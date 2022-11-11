Asia Stocks Jump Most Since 2020 as China Covid Zero Pivot Seen

Asia Stocks Jump Most Since 2020 as China Covid Zero Pivot Seen
Ishika Mookerjee
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asia’s stock benchmark jumped by the most since March 2020 as China’s move to ease some rules related to quarantine and flight bans supercharged a rally sparked by softer-than-expected US inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 5.1% on Friday, on track for its first back-to-back weekly gain since August. A gauge of Chinese stocks in Hong Kong surged more than 8% after authorities reduced the amount of time travelers and close contacts must spend in quarantine, and pulled back on testing, among other measures. That boosted bets a shift away from the stringent Covid Zero policy may finally be underway.

Regionally, chipmakers soared, driving benchmarks in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan higher. Stocks in India headed for a record, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and a return of foreign investors in the past few months.

Local currencies got a boost as a dollar gauge suffered its worst day since 2009 overnight. Bond yields largely declined as the Federal Reserve appeared closer to moderating its aggressive rate-hike campaign after data showed consumer price increases slowed in October.

“East Asia equities, more vulnerable to tighter US financial conditions could benefit more from US inflation peaking,” said Frank Benzimra, a strategist at Societe Generale SA. “Some Asia central banks are at the end of their tightening cycle and could pivot before the Fed does,” such as South Korea and India.

For Asian stock traders, a more dovish Fed and signs of China’s reopening have been touted as two key catalysts. The regional benchmark is down more than 30% from a peak in February 2021. The moves by Chinese authorities followed a meeting by the nation’s top leaders on Thursday, where a more targeted approach was encouraged to tackle outbreaks.

“With peak Fed in the bag, thanks to a downside surprise in inflation data, pessimism at year-end around the earnings outlook could be offset by optimism on China, mainly if the country takes a less hardline stance on rising Covid cases,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, wrote in a note.

The recent rebound in Chinese shares and the decline in the dollar have helped lift the MSCI Asia equity gauge more than 12% from a trough in October.

Even so, with China continuing to restrict mobility in some major cities amid a renewed surge in cases and the jury still out on the path for interest-rate hikes globally, the outlook for corporate profits is cloudy. Foreign investors have pulled more than $43 billion from emerging Asia excluding China this year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

Asia’s earnings picture still looks “soft,” and the market could consolidate over the next six months, Sunil Koul, a strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., told Bloomberg Television.

MARKETS AT A GLANCE

  • MSCI Asia Pacific Index up 5%

  • Japan’s Topix index up 2.1%; Nikkei 225 up 3%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index up 7.7%; Hang Seng China Enterprises up 8.3%; Shanghai Composite up 1.7%; CSI 300 up 2.8%

  • Taiwan’s Taiex index up 3.7%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index up 3.4%; Kospi 200 up 3.8%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 up 2.8%; New Zealand’s S&P/NZX 50 up 2%

  • India’s S&P BSE Sensex Index up 2%; NSE Nifty 50 up 1.8%

  • Singapore’s Straits Times Index up 1.7%; Malaysia’s KLCI index up 1.3%; Philippine Stock Exchange Index up 1.9%; Jakarta Composite Index up 1.8%; Thailand’s SET index up 1.1%; Vietnam’s VN Index up 0.8%

--With assistance from Abhishek Vishnoi, Aya Wagatsuma, Shery Ahn and Haidi Lun.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • No easy fix for China as economy slows more than expected

    An unexpectedly weak run of Chinese economic data this month has raised the heat on policymakers to deliver more stimulus measures, but it also shows the limited effect more monetary easing and infrastructure spending can have. Analysts say the weak data may increase pressure on policymakers to deliver even more stimulus - JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs analysts said in research notes on Friday they expected a 25 basis point rate cut in coming weeks. But the latest figures also suggest that the stimulus would not have the desired impact as long as domestic and external demand remain subdued, especially as China pursues a policy of eradicating COVID-19 outbreaks as soon as they occur.

  • BOE to Start Unwinding Emergency Bond Purchases From Nov. 29

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England signaled it will move cautiously in selling off the £19 billion ($22 billion) of UK government bonds it snapped up in emergency action in recent weeks, outlining a “demand-led” approach to the sales.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS I

  • Exclusive-Yellen says doesn't know if lower U.S. inflation data is turning point

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Reuters on Friday that it was good to see the latest U.S. inflation data that suggests upward pressures are easing, but added that it was unclear if inflation has a reached a turning point to continue moving lower. "I don't know if this is a turning point," Yellen said in an interview in New Delhi a day after October U.S. Consumer Price Index data logged its smallest gain since January at a 7.7% annual rate. "It was certainly nice to see an inflation report that came in on the low side of expectations rather than the high side and, you know, we've seen early indications along the pipeline that inflation might be diminishing."

  • SoftBank Posts Profit of More Than $21 Billion After Selling Alibaba Shares

    SoftBank swung back to black for the first time in three quarters with a profit of more than $21 billion, as gains from a sale of some of its stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba offset losses at its Vision Fund investments.

  • Stocks Reap Double-Digit Returns After Inflation Peaks, History Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The euphoria that’s sweeping through the stock market Thursday has strong justification in history: whenever inflation has peaked, double-digit gains have followed.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible If Cash Burn LingersSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift RoomStocks Skyrocket in Best Post-CPI Day on Record: Markets Wrap

  • Is Alphabet (GOOG) Still a Worthy Long-Term Investment?

    Mayar Capital, an asset management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the three months ending September 30, 2022, the Mayar Responsible Global Equity Fund (Class A) was down -11.69% net of all expenses and fees, while the MSCI World Index declined by -6.19% in […]

  • Biden and Xi will meet next week in Indonesia, US confirms

    A long-anticipated meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, set for Monday in Indonesia, is expected to include discussions on Taiwan, human rights, Ukraine and harmful economic practices with a goal of "building a floor" under the strained relationship between the world's two largest economies, a senior US official said Thursday. No joint statement or major outcomes are expected out of the first face-to-face sit-down since Biden took office in January 2021 and th

  • Economics professor warns October's inflation victory is 'too early,' tries putting a 'political drag' to bed

    Fox News contributor Brian Brenberg tells Fox News Digital that an early celebration of a cooler-than-expected inflation report could end up being a "killer" to Main Street.

  • Warren Buffett's Latest $1 Billion Buy Brings His Total Investment in This Stock to $63 Billion in 4 Years

    There's little argument within the investment community that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is an all-time great. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's helped create more than $630 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and overseen a greater than 3,600,000% return in his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Because of Buffett's highly successful track record, new and tenured investors wisely follow his lead and use his investment portfolio as inspiration when looking for new ideas.

  • South Korea Credit Rout May Bode Well for Government Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for South Korea’s beaten down government bonds is improving, as a credit crunch and weakening growth argue for a slower pace of monetary tightening.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More Than Forecast, Gives Fed Downshift Room

  • Land for Evergrande Shenzhen headquarters put up for auction

    A land plot in Shenzhen for building China Evergrande Group headquarters is put up for auction at a starting price of 7.5 billion yuan ($1.06 billion), a notice at the Shenzhen public resources exchange showed on Friday. Reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande suspended many of its projects because it was unable to pay contractors and creditors. Evergrande bought the plot in 2017 for 5.6 billion yuan, local media reported.

  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -22.22% and 0.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Canada readies new Indo-Pacific strategy amid tense China ties

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will soon announce a new Indo-Pacific strategy to challenge China on human rights issues while cooperating with the world's second-biggest economy on climate change and other shared goals, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. Canada sees relations with Indo-Pacific countries as vital to national security and its economic and environmental goals, Joly said in Toronto ahead of an official trip to the region.

  • Chinese Stocks Surge as Beijing Eases Some Covid Restrictions

    Market participants say Beijing’s updated Covid-19 policy paves the way for a long-awaited reopening.

  • Pelosi accuses Republicans of treating climate crisis like ‘it’s all a hoax’ at Cop27

    Democrat makes surprise appearance at climate summit as midterms forecasts predict Republicans will take the House

  • Tennessee is epicenter of U.S. flu cases, low in vaccinations

    The CDC says Tennessee is among three epicenters of the flu virus across the country right now, experiencing the highest levels of flu virus spread in the country.

  • Private companies to face revaluation cuts next year, executive at big tech investor warns

    Tech investor Baillie Gifford has warned of a tough 2023 for private companies as the market has not felt the "gravitational force" of higher interest rates yet, report the Financial Times.

  • Japan Avoids Rebuke From US, Keeping Intervention Door Open

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior Japanese officials quickly latched on to a lack of US criticism of Tokyo’s intervention as evidence there was no problem with their currency strategy involving stepping into currency markets. Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftUS Inflation Slows More

  • ‘I’m sorry, I f****d up.’ Sam Bankman-Fried needs $4 billion. Fast

    Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried secretly transferred FTX customer funds to Alameda Research after his trading firm suffered losses in the spring, report says

    Sam Bankman-Fried transferred at least $4 billion from FTX, including customer funds, to help prop up his Alameda trading arm, Reuters reported.