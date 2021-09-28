Asia Stocks Slip on Rising Treasury Yields, Oil: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Slip on Rising Treasury Yields, Oil: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asia stocks slipped on Tuesday after a jump in Treasury yields as investors priced in the start of Federal Reserve tapering and elevated energy prices. The dollar edged up.

MSCI Inc.’s index of Asia Pacific stocks snapped a three-day advance, with Japan sliding. Hong Kong advanced, led by property stocks, after China’s central bank it will work to safeguard the “healthy” development of the property market amid the China Evergrande Group crisis. U.S. futures fluctuated after the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped. Investors rotated out of growth stocks as the 10-year U.S. yield briefly topped 1.5%, reaching the highest level since June.

The U.S. two-year yield hit an 18-month high as traders increasingly priced in the prospect of the Fed trimming its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases soon. The dollar edged higher.

Oil held onto gains on fears of a global energy crunch. Brent was near the highest in almost three years, while WTI crude hovered above $75 a barrel. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Brent could hit $90 by year-end as the market is in a bigger deficit than many realize.

The spike in yields added to concerns about lofty equity valuations, particularly in the tech industry, which has powered the bull-market rally. Investors have had to contend with a series of risks including cracks in the Chinese property sector and worries about the impact of skyrocketing energy costs on inflation.

“We’ve got a huge risk of rising energy costs,” James Bruderman, 1879 Advisors vice chairman, said on Bloomberg Television. “As we get into the winter season, we see the risk of a little bit of contagion on energy costs and clearly there are some inflationary aspects to that.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Monday the inflation test for scaling back the bond buying has been met, while the employment test “is all but met.” Fed Governor Lael Brainard seperately said the labor market may soon meet her yardstick for scaling back asset purchases, while New York Fed President John Williams noted that moderating bond-buying may soon be warranted.

“Central bankers have set out how they want to ‘normalize’ monetary policy for some time. That process could start soon,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, said in a note. “The realization of this has the potential to provoke some volatility in rates and equities.”

Investors will also be keeping an eye on events in Washington where Senate Republicans blocked a bill that would suspend the debt ceiling into December 2022 and keep the government operating past Sept. 30.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin swung between $42,000 and $43,000 after cryptocurrencies made a swift comeback from the turbulence last week triggered by China’s latest crackdown.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to testify at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Tuesday

  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks Tuesday at the ECB Forum on Central Banking

  • Japan’s ruling party votes to elect leader, Wednesday

  • Central bank chiefs Andrew Bailey (BOE), Haruhiko Kuroda (BOJ), Christine Lagarde (ECB) and Jerome Powell (Fed) participate in an ECB Forum panel, Wednesday

  • House Financial Services Committee hearing on the Fed, Treasury’s pandemic response, Thursday

  • China Caixin manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Thursday

  • Univ. of Michigan sentiment, ISM manufacturing, U.S. construction spending, spending/personal income Friday

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 11:35 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

  • Topix index fell 0.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%

  • Kospi index fell 0.9%

  • Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%

  • Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.2%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 111.10 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan traded at 6.4580 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.1689

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 1.49%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield climbed about three basis points to 1.44%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $75.86 a barrel, up 0.5%

  • Gold was at $1,752.94, up 0.2%

