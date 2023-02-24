Asia Stocks Eke Out Gains After Jittery US Session: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities edged up Friday after US stocks closed higher in a volatile session as investors await inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign.

Stock rose in Japan, South Korea and Australia, while futures contracts for Hong Kong signaled declines. The S&P 500 halted a four-day selloff Thursday, while the Nasdaq 100 outperformed.

Japanese markets are also under the spotlight, with data Friday showing accelerating inflation as the government’s nominee to be the next central bank governor faced his first grilling in parliament. Kazuo Ueda told lawmakers that he saw the current policy easing as appropriate and backed the case for further relaxation.

The Japanese yen extended gains while futures of the 10-year government notes gained.

The dollar was little changed against most major currencies and Treasuries looked set to continue their advance into a third day.

A key US economic data awaits investors later Friday in the form of personal consumption expenditures — the Fed’s preferred price gauge. It’s expected to show acceleration, adding to a string of unfavorable figures that bolster the case for the central bank to hold rates at 5.25% for some time, according to Bloomberg Economics’ Anna Wong. The current benchmark sits in a range between 4.5% and 4.75%.

“Whatever happens, the dollar is very much in focus today - it’s likely to remain bid should PCE and inflation expectations move higher,” according to Matthew Simpson, an analyst at City Index.

Investors are caught between welcoming the evidence that the US economy remains on a stable footing and fearing that this resilience will provoke a stern reaction from policymakers, according to Michael Shaoul at Marketfield Asset Management,

Billionaire quant investor Cliff Asness warned that US stocks are vulnerable to a macro shock if inflation doesn’t stage a spirited decline as the market expects. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s chief Jamie Dimon told CNBC there’s still a chance for a soft landing for the US economy, though “out in front of us there’s some scary stuff.”

Oil extended on Thursday’s advance, when it snapped its longest losing streak since December amid strength in commodity currencies and signs of appetite for risk taking.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was on pace for its second monthly advance, breaking with stocks and other riskier assets that have slid amid renewed concern about rising interest rates. The crypto market’s rally recovers only a sliver of the ground lost last year, when prices tumbled and the collapse of the FTX exchange caused a pullback by investors.

Key events this week:

US PCE deflator, personal spending, new home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell were little changed as of 9:55 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.2%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0604

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 134.24 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9145 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $23,950.25

Ether rose 0.3% to $1,650.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.86%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $75.75 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,826.11 an ounce

