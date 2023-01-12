Asia Stocks Rise on US Inflation Bets; Yen Rallies: Markets Wrap

Brett Miller
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities followed Wall Street higher on Thursday as wagers for a further softening of US inflation buoyed appetite for risk taking in global markets.

Stocks opened higher in Australia, Japan and South Korea while futures for Hong Kong rose. Australian and New Zealand bonds rallied, echoing moves in Treasuries from the US session. Treasuries saw a small trimming of their gains in early Asian trading.

The yen rallied on a report that the Bank of Japan would review the side effects of its ultra-loose policy. A gauge of dollar strength extended its small decline from Wednesday as investors looked beyond the drumbeat of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

Traders also appear to be downplaying a potentially miserable stretch of earnings and the specter of a recession as they focus on the upcoming US consumer price index.

The technology sector, one of the most-beaten down groups during the Fed’s tightening campaign, led gains among US shares. The open of trading on Thursday saw futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edge lower.

CPI will be scrutinized top to bottom, with the big focus on core inflation — which excludes food and energy and is seen as a better indicator than the headline measure. The projected 5.7% increase would be well above the Fed’s goal, helping explain its intention of keeping rates higher for longer. But the year-over-year price growth would also show moderation.

“An in-line or softer-than-expected CPI will likely result in a rally, whereas a hotter number could easily tip over the applecart,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth. “Good news for the economy can become good news for markets.”

Before that, Asian markets have Chinese consumer price and produce price data to contend with as they continue to weigh the prospects for China’s rebound from its Covid isolation.

The virus probably kept inflation in check last month, with the consensus of forecasts for CPI to accelerate to 1.8% from 1.6% in November. The factory gate price slide may ease to 0.1% year on year from 1.3% as commodity costs picked up.

Still, despite the recent rally that’s made Chinese assets top performers globally, many large foreign investors are wary of trusting the government given the regulatory shocks of 2022.

Read: China Trauma Proves Too Much for US Funds to Trust Xi Just Yet

Fed Bank of Boston President Susan Collins said she’s leaning toward supporting a quarter-point hike at the Fed’s next meeting ending Feb. 1. Downshifting to a smaller move would give officials more time to see how their actions are affecting the economy, she told The New York Times.

Closely followed strategist Edward Yardeni, who saw resilience in the US economy even as recession worries grew last year, remains sanguine on where global financial assets — including US stocks — are headed.

“The outlook for the world economy is actually improving,” the founder of Yardeni Research Inc. told Bloomberg Television. US equities “made a low on Oct. 12. That was the end of the bear market and we’re back in a bull market.” Since then, the S&P 500 has jumped about 11%.

Elsewhere in markets, gold stayed in a holding pattern ahead of the US inflation data, which could determine whether its two-month uptrend continues.

Oil climbed for a sixth session ahead of key US inflation data as China’s crude buying ramps up before the Lunar New Year holidays.

Key events this week:

  • US CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • St Louis Fed President James Bullard at Wisconsin Bankers Association virtual event, Thursday

  • Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at VBA/VA Chamber, Thursday

  • China trade, Friday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

  • Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo report earnings, Friday

This week’s MLIVE Pulse Survey:

Some of the main moves in markets as of 8:08 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:33 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.8%

  • Hang Seng futures rose 1%

  • Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1%

Currencies

  • Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2% to 1,235.12

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 131.62 per dollar

  • The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0772

  • The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.7594 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6919

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 3.55%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 3.64%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $77.56 a barrel

  • Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,877.77 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

