Asia Stocks Trade Lower; Treasuries, Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened mostly weaker Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed lower for a fifth session, though a late U.S. rebound may tame losses. Treasuries and the dollar were steady.

Japan shares dipped after a holiday, while Australia also fell and South Korea rose. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 posted its longest losing streak since September, though dip buyers emerged to wipe out almost all its losses after sinking 2%. The Nasdaq 100 ended in the green after sliding as much as 2.7%.

The U.S. Treasury curve flattened as short-dated yields rose sharply with market-implied odds of a March rate hike edging higher. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted four hikes this year, beginning that month. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.76%.

A key measure of U.S. inflation -- set to be released Wednesday -- is anticipated to have increased further in December, putting additional pressure on the central bank to tighten policy.

Investors are mulling the impact of a withdrawal of unprecedented stimulus and the spread of omicron virus that continues to pressure already buckling supply chains and add to inflationary pressures. A drop in liquidity has sparked a rotation out of pricey growth stocks into laggard value names.

“We think eventually this market will shift back toward growth, but we still got some wood to chop there; the valuations haven’t corrected,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a repricing, it’s painful, it has a little bit more ways to go.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was expanding at a fast pace and the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched. In remarks for his Senate confirmation hearing, he also cautioned that the post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion.

Helping sentiment, New York’s virus infections may have reached a peak, about a month after the first case of the omicron variant was identified there. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. is developing a hybrid vaccine that shields against the omicron variant. A new study showed high levels of protective immune cells that fight some common colds also made people less likely to contract Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovered to around $42,000 after dipping below $40,000, putting it on track for its worst start to a year since the earliest days of digital currencies. Oil edged up.

Here are some key events this week:

Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak on Tuesday.

EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

China PPI, CPI on Wednesday.

U.S. CPI, Fed Beige Book on Wednesday.

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday.

U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair on Thursday.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.

Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.

U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.

New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

Topix index fell 1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%

Kospi index rose 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 115.28 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3809 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro traded at $1.1330

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.76%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 1.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $78.57 a barrel

Gold was at $1,801.35 an ounce

