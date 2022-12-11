Asia Stocks to Open Down in Week of Rate Decisions: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks to Open Down in Week of Rate Decisions: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The dollar edged higher and stocks were poised to open lower in Asia at the start of a pivotal week for markets, with interest rate decisions due from the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and a host of their peers.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The greenback made small gains against the yen, the euro and the offshore yuan in early trading. Shares fell in Australia and equity futures indicated likely declines to come for Japan and China.

A late-day slide in US stocks on Friday shattered the calm that prevailed throughout most of the trading session, with the S&P 500 closing near the day’s lows. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its worst weekly drop since September. US stock futures edged lower in Asia

Yields for government bonds in Australia and New Zealand rose Monday, following the lead from the US on Friday, when Treasury 10-year yields climbed to approach 3.6%.

Recession fears have resurfaced ahead of the Fed decision Wednesday, when policymakers are expected to downshift to a 50 basis points hike. Yet officials including Chair Jerome Powell have also stressed that borrowing costs will need to remain restrictive for some time, putting them at odds with some investors looking for rate cuts later in 2023.

The ECB follows on Thursday, with consensus estimates for it to also deliver a 50 basis points hike. Markets also have to contend with decisions this week from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Read: The 24 Hours of Hikes That End Year of Fighting Inflation

While the tumult of this year has a gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest annual loss since 2008, the world’s biggest investors predict that stocks will see low double-digit gains 2023. Seventy one percent of respondents in a Bloomberg News survey expect equities to rise, versus 19% forecasting declines. For those seeing gains, the average response was a 10% return.

The world’s top fund managers are also mostly bullish on Chinese stocks for 2023. About 60% of respondents in a Bloomberg News survey recommended buying the country’s stocks, while 31% said they are a sell.

More immediately this week though, all eyes will be on Tuesday’s US consumer inflation data in the run-up to the Fed meeting. It’s forecast that prices, while much too high, continued to decelerate.

Key events this week:

  • US CPI, Tuesday

  • FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

  • China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

  • ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

  • Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

  • US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

  • Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 8:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Friday

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6% on Friday

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.4%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 1.2%

Currencies

  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0526

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 136.66 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9685 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6789

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin was little changed at $17,118.38

  • Ether was little changed at $1,264.42

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.58%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.35%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $72.23 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,797.32 an ounce on Friday

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Poised for Lower Open

    On Tuesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases the November Consumer Price Index, and Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to announce an increase in the federal funds rate.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Gets Ready For Inflation, Federal Reserve Tests; 5 Stocks Setting Up

    The market rally faces big tests with the upcoming CPI inflation report and Federal Reserve meeting. Here's what to do.

  • Marketmind: Last hurrahs

    The finishing line for one of the most turbulent financial market years on record is in sight, but investors must brace for one final wave of volatility this week as the Federal Reserve and three other major central banks set interest rates. The Fed, European Central Bank, Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are all widely expected to raise rates by 50 basis points each later this week, so the potential market disruption will come from the subsequent press conferences. In Asia, the central bank of The Philippines is expected follow the Fed and reduce the pace of rate hikes to 50 bps from 75 bps at its last meeting, and policymakers in Taiwan are expected to deliver another 12.5 bps hike.

  • Robinhood Has a new Plan as it Fights for Survival

    Robinhood , the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist "to invest for their future the Robinhood way - no employer necessary." The brokerage will offer a 1% "match" to customers who contribute money to an individual retirement account through the program.

  • Blackstone may slow the launch of private equity fund after investor withdrawals -FT

    Blackstone Inc has warned of possible delays to the launch of a new private equity fund designed for wealthy individuals, as it copes with heavy investor withdrawals at two other funds in real estate and credit aimed at a similar clientele, the Financial Times reported on Saturday. The New York-based investment manager has been preparing to open a fund called the Blackstone Private Equity Strategies Fund (BXPE), the report said, adding that would become its flagship strategy for rich individuals to participate in its private equity business. The asset manager in recent days informed wealthy investors and their financial advisers that it may wait for fundraising conditions and financial markets to improve before launching BXPE, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • JPMorgan: These 3 Tax Tips Could Save You Big

    With interest rates rising, it's increasingly important to make sure you're taking advantage of all interest deductions you're entitled to so you can avoid paying more in taxes than you need to. Three interest deductions are particularly important, according to … Continue reading → The post JP Morgan Reveals 3 Tricks to Cut Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Internet Usage Shifts to TikTok-like Videos, the Giants Climb Aboard

    TikTok still dominates short-form videos, but Instagram's Reels and Alphabet’s YouTube are catching up. Two challenges for contenders: cross posting and big paychecks for popular creators.

  • 3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Investor-Friendly DRIP Plans

    Dividend reinvestment plans have major advantages, including maximizing the compounding effect of reinvested payouts.

  • 9 Stocks That Already Price in a Recession

    A screen by UBS strategists turns up nine stocks that already reflect the high probability of a recession. They look like buy candidates.

  • Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact

    Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.

  • Rivian, Warner Bros. Discovery to join Nasdaq 100 in rebalancing

    The Nasdaq 100 Index will undergo its annual rebalancing making changes to its composition before trading begins on Dec. 19,

  • Why stock-market investors shouldn’t count on a ‘Santa Claus’ rally this year

    This Christmas, investors might want to bet on a lump of coal instead of Santa Claus delivering tangible stock-market gains to Wall Street.

  • Fauci on publicly disagreeing with Trump over COVID misinformation: ‘I couldn’t stand there and be complicit’

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), said in an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace that he could not be “complicit” with former President Trump about the misinformation he spread while serving as commander in chief amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Fauci told Wallace in the interview that will…

  • Jacinda Ardern’s 2023 Election Prospects Dim as New Zealand Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faces an uphill battle to win a third term next year as interest rates surge, a recession looms and her administration struggles to convince voters that it’s coping with a crime wave.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyHarry and Meghan Throw the Gauntlet to William and KateFed’s

  • FTX hearing, Fed decision, consumer inflation top week ahead

    FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to testify before Congress, consumer inflation may remain elevated and Delta to deliver investor update.

  • Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation, Fed Rate in Focus

    The Labor Department releases its November consumer-price index, a measure of what consumers pay for goods and services. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin a two-day meeting to discuss whether and how much to raise interest rates. The Fed is due to announce a decision on interest rates as it attempts to bring down high inflation.

  • Those who invested in Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) a year ago are up 336%

    While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock...

  • Rivian, GlobalFoundries Joining Nasdaq 100 Index; Apple Chipmaker, China Stocks Falling Off

    Tesla rival Rivian and GlobalFoundries lead Dec. 19 additions to the Nasdaq 100 index. Apple chipmaker Skyworks and two China names will exit.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • Elon Musk Sounds a Dire Warning About the Economy

    The billionaire entrepreneur fears that the economic downturn will become worse if this decision is made.