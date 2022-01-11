Asia Stocks Trade Lower; Treasuries, Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Trade Lower; Treasuries, Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened mostly weaker Tuesday after the S&P 500 closed lower for a fifth session, though a late U.S. rebound may tame losses. Treasuries and the dollar were steady.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japan shares dipped after a holiday, while Australia also fell and South Korea rose. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 posted its longest losing streak since September, though dip buyers emerged to wipe out almost all its losses after sinking 2%. The Nasdaq 100 ended in the green after sliding as much as 2.7%.

The U.S. Treasury curve flattened as short-dated yields rose sharply with market-implied odds of a March rate hike edging higher. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predicted four hikes this year, beginning that month. The 10-year Treasury yield was at 1.76%.

A key measure of U.S. inflation -- set to be released Wednesday -- is anticipated to have increased further in December, putting additional pressure on the central bank to tighten policy.

Investors are mulling the impact of a withdrawal of unprecedented stimulus and the spread of omicron virus that continues to pressure already buckling supply chains and add to inflationary pressures. A drop in liquidity has sparked a rotation out of pricey growth stocks into laggard value names.

“We think eventually this market will shift back toward growth, but we still got some wood to chop there; the valuations haven’t corrected,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, said on Bloomberg Television. “This is a repricing, it’s painful, it has a little bit more ways to go.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was expanding at a fast pace and the central bank will prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched. In remarks for his Senate confirmation hearing, he also cautioned that the post-pandemic economy might look different than the previous expansion.

Helping sentiment, New York’s virus infections may have reached a peak, about a month after the first case of the omicron variant was identified there. Meanwhile, Pfizer Inc. is developing a hybrid vaccine that shields against the omicron variant. A new study showed high levels of protective immune cells that fight some common colds also made people less likely to contract Covid-19.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin recovered to around $42,000 after dipping below $40,000, putting it on track for its worst start to a year since the earliest days of digital currencies. Oil edged up.

Here are some key events this week:

  • Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s confirmation hearing in the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.

  • Kansas City Fed President Esther George and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak on Tuesday.

  • EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

  • China PPI, CPI on Wednesday.

  • U.S. CPI, Fed Beige Book on Wednesday.

  • U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday.

  • U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair on Thursday.

  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,

  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

  • Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.

  • Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.

  • U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.

  • New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1%

  • Topix index fell 1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%

  • Kospi index rose 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4% earlier

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.28 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3809 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

  • The euro traded at $1.1330

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.76%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 1.90%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $78.57 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,801.35 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Distress Levels Mount; Bond Vote Delayed: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Distress is mounting in China’s $870 billion offshore debt markets as more property firms miss debt payments and record refinancing costs effectively block them from rolling over borrowings, according to Bloomberg’s credit tracker.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine

  • Gold finishes slightly higher, but settles below $1,800 for a third straight session

    Gold finishes Monday with a modest gain, finding support after notching the sharpest weekly slump since late November, but prices still mark a third straight settlement below the key $1,800 mark.

  • Buy the dip: Wall Street sell-off presents opportunity - JPM

    Marko Kolanovic, chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co, believes Wall Street's recent sell-off presents a buying opportunity. Four days after reaching an all-time closing high, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.6%, an inauspicious beginning to a new year fraught with inflation worries, a more hawkish Federal Reserve, and spiking infections of the COVID Omicron variant. But calling the pull-back in risk assets "arguably overdone," Kolanovic believes that going forward, there is "more room for the Fed to surprise on the dovish than hawkish side."

  • It’s Time to Invest in Commodities. How to Do It.

    After their decadelong bear market, commodities are booming and at the crossroads of today’s biggest themes.

  • U.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury has no plans to delay the 2021 income tax filing season past the normal April 18 deadline after giving taxpayers more time to file returns during each of the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury officials said on Monday. The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan. 24, the official said. In 2020, the first year of the pandemic when lockdowns were widespread, the tax filing deadline was delayed to July 15, which contributed to an increased backlog of unprocessed returns.

  • Novavax Begins Shipping Covid Vaccine to Europe

    Novavax Inc.&nbsp;has shipped the first doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe, marking the drug company's entry into a potentially large new market. He calls this a "big milestone for the company." He talks about when the vaccine could be approved in Canada and the U.S. He spoke to Bloomberg's Jon Erlichman and Matt Miller.

  • 22 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

    If you're like most people facing retirement, you don't have an unlimited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean that you have to settle for living out what are supposed to be your golden years in a...

  • NY man arrested for threatening to kill Trump, federal officials say

    NEW YORK — A Queens man has been arrested for making numerous threats to kill former President Donald Trump, federal investigators said Monday. “I do not want to hurt anyone, but I will stand up to fascism,” said the 72-year-old Rockaway Beach resident, Thomas Welnicki, during a voluntary July 2020 interview with law enforcement. When Welnicki was interviewed by the United States Capitol ...

  • Fed Vice Chairman to leave two weeks early in wake of ethics debacle

    Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida will leave the central bank two weeks earlier than planned, following increased scrutiny into financial transactions he made in 2020.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronT Cells Triggered by Common Cold Fend Off Covid in Study

  • Seeking at Least 6% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain already: the market environment for 2022 will not be the same as that in 2021. This may or may not be good for investors, per se, but like every shift in market conditions, it will present opportunities for those prepared to grasp them. Some factors are just reruns. COVID is rearing its ugly head again, threatening us with lockdowns and shutdowns. That’s running against the grain of a resurgent economy, an economy that is trying to gain more traction – but it’s facing headwi

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Intel names new CFO and lead PC executive, stock gains in late trading

    Intel Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after the chip maker poached Micron Technology Inc.'s chief financial officer and named a new executive to lead its core personal-computer group.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • India rupee at 2-month closing high; 10-year yield at 2-yr peak

    The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months aided by dollar inflows, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield hit fresh two-year highs as it tracked an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields and global crude oil prices. The U.S. 10-year treasury yield rose to a two-year high of 1.808% following a mixed jobs report and as investors start pricing in earlier-than-expected rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double in 2022 After Being Cut in Half Last Year

    A lot of names you know -- including Zillow (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) -- took big steps back in 2021. Zillow, Peloton, and Teladoc would have to more than double to get back to where they were at start of last year.

  • Why Cryptocurrencies Like Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Cosmos Plunged Today

    The weekend continues to be a rough time for cryptocurrency holders. The stock market closes on Saturday and Sunday, but digital assets trade 24 hours, 7 days a week and Saturday has repeatedly been a down day for the cryptocurrency market over the past month. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its slide, falling 5.1% in the last 24 hours as of 4:20 p.m. ET.