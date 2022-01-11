Asia Stocks to Rebound After Powell; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks to Rebound After Powell; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to follow a bounce in the U.S. after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Shares in Australia advanced. Futures rose in Japan and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts fluctuated after the S&P 500 halted a five-day slide and the Nasdaq 100 outperformed. Treasuries found support after a solid three-year note sale. The yield on the 10-year note dipped, while the curve flattened. The dollar declined and commodity-linked currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars climbed alongside a jump in oil prices.

Powell told the Senate Banking Committee that officials won’t hesitate to act if needed to contain price pressures. He also said the Fed will probably start shrinking its balance sheet this year. He noted the runoff would be quicker than the last time the central bank shrank its balance sheet because the economy was in a much stronger position.

The next focus for traders is Wednesday’s U.S. consumer price index print that is expected to show unrelenting price pressure. Markets have been buffeted by volatility at the start of the year on the prospect of faster interest rate increases to deal with the surge in inflation.

“The market is grappling with a broad-based rotation and the potential for a hastened pace of rate hikes, which is leading to volatility,” Greg Marcus, a managing director at UBS Private Wealth Management, said in a note. “Regardless of the volatility seen in markets so far this year, corporate fundamentals are strong and we are expecting double-digit earnings growth this year, which should bode well for stock prices in 2022.”

Strategists from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to UBS Global Wealth Management seem unperturbed by equities’ rocky start to 2022, reiterating their bullish calls on bets that equities can weather higher rates and rising bond yields.

Meanwhile, U.S.-listed Chinese stocks surged on measures to stabilize trade as economic risks mount. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index jumped as much as 4.7%. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its forecast for China’s growth this year as the nation struggles to contain the spread of omicron.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin traded above $42,500 after its roughest start to a year and ominous technical indicators.

Here are some key events this week:

  • EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.

  • China PPI, CPI on Wednesday.

  • U.S. CPI, Fed Beige Book on Wednesday.

  • U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI on Thursday.

  • U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing for Lael Brainard, nominated as Fed vice-chair on Thursday.

  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker,

  • Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speak on Thursday.

  • Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing on Friday.

  • Wells Fargo, Citigroup, JPMorgan due to report earnings on Friday.

  • U.S. business inventories, industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, retail sales on Friday.

  • New York Fed President John Williams speaks Friday.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures added 1.2% earlier

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.32 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan traded at 6.3774 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

  • The euro was at $1.1368

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined more than one basis point to 1.74%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell two basis points to 1.88%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.24 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,820.71 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • As costs soar, some Japanese companies do the unthinkable: raise prices

    Premium telescopes, violin bows and speciality paper are bucking a deflationary trend that has defined Japan for decades - all have had their prices hiked by companies confident they can charge more without losing business. Years of stagnant prices and wages have made Japan Inc nervous about charging more for fear of alienating shoppers and losing market share. While the overall rise in prices is still modest, more firms are opting for increases, led by market leaders often with speciality products, as commodities and transport costs soar due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a weakening yen makes fuel and imports costly.

  • With Sale Of Shares Done And Shipments Soaring, Is Tesla Stock A Buy?

    With Elon Musk having sold billions worth of Tesla stock and the company shattering four-quarter delivery estimates, is Tesla stock a buy?

  • Japan manufacturers' mood slips as rising costs pressure profit margins - Reuters Tankan

    Japanese manufacturers turned less positive about their business conditions in January, in a sign the economy faces pressure from the Omicron variant as well as rising energy and raw material costs, the Reuters Tankan poll showed. Manufacturers and service sector firms were more optimistic about the coming three months, the monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's closely watched "tankan" quarterly survey, showed.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Bank Stocks Set for Big Gains Ahead of Potential Fed Rate Increases

    Investors are betting that looming interest-rate increases will fuel profits in financials and make the sector more attractive than tech, one of the main contributors to last year’s rally.

  • Virgin Orbit poised for small satellite launch

    Next launch window for Virgin Orbit's small satellite deployment begins Wednesday. Preparations for the upcoming effort are underway. (Jan. 11)

  • Why DocuSign Stock Popped Today

    Shareholders of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) will recall how last month, multiple purchases of stock by their company's CEO had a beneficial effect on the stock's price, helping the e-signature company to rebound from an early December sell-off to close the year north of $152 a share. DocuSign ended up not being able to hold on to those gains, falling victim to the same post-New Year's sell-off that torpedoed the rest of the Nasdaq. It seems CEO Daniel Springer is back in the market for some DocuSign shares.

  • California Governor Newsom Proposes Record $213 Billion Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday unveiled a $213 billion general fund budget for the next fiscal year, buttressed by a $45.7 billion surplus as the most populous U.S. state enjoys strong tax revenue in the lopsided recovery from the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers

  • Jeffrey Gundlach Sees ‘Recessionary Pressure’ Building With Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeffrey Gundlach said “recessionary pressure is building” in the U.S. economy with persistent inflation spurring Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to roll back easy-money policies.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ba

  • Here are 4 of Jim Cramer's top stock picks for 2022 — if you're a risk-averse investor but still want solid growth, these might be for you

    Cramer is bullish on 2022. Here are his top picks for the new year.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Despite the lofty market, I recently bought more shares of this food maker. It is, literally, the only stock that I've been willing to buy.

  • Rivian Screwed Up. Here's How It Can Do Better.

    As I write this, it's only Tuesday morning -- but electric-vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is already having a tough week. Rivian investors woke up Tuesday to two unhappy (and maybe related) bits of news. First, did you know that the company's chief operating officer, Rod Copes, left in December?

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In Warren Buffett's 1993 shareholder letter, the legendary value investor cited this quote: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine [...] but in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." In other words, volatility is unavoidable. Given the recent market volatility, I think that quote is particularly timely.

  • Stimulus Update: $5,000 in Stimulus Money Can Soon Be Claimed by These Americans

    Under the current law, many Americans will unfortunately not receive any coronavirus stimulus money in 2022. Lawmakers have shown no recent interest in providing a fourth stimulus check. The group of people who can claim $5,000 in stimulus money in 2022 includes individuals who added a new child to their family in 2021.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Many technology stocks have been hammered at the beginning of 2022, but the business is performing stronger than ever. Cryptocurrencies have also had a rough past few months, with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) falling more than 35% from its all-time high. If an investor is deciding between high-quality stocks and cryptocurrency to buy on the dip, they might want to consider these three stocks over any cryptocurrency.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Meet man who’s introducing your grown kids to financial advice with a simple template

    He has helped thousands, perhaps millions, of families

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Com