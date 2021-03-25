Asia Stocks Edge Up With U.S. Futures; Oil Wavers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks edged higher with U.S. futures Thursday as investors weighed the benefit of economies reopening against concerns about inflation. Oil fluctuated as crews struggle to remove a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

Japan led gains and Australia also climbed. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures ticked up after a slide in technology shares dragged the Nasdaq 100 down 1.7%. Energy producers, banks and transportation companies fared better as traders bought cyclical stocks. The dollar steadied around two-week highs. South Korean shares dipped amid reports that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles.

West Texas Intermediate crude is trading above $60 a barrel, having added more than 5% Wednesday, and commodity-linked currencies edged higher. Tugs and diggers have so far failed to dislodge the ship that ran aground in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.

Investors are mulling which sectors of the stock market are best-placed to benefit from strengthening growth, while monitoring the risks of higher inflation. Both the Treasury Secretary and Federal Reserve Chairman balanced their positive assessment of the recovery with reminders that it still has a long way to go in a second day of Congressional testimony.

“The reflation trade will have further legs to run,” Lale Akoner, BNY Mellon Investment Management senior market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “We do see higher inflationary pressures building, higher interest rates and softer dollar to continue.”

Decent demand at an auction of five-year Treasury notes helped keep U.S. yields steady, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds.

China stocks will be in focus as the government has proposed a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of consumers, according to people familiar with the matter.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 9:30 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6%.Topix Index rose 1.1%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.South Korea’s Kospi Index edged down 0.2%.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.87 per dollar, down 0.1%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5286 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat.The euro traded at $1.1813.The British pound was at $1.3685 after sinking 0.5%.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held around 1.62%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose about four basis points to 1.69%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.9% to $60.65 a barrel. It rose 5.9% earlier.Gold was at $1,733.90 an ounce.

