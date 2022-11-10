Asia Stocks to Rally on CPI Relief, Dollar Plunge: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- The buy-everything rally on Wall Street was set to roll on in Asia on Friday after slower-than-projected US inflation spurred bets the Federal Reserve will moderate its aggressive rate-hike path.

Shares rallied in Australia while stock futures for Hong Kong and Japan pointed to large gains after the S&P 500 climbed 5.5% -- the best first-day reaction to a CPI report in decades. The rally caught short-sellers wrong-footed, helping spur the outsized gains.

Treasuries soared, sending yields down by 20 to 30 basis points across the curve, while the dollar tumbled. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback slid 2% in the biggest move since 2009. Rates traders downgraded the odds of another three-quarter-point rate increase by the Fed in December almost to nil.

Government bonds rallied in Australia and New Zealand, with yields on shorter-maturity notes dropping around 20 basis points soon after the open. Group-of-10 currencies held most of their gains against the dollar as trading got underway in Asia.

The sentiment shift also helped crypto markets stabilize despite the turmoil surrounding crypto exchange FTX.

US-listed Chinese shares also surged, with Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index advancing more than 7%, helped by leaders in Beijing urging more precise and targeted Covid control measures.

“US sector performance should serve as a guide for Asian equities,” said Chamath De Silva, senior portfolio manager for Sydney-based BetaShares Holdings. “We saw outperformance from the most beaten up sectors of late, namely tech, consumer discretionary and rate sensitive exposures like REITs.”

Headline US inflation came in at 7.7%, the lowest since January, before Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed up commodity prices. More important for the Fed, the core measure that excludes food and energy slowed more than anticipated.

Still, Thursday’s intense rally only partially claws back steep losses for risk assets hammered this year by the Fed’s tightening. The S&P 500 is still down 17% and the Nasdaq 100 is off nearly 30%, with both headed for their worst years since 2008. The MSCI World Index is down about 18% this year.

“The first downside surprise in inflation in several months will inevitably be received by an equity market ovation,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, wrote. “A 0.5% hike, rather than 0.75%, in December is clearly on the cards but, until we have had a run of these types of CPI reports, a pause is still some way out.”

Fed officials appeared to back a downshift in rate hikes after a stretch of four jumbo-sized increases. They also stressed the need for policy to remain tight.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said it may soon be appropriate to slow the pace to better assess economic conditions. San Francisco’s Mary Daly said the moderation was “good news,” but noted “pausing is not the discussion, the discussion is stepping down.”

Key events this week:

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:15 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 5.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 7.5%

Nikkei 225 futures rose 2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.7%

Hang Seng futures rose 4.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 2%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0196

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 141.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1565 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $17,638.14

Ether fell 0.8% to $1,310.47

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 28 basis points to 3.81%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined 13 basis points to 3.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $86.33 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,753.20 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Georgina Mckay.

