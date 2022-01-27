Asia Stocks May Rise; U.S. Shares Fall, Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks Friday may recover some of the losses triggered by the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward tighter monetary policy. U.S. shares ended lower in another volatile Wall Street session that saw the dollar jump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rose. The S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 again failed to hold intraday rallies and closed in the red, while a gauge of U.S. small-caps slumped into a bear market.

Apple Inc. rallied in extended trading on record sales that beat estimates, an outcome that might boost sentiment toward beaten down tech shares.

Treasuries were mixed, with the 10-year yield dropping to 1.80% and the yield curve flatter. The dollar rallied, in part after solid U.S. growth data reinforced expectations for Fed tightening to fight inflation. Gold extended a retreat.

Money markets are now pricing in nearly five Fed hikes this year following Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone Wednesday. That’s up from three expected as recently as December. The prospect of receding Fed stimulus is whipsawing markets: global stocks, for instance, have lost over $7 trillion this month.

“Really what we are seeing is historic intraday volatility,” Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s been a pretty amazing ride so far this year.”

The latest U.S. figures showed gross domestic product expanded at a 6.9% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, capping the strongest year since the 1980s.

What to watch this week:

Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence Friday.

U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

Story continues

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.5%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.5%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro was at $1.1143

The Japanese yen was at 115.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.3687 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 1.80%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $86.61 a barrel

Gold was at $1,797.41 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.