Asia Stocks Set for Steady Open on Growth Outlook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look poised for a steady start Monday after a third straight weekly Wall Street advance, with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagging the prospect of stronger growth and hiring. The dollar was steady.

Futures in Japan and Hong Kong were in the green and Australian contracts climbed. U.S. futures dipped in early trading. The S&P 500 closed above 4,100 Friday as investors braced for a slew of earnings reports this week. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose after data showed stronger-than-expected producer-price inflation, and ahead of a heavy week of supply.

Traders are monitoring the Asia opens after Chinese authorities imposed a record antitrust fine on e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Traders are watching price pressures as growth rebounds with the help of exceptional government spending and central bank stimulus. The U.S. releases consumer-price inflation data this week, with market-based expectations at multiyear highs. While the economic recovery from the pandemic is picking up speed, policy makers continue to highlight the need for more progress and lingering risks.

The U.S. economy is at an “inflection point” with stronger growth and hiring ahead thanks to rising vaccinations and powerful policy support, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told CBS’s 60 Minutes in an interview aired Sunday. He warned that a resurgence of Covid-19 remains the principal risk to the economy.

Meanwhile, investors are also wary of more rates-market volatility. Bonds have rallied from the losses that drove yields sharply higher and roiled equity markets earlier this year, but another heavy round of auctions is ahead. The U.S. sells three-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries at the start of the week.

Bitcoin rallied past $61,000 on the weekend before easing back. The forthcoming listing of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. has put the spotlight back on the digital-token sector.

Some key events to watch this week:

Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.U.S. officials and company executives are due to discuss the global shortage of computer chips on Monday.The U.S. releases inflation data Tuesday.Chinese trade data are scheduled for Tuesday.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.

These are some of the main moves in financial markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1% as of 7:37 a.m. in Tokyo. The index rose 0.8% on Friday.Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.6% earlier.Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%.S&P/ASX 200 futures were 0.1% higher.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index advanced 0.1% on Friday.The yen was steady at 109.73 per dollar.The euro was at $1.1899.The offshore yuan was at 6.5604 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries added four basis points to 1.66% Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 0.2% at $59.44 a barrel.Gold was down 0.1% at $1,742.14 an ounce.

(An earlier version misstated the day of the U.S. CPI release.)

