Asia Stocks Eke Out Gains After Jittery US Session: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Eke Out Gains After Jittery US Session: Markets Wrap
Rob Verdonck and Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities edged up Friday after US stocks closed higher in a volatile session as investors await inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stock rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while futures contracts for Hong Kong signaled declines. The S&P 500 halted a four-day selloff Thursday, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed.

Japanese markets are also under the spotlight, with data Friday showing accelerating inflation as the government’s nominee to be the next central bank governor faced his first grilling in parliament. Kazuo Ueda told lawmakers that he saw the current policy easing as appropriate and backed the case for further relaxation.

The Japanese yen extended gains while futures of the 10-year government notes gained.

The dollar was little changed against most major currencies and Treasuries looked set to continue their advance into a third day.

A key US economic data awaits investors later Friday in the form of personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred price gauge. It’s expected to show acceleration, adding to a string of unfavorable figures that bolster the case for the central bank to hold rates at 5.25% for some time, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong. The current benchmark sits in a range between 4.5% and 4.75%.

“Whatever happens, the dollar is very much in focus today - it’s likely to remain bid should PCE and inflation expectations move higher,” according to Matthew Simpson, an analyst at City Index.

Investors are caught between welcoming the evidence that the US economy remains on a stable footing and fearing that this resilience will provoke a stern reaction from policymakers, according to Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management,

Billionaire quant investor Cliff Asness warned that US stocks are vulnerable to a macro shock if inflation doesn’t stage a spirited decline as the market expects. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon told CNBC there’s still a chance for a soft landing for the US economy, though “out in front of us there’s some scary stuff.”

Oil extended on Thursday’s advance, when it snapped its longest losing streak since December amid strength in commodity currencies and signs of appetite for risk taking.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was on pace for its second monthly advance, breaking with stocks and other riskier assets that have slid amid renewed concern about rising interest rates. The crypto market’s rally recovers only a sliver of the ground lost last year, when prices tumbled and the collapse of the FTX exchange caused a pullback by investors.

Key events this week:

  • US PCE deflator, personal spending, new home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell were little changed as of 9:55 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.2%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0604

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 134.24 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9145 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $23,950.25

  • Ether rose 0.3% to $1,650.69

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.86%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.85%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $75.75 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.11 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • G20 finance leaders to gauge toll on global economy on Ukraine war's anniversary

    Global finance leaders will tally the economic damage from Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday as they meet on the conflict's first anniversary with some voicing concerns that more sanctions on Moscow would disrupt a modest improvement in growth. The meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors on the outskirts of India's Bengaluru tech hub comes amid signs that the global outlook has improved from the group's last meeting in October, when a number of G20 economies were teetering on the brink of recession amid energy and food price spikes caused by the war. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday highlighted the improvement, saying the global economy "is in a better place today than many predicted just a few months ago".

  • US STOCKS-Futures rise as Nvidia's strong forecast lifts chipmakers

    US STOCKS-Futures rise as Nvidia's strong forecast lifts chipmakers

  • Booking Holdings Makes Good on Long-Standing Goal to Take U.S. Market Share

    Booking.com made headway in the U.S. while Expedia was likely distracted getting its internal house in order. Throw Hopper into the mix, and Booking will have to fight to solidify any inroads.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street falls as rate worries outweigh Nvidia cheer

    U.S. stock indexes slipped on Thursday as investors worried that a resilient economy would give the Federal Reserve more room to raise interest rates, although a surge in Nvidia shares helped lift some of that gloom. Stock markets have hit a volatile patch this month, with the S&P 500 shedding more than 4% in the past six sessions, as data pointing to a strong economy and hawkish commentary by Fed officials dent appetite for risky assets. "Any incremental piece of economic data builds the narrative of the bears in the market that the rally so far is a false euphoria, and this is weighing on the market more than the good news from some of these earnings," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

  • Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

    The e-commerce giant has weathered a weak economy in China, which only lifted its three-year zero-COVID policy in December. U.S. shares of Alibaba were up 1.8% shortly after Wall Street opened, after trading as much as 6% higher in pre-market trades. China's total retail sales contracted 1.8% in December, while its economy posted one its worst growth rates in nearly half a century in 2022, expanding just 3%.

  • Incoming BOJ chief Ueda says current low rates appropriate

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday it was appropriate to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy as inflation has yet to sustainably and steadily meet the central bank's 2% target. Ueda said the recent rise in consumer inflation was driven mostly by surging import costs of raw material, rather than strong domestic demand. He also warned that uncertainties regarding Japan's economic recovery remained "very high," warranting the BOJ to maintain ultra-loose monetary policy.

  • UPDATE 3-Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates as COVID curbs ease

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by its efforts to cut costs and China's easing of COVID-19 curbs. The e-commerce giant has weathered a weak economy in China, which only lifted its three-year zero-COVID policy in December. U.S. shares of Alibaba were up 1.8% shortly after Wall Street opened, after trading as much as 6% higher in pre-market trades.

  • Singapore’s Grab Dives After Concerns Mount About Slowing Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. plunged its most in almost five months despite bringing forward its profitability target, reflecting concerns about slowing growth as the Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food-delivery provider trims spending.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Tr

  • Stocks Snap Back With Nerves Frayed Ahead of PCE: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose in a jittery session before inflation data that will help shape the views on whether a soft landing is still on the table amid the Federal Reserve’s most-aggressive tightening drive in a generation.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Bigge

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Rallies On Nvidia, But PCE Inflation Report Looms

    The Nasdaq rallied up to its 21-day, led by Nvidia. But the PCE inflation report is on tap. Boeing and MELI stock moved late.

  • Japan’s Inflation Accelerates Ahead of Relief Measures’ Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s inflation accelerated beyond 4% to set a fresh four-decade high, underscoring the challenges lying ahead for Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda just before his first major public appearance since he was tapped by the government.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Marke

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell After Pharma Giant Confirms Covid Downfall?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company guided to massive declines for its Covid products? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell?

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits 41-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh 41-year high in January as companies passed on higher costs to households, data showed on Friday, keeping the central bank under pressure to phase out its massive stimulus programme. January's rise was the fastest since September 1981, when fuel costs spiked due to a Middle East oil crisis and hit Japan's import-reliant economy. Core consumer inflation has now exceeded the Bank of Japan's 2% target for nine straight months, mostly reflecting persistent rises in fuel and raw material costs, the data showed.

  • Nvidia stock pops as results show its growing lead in AI chip race

    As the artificial intelligence boom takes off, Nvidia Corp is expected to emerge as the biggest - though not the only - winner among chipmakers after years of focusing on the technology has made it a go-to supplier for tech firms. AI has emerged as a bright spot for investments in the tech industry, whose slowing growth has led to widespread layoffs and a cutback on experimental bets. The surge in interest helped Nvidia report better-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday and it forecast sales above beat Wall Street expectations, in stark contrast to a projected loss and dividend cut from rival Intel Corp.

  • U.N. calls for Russia to leave Ukraine

    141 members of the 193-nation body voted in support of the nonbinding, largely symbolic resolution.

  • Newmont's M&A Drive Offers Path From Decade-Long Gold Rut

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp.’s $17 billion push to buy Newcrest Mining Ltd. comes as miners wrestle with the reality that gold deposits are small, costly and short in life — while making the case for more diversification.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest S

  • The World’s Most Painful Trade Is Finally Ending as Dollar Peaks

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s top investors are betting the worst of the dollar’s rampage is over after the surge upended the global economy in ways that had few parallels in modern history. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome Powell’s

  • Global shares, U.S. Treasury yields fall; Fed minutes called 'outdated'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Global equities and U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Wednesday as recent strong economic data had investors worried about aggressive interest rate hikes even though minutes of the Federal Reserve's last meeting showed officials at the Jan. 31 to Feb. 1 meeting favored moderation. A solid majority of Fed policy makers at the meeting agreed it was appropriate for the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points, even as they reiterated that the inflation outlook would keep driving further rate actions, the minutes showed. Only a few officials supported a rate hike of 50 basis points.

  • Opendoor Plans to Accelerate Selling in Recovering Home Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Opendoor Technologies Inc. said it expects to accelerate its timeline for selling through money-losing inventory, as the data-driven home-flipper looks to move on from a tumultuous year.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Jerome Powe

  • Carvana Posts Wider Q4 Loss. Used Car Demand Tumbled.

    Carvana founder and CEO Ernie Garcia plans to cut about $1 billion in costs over the next six months while improving customer experiences.