Asia stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower.

Japan reported its core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January. But the nominee to head its central bank, economist Kazuo Ueda, told lawmakers he favors keeping Japan’s benchmark interest rate near zero to ensure stable growth.

Ueda is expected to succeed BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda when he steps down in April after two 5-year terms marked by unprecedented easing. The change of leadership has prompted speculation about a possible change in the ultra-lax monetary stance, though Ueda sought to dispel such expectations.

“Time is needed before the effects of monetary policy kick in,” Ueda told Parliament, noting the price rises are peaking.

Wages in Japan have failed to keep pace with price increases, and worries over a potential global recession have left the BOJ wary of altering course.

“The fading momentum in food inflation suggests that it has already peaked," Darren Tay of Capital Economics said in a report. “And with government energy subsidies taking effect from this month, we still expect inflation to fall below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target by mid-year."

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.3% to 27,453.48 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.3% to to 7,307.00.

India's Sensex fell 0.2% at 59,467.56.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1.2% to 20,099.79 while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 3,267.16. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6% to 2,423.61. Bangkok and Taiwan also declined.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% for its first gain in five days, closing at 4,012.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 33,153,91, and the Nasdaq composite surged 0.7% to 11,590.40.

Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. Its shares jumped 14% after it also gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that topped some analysts’ expectations. It cited recovering strength in video gaming and demand for artificial intelligence products.

Tech and high-growth stocks have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher in hopes of stamping out inflation.

High rates hurt prices for investments, particularly those seen as the riskiest, most expensive or whose big growth is furthest out in the future. They also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy.

A lengthening list of reports have shown the U.S. economy is in stronger shape than expected, raising hopes a recession can be avoided. But that's also forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Fed will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there.

Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest indication the job market remains resilient. A separate report said economic growth was likely a touch weaker in the last three months of 2022 than earlier estimated. But the U.S. economy still grew at a 2.7% annual rate.

Wall Street’s heightened expectations for rates and the Fed have been most evident in the bond market, where Treasury yields have shot higher this month. They eased a bit on Thursday, taking some of the pressure off stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, dipped to 3.86% early Friday from 3.93% late Wednesday. Earlier this week, it topped 3.95%, approaching its highest level since November.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Moderna, whose shares slid 6.7% after it reported its fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 70 cents to $76.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, picked up 73 cents to $82.68 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 134.66 Japanese yen from 134.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.0594 from $1.0596.

———

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street breaks losing streak

    Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks.

  • US Futures, Asia Stocks Drop Ahead of PCE Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Contracts for US equities edged lower and stocks in Asia retreated as investors awaited key data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in

  • Yellen says U.S. inflation coming down but core measures remain elevated

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that U.S. inflation was coming down but there was still more work to do to bring it in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target. Yellen also told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting near the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru that she still believes that a "soft landing" without a recession is possible due to a strong labor market and strong U.S. balance sheets. "Inflation is coming down if you measure it on a 12 month basis, but still core inflation, which I think will fall further, remains higher than is consistent with 2%," she said, referring to the Fed's target rate.

  • Chinese Cloud Service Provider Is Said to Mull $200 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen Cloudsky Technologies Co. is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $200 million as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Wo

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Rallies On Nvidia, But PCE Inflation Report Looms

    The Nasdaq rallied up to its 21-day, led by Nvidia. But the PCE inflation report is on tap. Boeing and MELI stock moved late.

  • Germany on brink of recession as economy shrinks more than expected - live updates

    Germany risks falling into recession this year as data showed its economy shrank more than expected at the end of last year.

  • US nominates Ajay Banga for World Bank president

    The United States is nominating former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, crediting him with critical experience on global challenges including climate change. The news comes days after Trump appointee David Malpass announced plans to step down in June from his role leading the 189-nation poverty reduction agency.

  • TJ Bamba's Pac-12 career-high 22 points fuel Washington State in win at Stanford

    TJ Bamba scored 17 of his 22 points — his most in a Pac-12 game — as Washington State men's basketball defeated Stanford 67-63 in Maples Pavilion on Feb. 23, 2023. Bamba sank 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Cougars. Mouhamed Gueye finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds as WSU picked up its fourth straight win by ending a four-game losing streak on the road. Brandon Angel scored 17 points for Stanford.

  • Netflix Releases Trailer For Mo’Nique’s Comedy Special Following Discrimination Lawsuit

    'My Name Is Monique' premieres April 4.

  • Bank of Japan Governor Nominee Predicts Inflation Rate Will Fall Soon

    TOKYO—Japan’s core inflation rate hit a four-decade high of 4.2% in January, but the nominee to lead the Bank of Japan said he expects it to fall and doesn’t think an interest-rate increase is needed. Core consumer prices—which Japan defines as all prices excluding fresh food—rose at the fastest pace since September 1981 but came in slightly below the consensus forecast. It was the 10th consecutive month that inflation exceeded the Bank of Japan’s 2% target.

  • Four observations: Pacers fall to Celtics in hard-fought overtime game

    Myles Turner scores 40 points but a putback by Jayson Tatum clinches an overtime win for Boston over the Pacers.

  • BA-owner IAG returns to profit in 2022

    British Airways-owner IAG on Friday reported substantially improved financial performance for 2022, with operating profit at 1.22 billion euros ($1.29 billion), and said profits would grow again this year. The results came after IAG agreed on Thursday to pay 400 million euros ($423.84 million) to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of airline Air Europa it did not already own. For 2023, the airline group, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, forecast profit in the range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros, up 88% on 2022 at the top of the range.

  • The Return of the Semis: 3 Semiconductor Securities to Navigate the Volatility

    Buy These 3 Semi Securities Poised to Outperform

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.