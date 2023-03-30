World stocks rise as bank fears ease; China economy improves

YURI KAGEYAMA
·3 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Thursday as worries over turmoil in the banking industry eased and a top Chinese leader said the No. 2 economy was gaining momentum.

France's CAC 40 rose nearly 0.9% to 7,250.49. Germany's DAX jumped 1.0% to 15,484.54. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.4% to 7,597.14.

The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 0.4% and the contract for the S&P 500 was up 0.4%. Oil prices rose.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 shed 0.4% to finish at 27,782.93. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.0% to 7,122.30. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.4% to 2,453.16.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.6% to 20,309.13, while the Shanghai Composite advanced 0.7% to 3,261.25 after China's new No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said the recovery from a long slowdown picked up pace in March.

The economy showed “encouraging momentum of rebounding” in January and February, Li said at the Boao Forum for Asia, a gathering of businesspeople and politicians on the southern island of Hainan.

“The situation in March is even better,” he said.

Markets recently have been wracked by worries about banks and fears the industry may be cracking under the pressure of much higher interest rates.

Forceful actions by regulators have helped to calm markets as investors have turned their focus to how central banks might adjust their interest rate policies to reflect persisting worries over how higher rates might affect lenders.

But a measure of fear among stock investors on Wall Street has fallen to nearly where it was on March 8, the day before Silicon Valley Bank’s customers suddenly yanked out $42 billion in a panicked dash. It became the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history and sparked harsher scrutiny of banks around the world.

After regulators in Switzerland brokered a takeover of Credit Suisse by rival UBS, UBS said it’s bringing back its former CEO, Sergio Ermotti, to help it absorb Credit Suisse. Ermotti led a turnaround at UBS following the 2008 financial crisis.

The path ahead for the Federal Reserve and other central banks has become much more difficult because of the banking industry’s struggles. Typically, the still-high inflation seen around the world would call for even higher interest rates. But that would risk more pressure on banks, which could pull back on lending and squeeze the economy.

For now, a resilient job market has been holding up the U.S. economy, even as parts of it weaken under higher interest rates.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 31 cents to $73.28 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, edged up 33 cents to $78.61 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar slipped to 132.43 Japanese yen from 132.75 yen. The euro cost $1.0867, inching up from $1.0847.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • With the Stock Market Up 3% in 2023, Is It Safe to Invest Right Now?

    Don't let this year's lack of net progress lead you into making the wrong long-term decision.

  • Vice President Harris’ historic trip to Africa signals America ‘means business’

    On Wednesday, the vice president announced more than $1 billion in public-private global initiatives geared toward economic empowerment and security […] The post Vice President Harris’ historic trip to Africa signals America ‘means business’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 2023 Recession: Elon Musk Says One Kind of Debt Is ‘Most Serious Looming Issue’ Facing Economy

    The collapses of two banks, the ensuing measures the government had to take and the contagion worries that have gripped the market have re-ignited recession fears. Now, Elon Musk said that the most...

  • Investors should keep buying stocks for the long-term despite attractive yields from short-term money market funds, Bank of America says

    "The probability of losing money in the S&P 500 drops from a coin flip (46%) to a 2-sigma event (6%)" when holding periods go from a day to a decade.

  • Klinsmann still awaits first win as Uruguay beats SKorea 2-1

    Jurgen Klinsmann is still waiting for his first win as head coach of South Korea after Uruguay triumphed 2-1 in a friendly played at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday. The former Germany and U.S. coach was appointed last month and his first match in charge was a 2-2 home draw with Colombia last week. After South Korea progressed to the second round of last year's World Cup at the expense of Uruguay, the result in Seoul provided some measure of revenge for the visiting team.

  • Why Dave Ramsey Says There's a Huge Drawback to Taxable Investment Accounts

    When you're saving for a far-off goal like retirement, you may have different options for investing your money. You could open a traditional IRA and get a tax break on the money you put in. Or, you could open a Roth IRA and get a tax break on your investment gains and the money you take out.

  • How to become an Amazon influencer and how much the program pays

    Amazon's influencer program offers a variety of different tools and programs used by creators on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram.

  • Warren Buffett Could Buy More Than $14 Billion of This Stock

    Warren Buffett isn't buying many stocks these days. The latest regulatory filing for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) showed that the legendary investor didn't initiate any new positions and added to shares of only four existing holdings. There are plenty of oil stocks that aren't in Berkshire's portfolio and probably won't be in the foreseeable future.

  • Social Security: Suze Orman Is ‘Big Believer’ on Waiting To Claim Benefits Until 70

    The Social Security program faces a funding problem, and many question its long-term viability. However, personal finance expert Suze Orman doesn't expect people in their 50s and 60s to be affected by...

  • Intel's AI, Data Center Webinar on Wednesday: Here's What to Expect

    Intel (INTC) investors will get a look at the company's artificial intelligence and data center plans at an investor event on Wednesday. The computing company will host a webinar as investors buzz over the company's potential for AI technology. The chipmaker will also give an update on its plans for its data center segment.

  • Zelenskyy explains why it is important to win the battle for Bakhmut

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that unless the Armed Forces of Ukraine win a drawn-out battle in a key eastern city, Russia could begin building international support for a deal that could require Ukraine to make unacceptable compromises.

  • Pope spends 'good night' in hospital after breathing issues

    Pope Francis spent a calm night in hospital after being admitted for a respiratory infection and is expected to remain there for a few days for treatment, a Vatican source said Thursday."The pope spent a good night" at Rome's Gemelli hospital, the source said, adding that there would be an update on the 86-year-old pontiff's condition later.Pope Francis, who earlier this month marked 10 years as head of the Catholic Church, has suffered a number of health issues in recent years but normally has a busy schedule and continues to travel widely.His admission to hospital on Wednesday, for what the Vatican initially said were pre-planned tests, forced him to cancel a number of engagements.It also raises questions over his presence at services for the upcoming Holy Week and Easter, Christianity's most important holiday.The Vatican late Wednesday said the pope had a respiratory infection that would require hospital treatment for "a few days", adding that Covid had been excluded.Over the past year Francis has suffered from chronic knee pain that has required him to use a wheelchair.His postponement last year of a scheduled trip to Africa and various events at home fuelled intense speculation about his health, and in a July 2022 interview he acknowledged he needed to slow down.At his weekly audience at the Vatican on Wednesday morning, just hours before his admission to hospital, the pope appeared in good spirits, smiling as he greeted the faithful from his "popemobile".But he was pictured wincing as he was helped getting onto the vehicle -- a photo that made all the major front pages of Italy's newspapers on Thursday.- Health issues -Francis was admitted in July 2021 to the same Rome hospital for 10 days for an operation on his colon after suffering from a type of diverticulitis, an inflammation of pockets that develop in the lining of the intestine.In an interview in January, Francis said the diverticulitis had returned.Francis has repeatedly said, most recently in February, that he would consider stepping down if his health required, following the example of his predecessor Benedict XVI.He has cautioned, however, that papal resignations should not be the norm, and said in an interview last month that the idea was currently not "on my agenda".&nbsp;Benedict, who died on December 31, shocked the world in 2013 by becoming the first pope since the Middle Ages to resign.In 1957, at age 21, Francis had part of one of his lungs removed, but he has said he has made a full recovery.Despite his health issues and advancing age, Francis -- a Jesuit who seems most happy being among his flock -- continues to travel internationally.&nbsp;Earlier this year, he visited South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, drawing huge crowds.&nbsp;Next month, he is due to visit Hungary and meet Prime Minister Viktor Orban.In the past decade, Francis has sought to forge an image of a more open, compassionate Church, although has faced internal opposition, particularly from conservatives.ams/ar/ach&nbsp;

  • Stocks Rise as Risk-On Rally Lifts Banks, Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks advanced as risk appetite continued to recover from turmoil in the banking sector, led by gains in technology and financial shares.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 entered a bull

  • Miami vs. UConn picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness Final Four game?

    No. 5 seed Miami and No. 4 seed UConn face off on Saturday in an NCAA Tournament Final Four game. Who will win the game?

  • Not a single Adani company features among India's top corporate taxpayers

    Gautam Adani was once among the world’s richest people, before allegations of corporate fraud leveled by Hindenburg Research halved the value of his conglomerate. His companies pick up plum contracts in diverse sectors in India: mining, green energy, shipping, aviation, and power, among others.

  • Judge rejects Trump’s claims over Pence's Jan. 6 testimony

    ABC News’ Katherine Faulders reports from Capitol Hill after a judge rejected former President Trump’s attempt to block testimony from former Vice President Mike Pence in the Jan. 6 investigation.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • AI Could Be a $14 Trillion Opportunity by 2030 -- 3 Stocks You Can Buy to Take Advantage

    It's led by Cathie Wood, one of the more vocal tech-sector bulls on Wall Street. Ark Invest buys shares in companies building the future and packages them into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to give everyday investors simple, easy access to its strategies. Electric vehicles, robotics, fintech, healthcare technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) are just a few areas Ark Invest is betting on for the long term.