Asia Stocks Outlook Mixed as BOJ Move Reverberates: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Equities in Asia headed for a mixed open Wednesday as investors approach the end of one of the worst years for stocks and bonds in more than a decade. The yen held gains in the aftermath of the Bank of Japan’s policy shift.

Australian shares advanced and Hong Kong equity futures pointed higher after the S&P 500 snapped a four-day losing streak to advance 0.1%. Contracts for Japan fell, as did a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell slightly as markets continued to digest last week’s hawkish commentary from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

The yen capped its biggest one-day jump since 1998 to climb almost 4% against the dollar. The action followed Tuesday’s surprise decision by the BOJ to let yields on 10-year government bonds trade up to 0.5%, from a previous ceiling of 0.25%.

The impact of the move continues to reverberate and has traders on guard for the prospect of Japanese institutions repatriating money held in overseas stocks and bonds. Japanese investors have more than $3 trillion in foreign equities and debt with roughly half in the US, according to Bloomberg data.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped 10 basis points for the second consecutive session on Tuesday and gilt yields of the same maturity climbed 9 basis points.

“Tighter BOJ policy would remove one of the last global anchors that’s helped to keep borrowing costs at low levels more broadly,” Deutsche Bank analysts told clients, noting the change has come as markets were “already reeling” from the Fed and ECB meetings last week.

Many economists now expect the BOJ to raise interest rates next year, joining the Fed, the ECB and others after a decade of extraordinary stimulus.

Fresh data indicating a cool down in the US housing market offered some respite to the outlook for inflation in a year marked by quickly rising interest rates that weighed on stocks and bonds. Global equities have fallen by a fifth in 2022, on pace for their worst year since 2008. A Bloomberg index of global bonds has tumbled by 16%, by far the largest decline on an annual basis since the benchmark began in 1990.

Key events this week:

US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday

US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:12 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 closed 0.1% lower

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.7%

Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%

S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0628

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 131.95 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9615 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6685

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $16,899.86

Ether rose 0.1% to $1,217.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 3.68% Tuesday

Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.68%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

