Stocks Eke Out Gains, Dollar Eases Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed while the dollar edged down amid cautious trading ahead of US inflation data that may shape the outlook for interest-rate hikes into next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hong Kong scrapping its three-day Covid monitoring period for arriving travelers bolstered sentiment during Asian trading, sending shares in the city higher. US futures remained slightly lower.

The dollar saw marginal declines against most of its major counterparts. Treasury yields inched lower after gains on Monday that sent the 10-year rate to above 3.6%. Yields for Australian and New Zealand government bonds ticked higher.

Investors will be closely watching the consumer price figures, which are expected to remain elevated even as the rate of increase slows. A subdued CPI print would justify the Federal Reserve’s projected half-point move on Wednesday and shed light on whether markets can expect rate cuts in late 2023.

The release of the inflation data will be more critical than the Fed’s decision, according to Xi Qiao, managing director for global wealth management at UBS Group AG. “It’s all going to depend on CPI numbers, whether the Fed is going to pivot or not,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “With the current inflation situation, a lot of the fundamental challenges that we have right now are going to go into 2023.”

Other central banks are also set to announce their final rate decisions of the year this week. The European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday, and may also opt for a half-point hike. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

Story continues

A potential fillip for markets is oil trading around the lowest price this year after prices plunged 11% last week. After gaining 3% on Monday, West Texas Intermediate edged higher to remain above $73 a barrel on Tuesday.

Still, investors will continue to monitor for market risks from Covid infections in China. They are also weighing the impact of Japan and the Netherlands agreeing in principle to at least partially join the US in increasing controls over the export to China of advanced machinery to make semiconductors. Trading of Asian semiconductor stocks was mixed on the news.

Key events this week:

US CPI, Tuesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:45 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.2%

Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0550

The Japanese yen was little changed at 137.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9807 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $17,140.32

Ether fell 0.5% to $1,268.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.60%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.41%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $74.16 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,785.61 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Jason Scott.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.