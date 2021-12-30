Asia stocks subdued, oil caps stellar year

People wearing protective masks are reflected on an electronic board displaying Japan's stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo
Wayne Cole
·3 min read

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares flatlined on a slow Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges, while oil was close to finishing 2021 with gains of more than 50%.

With coronavirus cases hitting record highs, many countries are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation rather than resorting to lockdowns.

There was some positive economic data from South Korea where a 5.1% surge in November industrial output could signal an easing in global supply bottlenecks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were flat, leaving it down 6% on the year.

Chinese blue chips added 1.0% as Beijing signalled lower rates in 2022, though that was still off 5.5% for the year.

Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2%, giving it a modest gain of 4.6% for the year but short of a three-decade top reached in September. Tokyo is shut on Friday.

Taiwan was an outperformer with a rise of 24% for the year thanks to red-hot demand for computer chips amid limited supply.

BofA analyst Ajay Kapur sees some upside for Asian markets in the near term but is neutral from the second quarter onward given that is when global liquidity is likely to peak as the Federal Reserve stops buying assets.

He is also bearish on China on expectations the economy will continue to slow and company earnings disappoint.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were all but steady, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures inched up 0.1% and FTSE futures dipped 0.1%.

Wall Street has had a stellar year thanks to upbeat corporate earnings and extraordinary helpings of policy stimulus. The S&P 500 is up a hefty 28% and looking at its strongest three-year performance since 1999.

The Nasdaq is ahead by 22% on the year, though much of that is due to stratospheric increases in the value of just seven tech groups - Apple alone makes up 11% of the index.

Bond markets have been stressed by the persistence of U.S. inflation and a resulting hawkish turn by the Fed, with investors now pricing a first rate hike as early as March or May.

Two-year yields have shot up 55 basis points since September to stand at 0.75%, near the highest since March last year.

Longer-term bonds have suffered relatively less and the yield curve has flattened markedly, suggesting investors are wagering a more aggressive Fed now will mean slower inflation and growth in the future and a lower peak for rates.

On Thursday, 10-year yields were up 6 basis points for the week at 1.55% but well below the 1.776% peak hit in April.

The Fed outlook has combined with safe-haven flows to underpin the U.S. dollar, though it ran into some profit taking overnight as the euro bounced to $1.1338 and away from a November trough of $1.1184.

Much of the action came in the yen, which has run into broad year-end selling over the past week or so. The euro reached its highest since mid-November at 130.57 yen, as did the dollar at 115.06 yen.

In commodity markets, gold eased to $1,801 an ounce, leaving it 5% lower for the year.

Oil prices rose after government data showed U.S. crude inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. [O/R]

That set the seal on a spectacular year for crude as Brent climbed more than 50% amid limited supplies, adding considerably to the global inflation pulse.

On Thursday, U.S. crude was up another 23 cents at $76.79 per barrel, while Brent rose 20 cents to $79.43.

(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Liquor Names Drag China Stocks Lower, Tech Weighs in Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks dropped on Wednesday, with liquor makers driving the declines following a recent rally on the back of price hikes.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Model’s EyesThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’ Oxford Scientist SaysThe benchmark CSI 300 Index f

  • Coronavirus cases spike as omicron variant rears its head in Kitsap: ‘We all will be at risk’

    Kitsap County's COVID-19 case rate more than doubled last week after Christmas as the omicron virus variant arrived in earnest.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    The year is winding down, and it’s time for Wall Street’s analysts to flag their top picks for the coming year. It’s a time-honored tradition, in most walks of life, to take a sometimes tongue-in-cheek look at what lies ahead, and to start giving advice on the say-so of a metaphorical crystal ball. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – and Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood's investments haven't impressed this year. But she's confident in her strategy, which includes these top growth stocks.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you want to leave some stocks to your heirs, then you'll want to find companies like these that are poised to thrive for decades to come.

  • If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering (IPO) on May 15, 1997. Investors might be kicking themselves for missing out on those life-changing returns, but Amazon has also generated multibagger gains for investors who bought shares long after it became the 800-pound gorilla of the e-commerce market. In fact, a $5,000 investment in Amazon on the first trading day of 2015 would still be worth about $55,000 today.

  • 4 Lithium Stocks to Power Your Portfolio in 2022

    Thanks to the accelerated adoption of green vehicles, demand for lithium is likely to continue escalating. Stay invested in ALB, LAC and LTHM and PLL to capitalize on the robust lithium market.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could 5x in 2022

    If you're going to buy growth stocks, don't settle for just beating the market. Crush the market.

  • 3 Things About AT&T That Smart Investors Know

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable blue-chip stock, but it's lost about 40% of its value over the past five years. AT&T has been trying to rectify those mistakes by selling a major stake in DirecTV, spinning off Time Warner's assets into a new company through a merger with Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA) (NASDAQ: DISCK), and divesting its non-core businesses to reduce its long-term debt. As AT&T treads water, investors should look beyond its main turnaround story and review some lesser-known facts about its business.

  • 2 Stocks Making Big Moves After Hours Tuesday

    The stock market finished mixed, but a couple of companies announced earnings late in the afternoon.

  • Don't Want to Stress About Stocks in 2022? Sit Back and Relax With These 3 Dividend Aristocrats

    Whether you're a new investor, well into your career, or a retiree looking to generate passive income, having a successful year from a financial perspective is a shared goal among us all. Dividend Aristocrats are members of the S&P 500 that have paid and raised their annual dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. Dover (NYSE: DOV), Clorox (NYSE: CLX), and Pentair (NYSE: PNR) are three of the best Dividend Aristocrats out there.

  • 4 Growth Stocks Expected to Skyrocket in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies can catapult higher by 107% to 240% next year.

  • 3 Blockchain Stocks Poised for Big Returns in 2022

    Here we discuss three stocks - NVIDIA (NVDA), Accenture (ACN) and Microsoft (MSFT) - that are well-poised to gain from the growth opportunities presented by blockchain's growing prominence.

  • Berkshire Stock Is Cheap. It’s One of Barron’s Top Stock Picks, Too.

    The Class A stock trades for 1.35 times our estimate of year-end book value, a cheap level, given that its businesses are probably worth much more than their carrying values.

  • Cathie Wood says inflation will 'unwind pretty quickly' and that stocks will probably be fine — here are 3 of her top picks to keep riding the bull

    Wood believes we're still in a strong bull market. Take advantage.

  • 5 Stocks I'd Sell Right Now

    It's no secret that I believe movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is the most overvalued stock on Wall Street. For those of you who may not have followed the AMC "made for TV drama" that's occurred this year, the company's shares are up more than 1,200% following an epic short squeeze earlier this year. Short-sellers (investors betting on a security's price to decline) were caught off-guard when AMC was able to save itself from imminent bankruptcy by selling 164 million shares of stock and issuing high-interest debt.

  • These 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks Are Poised to Take Off, Says Raymond James

    Let’s talk about penny stocks. These are equities that trade for less than $5 per share, the very bottom of the price range. While they are priced that low for a reason – and the reasons may vary – low price in itself doesn’t mean that the stock’s fundamentals are sour. Smart investors can find some true bargains among the penny stocks, and set themselves up for outsized gains. The opportunity is linked to a simple question: Why is the company’s stock priced so low? If the answer is mainly benig

  • This surprising investing strategy crushes the stock market without examining a single financial metric

    My portfolio has performed so well because the market undervalues the economic power of customer love.

  • The plumbing of the world's financial system has been replaced — and almost nobody noticed

    Banks and regulators around the world have managed to replace the plumbing of the entire financial system, even as almost nobody has noticed. Driving the news: As of Monday, Libor — the interest rate that once underpinned some $300 trillion in financial contracts from derivatives to corporate credit lines — will effectively be dead.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The easily-manipulable Libor was at the center of one of the biggest scanda

  • Asia’s Richest Man Mukesh Ambani Wants to Speed Up Reliance’s Leadership Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, wants to expedite Reliance Industries Ltd.’s leadership transition and sees his $217 billion empire scaling new heights under his three children.Most Read from BloombergGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty in Win for Epstein VictimsApple Aims to Prevent Defections to Meta With Rare $180,000 Bonuses for Top TalentMercedes Swept Up in China Internet Furor Over Model’s EyesThe Senator Who Could Rescue Biden’s AgendaCovid With Omicron Isn’t ‘Same Disease,’