Stocks Gyrate on Fed Minutes, China Crosswinds: Markets Wrap

Stocks Gyrate on Fed Minutes, China Crosswinds: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc and Joanna Ossinger
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Li Keqiang
    Li Keqiang
    Premier of the People's Republic of China

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US futures fluctuated in choppy trading Thursday as traders weighed downbeat remarks on China’s economy by Premier Li Keqiang with Federal Reserve minutes that struck a less hawkish note.

Most Read from Bloomberg

An MSCI Inc. gauge of Asia-Pacific shares wavered as Japan edged up, while Hong Kong slipped. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures swerved between gains and losses. Overnight, the S&P 500 rebounded from a drop to end higher, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed.

Chinese stocks saw mixed trade as investors remain watchful of measures to combat an economic malaise from strict Covid curbs. China’s economy is in some respects faring worse than in 2020 when the pandemic first emerged, Premier Li said, urging efforts to reduce a soaring unemployment rate.

“We’ve seen a couple of false dawns where we’ve heard what sounded like very encouraging words, but so far we haven’t seen the follow-up actions coming through the policy space - nothing in the shock-and-awe category to give markets confidence to move forward,” Ben Powell, BlackRock Investment Institute Chief APAC strategist, said on Bloomberg Television.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries edged higher, as did two-year rates, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves. Fed policy makers indicated their aggressive set of moves could leave them with flexibility to shift gears later if needed. The dollar slipped.

Investors took some comfort from the Fed minutes that didn’t show an even more aggressive path being mapped to tackle elevated prices. Still, volatility has spiked as the risk of a US recession, the impact from China’s lockdowns and the Ukraine war simmer.

“If inflation gets tame enough over summer, there may not be continued raising of rates,” Carol Pepper, Pepper International chief executive officer, said on Bloomberg TV, adding that investors should look to buy tech stocks after the selloff. “Stagflation, I just don’t think that’s going to happen anymore. I think we are going to be in a situation where inflation will start tapering down and then we will start going into a more normalized market.”

Most US policy makers saw half-point rate increases as appropriate at the next two meetings, consistent with Chair Jerome Powell’s comments. While they noted the potential for rates to go high enough to constrain the economy, there were hints of a possible pause -- an “expedited” tightening would leave the Fed “well positioned later this year to assess the effects of policy firming and the extent to which economic developments warranted policy adjustments.”

Markets continued to show traders pricing in 100 basis points of rate hikes over the next two meetings.

The Bank of Korea raised its key interest rate on Thursday as newly installed Governor Rhee Chang-yong demonstrated his intention to tackle inflation at his first policy meeting since taking the helm. New Zealand’s central bank has also shown its commitment this week to combat surging prices.

Read: Unbroken Buyers Push S&P 500 to Fourth Straight Late-Day Bounce

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • US GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

  • US core PCE price index; personal income and spending; wholesale inventories; University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 12:15 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 1%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

  • Topix index rose 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.5%

  • Kospi index rose 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index fell 1.1%

  • Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 127.39 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.7244 per dollar, down. 0.2%

  • The euro was at $1.0700

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose about one basis point to 2.76%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 3.25%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $110.99 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,851.15 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marcos Names Central Bank’s Diokno as Philippine Finance Chief

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippines central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno was Thursday named the nation’s finance secretary by President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysDiokno, wh

  • O’Rourke Disrupts Massacre Briefing as Abbott Hits Mental Health

    (Bloomberg) -- Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas, interrupted a press conference held by Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, who blamed Tuesday’s mass school shooting on a mental health crisis amid a national debate over gun control.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: M

  • Tree-Boring Beetle Could Cost South Africa $18.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- A tree-boring beetle the size of a sesame seed could cost South Africa $18.5 billion over the next decade as millions of urban trees are expected to die and will have to be removed and fruit, nut and lumber plantations are harmed, researchers estimate. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed M

  • Rare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China

    (Bloomberg) -- A logistically risky and costly transfer of crude between tankers at sea highlights the steps at least one Chinese buyer is willing to take to ensure the smooth flow of oil from eastern Russia to Asia.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in R

  • U.S. backs flight attendants in California labor law fight

    The Biden administration to a group of California-based flight attendants who won a lower court ruling that found Virgin America failed to abide by the state's meal and rest break law. The Justice Department's solicitor general it should not take up an appeal after the 9th Circuit sided with flight attendants in a 2021 decision. The lower court said airlines could comply with both Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety rules and California's meal and break requirement by "staff[ing] longer flights with additional flight attendants in order to allow for duty-free breaks."

  • Dollar hovers near one-month low as Fed minutes lack surprise

    The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-month low on Thursday amid improving risk appetite after minutes of the Federal Reserve's May meeting confirmed the potential for a pause in rate hikes after two more half-point increases in June and July. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was little changed at 102.03, consolidating around that level after a short-lived bounce immediately after the minutes on Wednesday. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic had already suggested earlier this week that a pause might be the best course of action in September to monitor the effects on the economy following two more 50-basis-point hikes in June and July.

  • Dow books 4th day of gains, stocks rally after Fed minutes signal flexibility on interest rate hikes

    Stocks end higher, but off Wednesday’s best levels, after Federal Reserve meeting minutes signal a flexible path of interest rate hikes.

  • China announces military drills near Taiwan after Biden remarks

    China announced on Wednesday that it conducted military drills near Taiwan amid President Biden’s comments that the U.S. would defend the island if Beijing invaded. Col. Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement that the drills were a “solemn warning to the recent US-Taiwan…

  • Elon Musk’s Net Worth Drops Below $200 Billion Again as Tesla Stock Continues To Struggle — Is It Time To Sell?

    Elon Musk, still the richest man on the planet, saw his net worth drop below $200 billion once more to $193 billion, as Tesla stock continues its fall due to an accumulation of challenges. Find...

  • Vigils held in Uvalde, other Texas cities after school shooting

    Mourners in Uvalde and other Texas cities held vigils Wednesday for the 19 children and two teachers killed in Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school. “Our

  • China Protesters Demand Back Billions Tied to Suspected Scam

    (Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets of the largest city in China’s Henan province this week, calling on authorities to ensure the return of tens of billions of yuan invested in what could be one of the nation’s largest financial scams.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets

  • Sequoia Capital is warning founders to conserve cash and slash spending

    Sequoia Capital has a stark warning for its portfolio companies: Cut costs now. Earlier this month, the Menlo Park-based venture firm shared a presentation with its founders in which it warned them of a pending economic downturn that will last much longer and be more severe than what happened at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to The Information. Founders need to find ways to tighten their companies' belts to conserve cash — and the sooner the better, Sequoia advised in the presentation, which The Information published Tuesday.

  • Covid Lockdown Costs Shanghai Its China Currency Trading Crown

    (Bloomberg) -- The fallout of China’s Covid Zero policy is starting to show in Shanghai’s financial markets, with the city losing its top currency trading hub title for the first time.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled,

  • Crypto collapse ‘wake-up call' and 'opportunity to reset,’ top bank regulator says

    Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu said this week that hype is a serious risk for crypto and likened certain crypto transactions to Ponzi schemes, warning that the crypto space is very dangerous for investors of modest means.

  • Portuguese Congress Rejects Two Bills Seeking to Tax Crypto

    The proposals were submitted by two leftist parties. The government, which also seeks to apply taxes, hasn’t submitted a proposal so far.

  • Dow Jones Up, Stocks Close Higher After Fed Minutes; WWE Stock Scores Breakout

    Stocks rose across the board after the release of the Fed's May meeting minutes. Growth stock WWE is actionable now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies On Fed Signals; Twitter Pops On Elon Musk Move, Nvidia Falls On Guidance

    Stocks rose Wednesday after Fed minutes were released. Elon Musk upped Twitter deal financing. Nvidia fell on guidance.

  • Strong insider buying suggests a 15% rally in the S&P 500 from here

    One of the troubling things about this market downturn is that as brutal as it got, corporate insiders never showed much interest in their discounted stocks. Using history as a guide, the S&P 500 (SPX) the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) stand to advance 15%-20% over the next three months. “Quality” means buying by insiders with strong records, buying by executives over directors who are further from the business, and bullish formations like cluster buys.

  • Traders Defy Fed Hawks as Half-Point Hike in July in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Half-point rate hikes by the Federal Reserve at each of its next two policy meetings are no longer a sure thing for traders, even as policy makers reiterated an aggressive tightening stance. Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for

  • PayPal Stock Could Have More Risk Than Reward

    Payments giant PayPal likely won't see a turnaround in its business soon, says Jefferies analyst Trevor Williams. E-commerce trends are still softening.