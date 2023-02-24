Asia stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

ELAINE KURTENBACH
·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower.

Japan reported its core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January. But the nominee to head its central bank, economist Kazuo Ueda, told lawmakers he favors keeping Japan’s benchmark interest rate near zero to ensure stable growth.

Ueda is expected to succeed BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda when he steps down in April after two 5-year terms marked by unprecedented easing. The change of leadership has prompted speculation about a possible change in the ultra-lax monetary stance, though Ueda sought to dispel such expectations.

“Time is needed before the effects of monetary policy kick in,” Ueda told Parliament, noting the price rises are peaking.

Wages in Japan have failed to keep pace with price increases, and worries over a potential global recession have left the BOJ wary of altering course.

“The fading momentum in food inflation suggests that it has already peaked," Darren Tay of Capital Economics said in a report. “And with government energy subsidies taking effect from this month, we still expect inflation to fall below the Bank of Japan’s 2% target by mid-year."

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.3% to 27,453.48 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.3% to to 7,307.00.

India's Sensex fell 0.2% at 59,467.56.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1.2% to 20,099.79 while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 3,267.16. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6% to 2,423.61. Bangkok and Taiwan also declined.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% for its first gain in five days, closing at 4,012.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 33,153,91, and the Nasdaq composite surged 0.7% to 11,590.40.

Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. Its shares jumped 14% after it also gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that topped some analysts’ expectations. It cited recovering strength in video gaming and demand for artificial intelligence products.

Tech and high-growth stocks have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher in hopes of stamping out inflation.

High rates hurt prices for investments, particularly those seen as the riskiest, most expensive or whose big growth is furthest out in the future. They also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy.

A lengthening list of reports have shown the U.S. economy is in stronger shape than expected, raising hopes a recession can be avoided. But that's also forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Fed will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there.

Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest indication the job market remains resilient. A separate report said economic growth was likely a touch weaker in the last three months of 2022 than earlier estimated. But the U.S. economy still grew at a 2.7% annual rate.

Wall Street’s heightened expectations for rates and the Fed have been most evident in the bond market, where Treasury yields have shot higher this month. They eased a bit on Thursday, taking some of the pressure off stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, dipped to 3.86% early Friday from 3.93% late Wednesday. Earlier this week, it topped 3.95%, approaching its highest level since November.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Moderna, whose shares slid 6.7% after it reported its fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 70 cents to $76.09 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, picked up 73 cents to $82.68 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 134.66 Japanese yen from 134.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.0594 from $1.0596.

———

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Murdaugh admits lying about key detail of wife and son’s deaths

    South Carolina lawyer contradicts his previous claims and says he did visit the kennels where his wife and son were later found dead

  • Exclusive-Hyundai to divest Alabama subsidiary following child labor revelations

    South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Co on Friday told shareholders that it would divest its controlling stake in a major Alabama auto parts plant where Reuters last year documented children as young as 12 were working. In a Feb. 24 letter to shareholders from Hyundai Chief Executive Jaehoon Chang, the company said recent audits at 29 of its direct suppliers across Alabama made it confident they are "now in full compliance with underage labor laws." Hyundai provided a copy of the letter to Reuters.

  • Black Midwives Are Pillars Of Pregnancy Care. Here’s What We Can Learn From Them.

    Black midwives are uniquely positioned to see what has gone wrong in maternity care and how we can attempt to make it right.

  • New Doc Explores The Power of Black Twitter and Viral Hashtags

    CBS Reports’ documentary “Black Twitter: The Twitterverse That Changed a Generation” streams live on Thursday (February 23) and explores the undeniable cultural significance and impact of those who are a part of this collective.

  • Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen out around 12 weeks following surgery on leg

    Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen out 12 weeks following surgery

  • Telecom firms aim to shrug off slump at annual get-together

    Telecom companies will aim to put a positive spin on their current slump in fortunes when they gather in the Spanish city of Barcelona on Monday for the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC), the biggest event in the industry’s calendar.However, the MWC is unlikely to see the launch of many flashy new handsets, with most companies preferring to hold their own dedicated events.

  • 2023 Oscars: Rihanna To Bless The Stage With a Live Performance

    With the whole world still buzzing about her gravity-defying Super Bowl Halftime performance, Rihanna is set to conquer another big stage. On Thursday, Oscars executive producers/showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced that the Grammy winner will perform her nominated song “Lift Me Up” at the awards show. RiRi is the first major performer or presenter announced for the Oscars, signaling that the show wants to attract a bigger audience than it has over the last two years.

  • Chinese Cloud Service Provider Is Said to Mull $200 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shenzhen Cloudsky Technologies Co. is considering an initial public offering that could raise about $200 million as soon as this year, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningChina’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick DismissalPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Wo

  • Texas school superintendent resigns after leaving firearm unattended in bathroom for 3rd-grader to find

    A superintendent in Texas has resigned after parents in the district learned he left a firearm unattended in a school bathroom for a third-grader to find.

  • Tom Brady to 49ers? Mike Florio speculates QB could ditch retirement

    Tom Brady officially announced his retirement, but one NFL pundit believes he could wind up playing for the 49ers next season.

  • Joy amid sorrow: 1st birthdays muted for Ukrainian parents

    Anastasiia Morhun knew having a baby would change her life. “In one moment, everything was ruined,” Morhun said. Instead of quiet first moments between mother and newborn, Morhun and Roman spent their early time together in the maternity hospital bomb shelter, as air raid sirens howled and missiles struck across Ukraine.

  • Why Jill Biden is visiting Namibia and Kenya

    US First Lady Jill Biden is currently in Namibia for a two-day visit. She landed in Windhoek—the capital—on Feb. 22, and will proceed to Kenya on Feb. 24. This is her sixth visit to Africa.

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.