Stocks Eke Out Gains, Dollar Eases Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap

Stocks Eke Out Gains, Dollar Eases Before CPI Data: Markets Wrap
Tassia Sipahutar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed while the dollar edged down amid cautious trading ahead of US inflation data that may shape the outlook for interest-rate hikes into next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hong Kong scrapping its three-day Covid monitoring period for arriving travelers bolstered sentiment during Asian trading, sending shares in the city higher. US futures remained slightly lower.

The dollar saw marginal declines against most of its major counterparts. Treasury yields inched lower after gains on Monday that sent the 10-year rate to above 3.6%. Yields for Australian and New Zealand government bonds ticked higher.

Investors will be closely watching the consumer price figures, which are expected to remain elevated even as the rate of increase slows. A subdued CPI print would justify the Federal Reserve’s projected half-point move on Wednesday and shed light on whether markets can expect rate cuts in late 2023.

The release of the inflation data will be more critical than the Fed’s decision, according to Xi Qiao, managing director for global wealth management at UBS Group AG. “It’s all going to depend on CPI numbers, whether the Fed is going to pivot or not,” she said on Bloomberg Television. “With the current inflation situation, a lot of the fundamental challenges that we have right now are going to go into 2023.”

Other central banks are also set to announce their final rate decisions of the year this week. The European Central Bank will announce its rate decision Thursday, and may also opt for a half-point hike. Markets will also contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

A potential fillip for markets is oil trading around the lowest price this year after prices plunged 11% last week. After gaining 3% on Monday, West Texas Intermediate edged higher to remain above $73 a barrel on Tuesday.

Still, investors will continue to monitor for market risks from Covid infections in China. They are also weighing the impact of Japan and the Netherlands agreeing in principle to at least partially join the US in increasing controls over the export to China of advanced machinery to make semiconductors. Trading of Asian semiconductor stocks was mixed on the news.

Key events this week:

  • US CPI, Tuesday

  • FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

  • China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

  • ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

  • Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

  • US cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

  • Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 11:45 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.2%

  • Japan’s Topix index rose 0.5%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.1%

  • China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0550

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 137.64 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9807 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $17,140.32

  • Ether fell 0.5% to $1,268.77

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.60%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.41%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $74.16 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,785.61 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Jason Scott.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks rise on optimism ahead of central bank rate decisions

    Asian stock markets were buoyed on Tuesday by overnight optimism on Wall Street that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks would ease off on the pace at which interest rates have been hiked to tackle the highest inflation levels in decades. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.17% while Japan's Nikkei and Seoul's KOSPI index were 0.32% and 0.01% higher respectively. A key focus for traders was U.S. inflation data due out at 1330 GMT on Tuesday, with core CPI expected to slow from 6.3% to 6.1% and headline inflation dropping to 7.3%.

  • Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

    Officials said he sold certificates of insurance as a club membership benefit to multiple business owners, resulting in those businesses believing they had workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

  • China to Set Economic Plans Amid Shift From Covid Zero to Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s abrupt ending of its Covid Zero policy injects more uncertainty into an already fragile economy, raising the prospect of looser fiscal and monetary policy and more easing in the property market to bolster growth. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman t

  • SBF Charged with Conspiracy, Wire Fraud, Money Laundering by Justice Department, Securities Violations by SEC

    Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will not be able to testify before Congress as expected.

  • Rupee likely to weaken ahead of key U.S. inflation data

    The Indian rupee is expected to open lower against the dollar at on Tuesday ahead of the U.S. inflation data that will help in assessing the outlook for interest rate hikes in the world's largest economy. The lower-than-expected India inflation print and the unexpected decline in industrial output could further weigh on the local currency, a trader said. The rupee is tipped to open at 82.64-82.66 per U.S. dollar compared with 82.53 in the previous session.

  • 10 Best German Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best German dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best German Dividend Stocks to Buy. Germany has the biggest economy in Europe as of 2022. The country is considered the powerhouse of the […]

  • Waste Management Stock Stands Tall; It Ignored The 2022 Bear

    Very few companies have been able to do what Waste Management did this past year. It posted strong profit and sales growth every quarter, defying the 2022 bear market. The revised rating shows, first, that Waste Management stock outperformed 82% of all stocks over the past 52 weeks.

  • Why Allbirds Stock Tumbled From the Sky on Monday

    Allbirds (NASDAQ: BIRD) stock lost quite a bit of altitude on Monday, falling by more than 6% against the over-1% gain of the S&P 500 index. Stifel's (NYSE: SF) Jim Duffy was the cutter; he trimmed $1 per share off his price target. While that isn't a huge amount in the grand scheme of things, it matters with Allbirds.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise in mixed trading; U.S. equities gain ahead of inflation data

    Bitcoin and Ether rose in Tuesday morning trading in Asia, with other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies putting in a mixed performance.

  • VIX Swing Shows Stock Trader Nerves Fraying Before CPI

    (Bloomberg) -- A week that promises to feature a lot of drama in markets began with a twist in equity options. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesGoldman to Cut Hundreds More Jobs as Consumer Unit Scaled BackWhile the S&P 500 was en route to a 1.4% gain Monday, the Cboe Volatilit

  • Supreme Court won’t block California flavored tobacco ban

    The Supreme Court refused a request from tobacco companies to stop California from enforcing a ban on flavored tobacco products backed by voters.

  • Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in B

  • Oil rises on U.S. supply concerns, hopes for returning China demand

    Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand. Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.63 per barrel by 0202 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.81. The closure of TC Energy Corp's Keystone Pipeline, which ships about 620,000 barrels-per-day of Canadian crude from Alberta to the United States, has tightened supplies and raised the prospect that inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub will decline.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 500 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Fed Meeting Set To Start; Tesla Stock Nears 2022 Low

    Dow Jones futures were lower ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones industrials surged 528 points. Tesla stock neared its 2022 lows.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX Charges

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder of digital-asset exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas after the US government filed a criminal indictment, following weeks of speculation that client funds were misused before his empire’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergySam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US

  • Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Says It's Close to Restructuring Without Having to Declare Bankruptcy

    The London-based company warned, however, there's no guarantee it will be able to do so.

  • The biggest risks to stock market in 2023: Deutsche Bank survey

    The risks to the outlook for stocks are plentiful in 2023, warns Deutsche Bank.

  • Oracle Stock Rises on Strong Earnings. The Cloud Software Business Is Still Growing.

    Oracle shares were moving higher late Monday after the company posted better-than-expected financial results for its latest quarter. “Simply put, we had an outstanding quarter,” Oracle CEO Safra Catz said on a call with analysts. For the fiscal second quarter ended Nov. 30, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) posted revenue of $12.28 billion, up 18% from a year ago, or 25% adjusted for currency.

  • Wall St rallies with inflation, Fed on tap

    U.S. stock indexes rallied to kick off the trading week on Monday, lifted in part by gains in Microsoft and Pfizer, as investors girded for inflation data on Tuesday and a policy announcement from the Federal Reserve later in the week. Microsoft Corp rose 2.89% following the tech giant's deal to buy a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group, helping to boost each of the three major indexes. Consumer inflation data will be closely monitored on Tuesday, and is expected to show prices increased by 7.3% in November on an annual basis, slowing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month, while the "core" reading which excludes food and energy is expected to show a 6.1% increase from the 6.3% in the prior month.

  • State Stimulus Checks 2023: What To Know About Payments Coming Next Year

    In March 2020, the American economy went into full shutdown mode in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly immediately, the U.S. government implemented a series of stimulus packages in an effort...