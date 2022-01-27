Asia Stocks May Rise; U.S. Shares Fall, Dollar Up: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks May Rise; U.S. Shares Fall, Dollar Up: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks Friday may recover some of the losses triggered by the Federal Reserve’s pivot toward tighter monetary policy. U.S. shares ended lower in another volatile Wall Street session that saw the dollar jump.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong rose. The S&P 500 and technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 again failed to hold intraday rallies and closed in the red, while a gauge of U.S. small-caps slumped into a bear market.

Apple Inc. rallied in extended trading on record sales that beat estimates, an outcome that might boost sentiment toward beaten down tech shares.

Treasuries were mixed, with the 10-year yield dropping to 1.80% and the yield curve flatter. The dollar rallied, in part after solid U.S. growth data reinforced expectations for Fed tightening to fight inflation. Gold extended a retreat.

Money markets are now pricing in nearly five Fed hikes this year following Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish tone Wednesday. That’s up from three expected as recently as December. The prospect of receding Fed stimulus is whipsawing markets: global stocks, for instance, have lost over $7 trillion this month.

“Really what we are seeing is historic intraday volatility,” Chris Murphy, co-head of derivatives strategy at Susquehanna International Group, said on Bloomberg Television. “It’s been a pretty amazing ride so far this year.”

The latest U.S. figures showed gross domestic product expanded at a 6.9% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, capping the strongest year since the 1980s.

What to watch this week:

  • Euro zone economic confidence, consumer confidence Friday.

  • U.S. consumer income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.5%

  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.2%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.3%

  • S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 1.5%

  • Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

  • The euro was at $1.1143

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.31 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3687 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 1.80%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $86.61 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,797.41 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rihanna Wears Head-to-Toe Leather for Date Night with A$AP Rocky — Plus, More of Her Stylish Looks

    Rihanna is currently having fashion hot streak in NYC

  • Inflation will hurt both stocks and bonds, so you need to rethink how you’ll hedge risks

    A 60/40 portfolio will bring massive losses, so it's time to invest in something other than bonds to provide some safety and income, writes Nouriel Roubini.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • The 5 REITs With the Longest Dividend Histories

    Investors love REITs for their dividends, and this quintet has the best dividend records you can find. Here's a look at each.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting With These 3 Stocks

    Technology stocks have continued to see heavy selling activity in 2022. Cathie Wood has been buying the dip in three names in particular.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts exponential growth for 'innovative' tech stocks despite a huge sell-off – and says bitcoin is still the money of the future

    Despite a huge sell-off that's knocked Ark's flagship ETF down 27% this year, Cathie Wood remains resolutely bullish.

  • 8 tech stocks poised to bounce after Nasdaq plunge, according to AI platform

    Shares of Nvidia Corp. tops a list of tech shares that would be expected to bounce back strongly over the next month, according to an artificial-intelligence screening platform.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • 3 No-Brainer Buffett Stocks to Buy if 2022 Brings a Bear Market

    As we near the end of the first month of a new year, the stock market is experiencing a lot of turmoil. 2021 was a huge recovery year after the 2020 crash, and the market ended on a high, with the S&P 500 up 26.9%. Another factor is premium valuations on growth stocks, whose prices are falling more in line with their real growth prospects.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market for 2022?

    Investors are worried about a stock market crash, and they're trying to figure out how to weather the storm. The obvious reaction is to sell stocks and prevent further losses, but that might not be the wisest decision. The Federal Reserve took an aggressive stance on its tapering timeline in recent months.

  • Tesla stock falls as EV maker throws ‘curveballs’ at bulls

    Tesla Inc. shares trade at their lowest since October, as investors look past solid quarterly results to worry anew about the electric-vehicle maker's timelines, promises, and constraints on production.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Great Long-Term Picks, Say Analysts

    The stock market is a game for the long haul. As Warren Buffett has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes.” Buffett would probably argue that investors should stick to their guns despite the correction we’re seeing today. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. Yes, we have market headwinds right now – but the long-term trend has been bullish,

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Stock-market index that led the pandemic-fueled tumble just entered a bear-market for the first time in 2 years

    The Russell 2000 index, which gauges the performance of small-capitalization stocks, enters a bear market on Thursday.