Asia Stocks Look Mixed After U.S. Slips off Record: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Look Mixed After U.S. Slips off Record: Markets Wrap
Emily Barrett
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look set for a mixed open Thursday after U.S. stocks closed off all-time peaks as a drop in cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. overshadowed strong bank earnings. Crude oil trimmed gains.

Futures dipped in Hong Kong and Australia and edged higher in Japan. U.S. contracts climbed after a slide in technology shares pulled benchmarks off record levels. Coinbase traded down in its Nasdaq debut, and Bitcoin slid from its high. The S&P 500 Index fluctuated as traders attended to earnings from some of the world’s biggest banks, including revenue windfalls for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Read: Coinbase Selloff After Trading Debut Spills Into Bitcoin Rally

Treasuries slipped in U.S. hours though the benchmark 10-year yield at 1.63% remains well off its highs. The dollar extended losses.

Traders in Asia will focus on the People’s Bank of China’s cash injection Thursday, as a signal of whether policy makers are ready to provide fresh liquidity to ease rising concerns over tightening supply.

With equities hovering around record levels, traders are watching the earnings season for further catalysts. Expectations for a strong profit rebound have buoyed indexes, setting the bar high as reporting gets underway. More broadly, investors are alert to any setbacks to the economic recovery from spikes in Covid-19 infections and troubled vaccine rollouts.

“You’re going to see this tug-of-war continue within markets as investors weigh the prospects of a strengthening economy with the risk of rising inflationary pressures,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s continued support for the recovery in a speech to the Economic Club of Washington Wednesday. He also noted that a pullback in asset purchases would happen “well before” policy makers consider raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, U.S. health officials wrapped up a meeting on the possible side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday without a vote, effectively extending a pause on its use.

Bitcoin touched a record of $64,870 before slipping. Oil trimmed an overnight jump but remained close to $63 a barrel as shrinking crude stockpiles in the U.S. supported hopes for a global demand recovery.

Some key events to watch this week:

U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were 0.2% higher as of 7:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The index closed down 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.1%.Hang Seng futures fell 0.5% earlier.S&P/ASX 200 futures were down 0.5%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after falling 0.2% in U.S. trade.The euro was at $1.1983.The Japanese yen was at 108.93 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.5316 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.4% to $62.91 a barrel.Gold was at $1,736.77 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico Moves Closer to Fuel Controls With AMLO’s Bill Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s controversial proposal to tighten control over the country’s fuel market has cleared the lower house of congress, another step in his long-sought goal of resuming the state’s energy monopoly.With 292 lawmakers in favor, 153 opposed, and 11 abstaining, the chamber approved in general terms the president’s proposal to give national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos greater control over the recently liberalized fuel market that lured investments from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, BP Plc, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp. After debate on certain articles, the bill will be taken up by the senate, where the ruling Morena party and its allies have a majority.If approved as expected, the initiative would reform the country’s hydrocarbon law and expand government control over fuel distribution, imports and marketing. It would allow for the suspension of permits based on national or energy security, and also let Pemex take control of facilities whose permits have been suspended.It’s the latest bid by the president, commonly known as AMLO, to try to restore oil producer Pemex and power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad to their former glory as their aging infrastructure makes them less competitive. Since rising to power in 2018, Lopez Obrador has fought against landmark energy reforms that opened the energy industry to investment from the private sector.Also See: Mexico Minister Accuses Fuel Retailers of Pocketing SubsidiesThe new law is akin to “indirect expropriation” of fuel retailers’ assets, said Oscar Lopez Velarde, a law professor at Universidad Iberoamericana who specializes in energy issues. It allows the state “to take control of the administration and operations of the permit holder indefinitely for reasons that are highly subjective, and without there actually being a breach of its obligations,” he said on Wednesday.The president is using the bill to stoke nationalist voter sentiment ahead of the main electoral test of his presidency: keeping control of congress in midterm elections this year.Even if the legislation is held up in courts -- like a similar bill to prioritize CFE in the power market -- the effort gives Lopez Obrador another shot to deliver on his election campaign promise to strengthen Pemex, one of the nation’s largest employers and a symbol of national pride.In 2016, Mexico allowed companies other than Pemex to import, distribute and sell fuels for the first time since the industry was nationalized in 1938. Since then, the world’s top energy companies have invested aggressively in Mexico. International trading houses including Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group also built fuel storage and logistics infrastructure to bring more barrels into the country.The arrival of competition has seen Pemex’s share of the gasoline and diesel market fall by double digits, with competitors importing more diesel than the state giant for the first time in June of last year. Pemex has also struggled under its debt burden and long-term production declines.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Alibaba's fate a warning to China’s tech giants?

    Alibaba’s run-in with Chinese regulators has made things tense for its other technology giants.

  • Harvard Pedigrees Opened the Door to World’s Biggest SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A few years after launching Grab Holdings Inc. in 2012, Anthony Tan got a piece of advice from Jack Ma. The co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. told the entrepreneur that life is a tsunami. When you’re up on the wave, get ready for the crash, he said.In 2020, that all came to pass. The coronavirus sent cities across Southeast Asia into lockdown. Demand for ride-hailing, a key business, plunged. Then around December, its big plan to merge with arch rival Gojek collapsed.Tan wasn’t ready to give up on going public. Early this year, a connection introduced him to the Silicon Valley investor Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter Capital Management. The two men, though from opposite sides of the world, had a lot in common. Both were Harvard Business School alumni, and both had eschewed easier paths in life to set up their own firms.Within about three months, the pair had announced the world’s biggest SPAC deal, which will see Grab list in the U.S. at a valuation of almost $40 billion.“A year ago, the world looked like it was going to end,” Tan, 39, said. “As an entrepreneur, you go through these crazy lows and crazy highs.”In an interview over Zoom, Tan recalls that after the initial introduction was made, Gerstner called some common friends to check him out. They included Rich Barton, the entrepreneur who leads Zillow Group Inc., and Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, a Grab board member. Tan passed the test.Read more: Singapore’s Grab to List in U.S. in $40 Billion SPAC DealThe Grab-Altimeter special purpose acquisition company merger underscores the importance that’s placed on connections at the top of the technology world, and how graduating from universities like Harvard still helps to open doors.Gerstner has also invested in Coupang Inc., the Korean e-commerce giant founded by Bom Kim, who attended Harvard Business School around the same time as Tan before Kim dropped out. Grab rival Gojek was founded by Nadiem Makarim, a Harvard Business School classmate of Tan who’s now Indonesia’s education minister.So many billions were “created out of that class,” Gerstner, 49, said.Their three companies already have a combined valuation of about $130 billion, including almost $80 billion for Coupang after its initial public offering in March.“The world is shrinking,” Gerstner said. “Some of the most exciting leadership today is in regions like Southeast Asia.”Tan, born into a wealthy business family in Malaysia, got the inspiration to start Grab during his time at Harvard Business School from 2009 to 2011. He quit the family business, Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd. and started a taxi-hailing service known as MyTeksi with his Harvard classmate Tan Hooi Ling. Later Grab would expand into businesses including food delivery and online payments as it became a so-called super-app in Southeast Asia.Gerstner was in Harvard about a decade earlier, from 1999 to 2000. The American investor grew up in a small town in Indiana, admiring Warren Buffett. He started his career as a securities lawyer handling IPOs. After getting his MBA from Harvard, he joined the venture capital firm General Catalyst and later founded and sold three companies.In the depths of the global financial crisis in 2008, he set out on his own, establishing Altimeter Capital with just $3 million raised from friends and family. Today the firm, which invests in public and private technology companies, manages $15 billion. He’s backed tech players including Expedia Group Inc., Uber and software firm Snowflake Inc.Tan, a fixture at the World Economic Forum, has always stressed the importance of business partnerships. He spends much of his time networking, according to people who know him. On the eve of the merger announcement, Tan said he was out having dinner with a merchant partner.When in Indonesia, Tan abandons his signature black t-shirt and puts on a traditional batik shirt. He addresses conference guests in Indonesian. When visiting Tokyo to attend a SoftBank Group Corp. conference in 2019, he bowed deeply after SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, his most early ardent supporter, introduced him as “a new superstar in the AI era.”SoftBank invested about $3 billion in Grab, but relations with Son cooled after the Japanese company put pressure on Grab to combine with Gojek, according to people familiar with the matter.Tan said his relationship with Son is still close. During the Zoom interview, he took out his phone and read aloud a text that he said he received from Son about the merger. “Anthony, thank you so much for the update. I’m really happy to hear that the IPO is going well,” Tan read.Gerstner, meanwhile, says he’s impressed by how Grab persevered through the pandemic -- and by its decision, like his own, to plough its own furrow.Grab “ultimately chose an independent path,” he said. “It’s simply one of the biggest internet companies doing one of the biggest IPOs of the year.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

    Starbucks (SBUX) closed the most recent trading day at $115.16, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Matson (MATX) Stock Moves -0.28%: What You Should Know

    Matson (MATX) closed at $68.64 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day.

  • Steel Dynamics (STLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $50.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.79% move from the prior day.

  • Southwest Airlines (LUV) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know

    Southwest Airlines (LUV) closed the most recent trading day at $63.03, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session.

  • 3M (MMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, 3M (MMM) closed at $196.75, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day.

  • Biden begins to undo Trump-era ban on abortion referrals

    The Biden administration on Wednesday began to undo a Trump-era ban on clinics referring women for abortions, a policy that drove Planned Parenthood from the federal family planning program and created new complications for women trying to get birth control. The proposed rule from the Department of Health and Human Services follows through on President Joe Biden's campaign promise to reverse his predecessor's family planning policy, which was branded a “gag rule” by women's groups and decried by medical associations as violating the doctor-patient relationship. While some abortion rights advocates had sought that additional step, administration officials believe that moving carefully and deliberately will increase the odds of the proposed changes being upheld in court.

  • Crypto Goes Legit: Coinbase's (COIN) IPO

    Coinbase analysts expect plenty of turbulence in COIN shares as the company finds its way through public trading.

  • World stocks soar to fresh peaks, dollar slips

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in afternoon trade, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen.

  • Senate Confirms Gary Gensler as Next SEC Chief

    It’s official: Gary Gensler is the new chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after a 53-45 vote by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday. Gensler, who was nominated to the position by President Joe Biden in January, previously ran the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), overseeing the implementation of new regulations around derivatives […]

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed after bank earnings, Coinbase falls below debut price

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday afternoon, with traders digesting a slew of earnings results from big banks that largely topped expectations. The Dow set a fresh record high as shares of Goldman Sachs advanced after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

  • A glimmer of hope for the federal budget

    Tax revenue is up this year, despite millions of unemployed and the spotty recovery from the pandemic.

  • Is XPEV Stock A Buy or Sell?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Take a Look at One of the World’s First 3D-Printed Homes

    Created by Mario Cucinella Architects, the house took just 200 hours to build

  • Photo of Coinbase’s 2012 founding in a San Francisco apartment goes viral as shares hit $112bn

    Company became first crypto firm to go public and made its CEO one of world’s richest people

  • Pelosi says she would have ‘battled’ capitol rioters with stilettos: ‘I’m a street fighter’

    Rioters were seen searching for the House Speaker on 6 January