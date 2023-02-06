Asian Stocks Set for Cautious Open After US Slide: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities look poised for a cautious open, after US stocks gave back some of this year’s gains amid bets the Federal Reserve will keep a firm grip on monetary policy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian stocks opened slightly lower, while futures for Japan and Hong Kong were little changed. US equities came off overbought levels, with the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 finishing lower. US-listed Chinese companies fell, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index dropping to the lowest in more than two weeks.

Australian bonds fell in early trading Tuesday, following a slide in Treasuries that sent the policy sensitive two-year yield up 18 basis points on Monday. The Aussie and yen held losses from Monday after broad gains in the dollar sent a gauge of the greenback up for a third day.

Investors are switching to risk-off mode ahead of an interview later Tuesday by Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who may emphasize that optimism the central bank will implement rate cuts later in 2023 are probably misplaced. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Monday the strong jobs data on Friday raises the possibility that the central bank will need to increase interest rates to a higher peak than policymakers had previously expected.

Treasuries extended their selloff from Friday as traders ramped up bets on future tightening, following the best start to a year for cross-asset returns since 1987. Fed funds futures show another 25 basis-point hike in March as a nearly done deal, while pegging a 75% chance of another one in May. The odds for a June hike have also risen.

“Fed Chair Powell remains a big wild card every time he speaks,” said Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research. “Investors will be looking to see if he ‘walks back’ his very dovish tone from last Wednesday, particularly with respect to financial conditions and the US ‘disinflationary process.’ We still believe that the Fed will be ‘higher for longer’.”

Story continues

Read: Bond Traders Quickly Come Around to Fed’s View on Peak for Rates

Traders in Asia will also be looking Tuesday to Australia’s rate decision for signs on how developed economies are tackling the global inflation surge, with the central bank expected to tighten by 25 bps to 3.35%. Still, some economists are predicting an increase of up to 50 bps as policymakers struggle to clamp price hikes.

There also seems to be no quick fix to the stock rout roiling Gautam Adani’s indebted conglomerate. The meltdown since US short-seller Hindenburg Research made fraud allegations against the ports-to-power group in a Jan. 24 report has wiped out $117 billion, or almost half of the market value of its companies. Adani has repeatedly denied the claims.

The air of caution in global markets is being bolstered by geopolitical concerns. The US is preparing to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum, while the US started to recover some parts from the Chinese balloon that a fighter jet shot down off the coast of South Carolina. Biden administration officials said the US was still trying to figure out how much senior leaders in Beijing knew about the alleged spy mission.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic reiterated that stock investors should fade last week’s Fed-induced rally, arguing the US economy’s disinflationary process could just be “transitory.”

In late US trading, Pinterest Inc. tumbled on sales that missed estimates. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., the video-game publisher known for the franchise Grand Theft Auto, cut its outlook for bookings in fiscal 2023 and gave a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc. reported bookings that beat projections on the strength of a new Call of Duty release as well as several other big titles.

Elsewhere, the yen fell Monday on the back of a Nikkei report that the Japanese government approached Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya about succeeding Haruhiko Kuroda at the helm of the central bank. A selloff in emerging markets deepened, with currencies having their biggest two-day decline since March 2020.

Key events:

US trade, Tuesday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell interviewed by David Rubinstein at the Economic Club of Washington, Tuesday

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address before Congress, Tuesday

US wholesale inventories, Wednesday

New York Fed President John Williams is interviewed at Wall Street Journal live event, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde participates in EU leaders summit, Thursday

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey appears before Treasury Committee, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller and Patrick Harker speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:29 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures were little changed

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

S&P 500 futures were little changed. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6% on Monday

The euro was little changed at $1.0726

The yen was little changed at 132.71 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8034 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $22,903.72

Ether fell 0.2% to $1,635.39

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 12 basis points to 3.64%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 3.57%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.