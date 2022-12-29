Asia Stocks to Rise as S&P 500 Jumps, Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks to Rise as S&P 500 Jumps, Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap
Richard Henderson and Stephen Kirkland
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia headed for gains Friday after US shares jumped and Treasury yields and the dollar fell as jobs data eased worries that a hot labor market would lead to tighter monetary policy.

Australian shares advanced and futures contracts for benchmarks in Japan Singapore and Taiwan rose. The S&P 500 ended Thursday 1.7% higher while the Nasdaq 100 jumped 2.5% to provide both benchmarks with their best day this month.

The 10-year Treasury yield slipped 7 basis points Thursday to halve the gains over the prior two sessions while an index of the dollar fell by the biggest margin in a week.

US jobless claims data fell in line with consensus forecasts, calming investors who were concerned the data would unveil a tighter-than-expected jobs market, and in turn pressure the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates further.

The equity rally offered a ray of light as a dismal year for stocks and bonds draws to a close. Global equities have lost a fifth of their value in 2022, the largest decline since 2008 on an annual basis, with tech bearing the brunt of the selloff. An index of global bonds has slumped 16% amid sticky inflation and rising interest rates.

“I’m actually not so afraid of tech,” Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, said on Bloomberg TV. “I do think you’re going to see a recovery later in the year in a lot of these stocks and I think that investors are a little bit too afraid of them right now. They’re going to miss out on a rebound opportunity in the next let’s say 6-9 months.”

Risk sentiment also got a boost earlier after Italy said it didn’t find any new concerning Covid-19 mutations in the recent arrivals from China. Concerns over risks from the spread of Covid sparked a selloff on Wednesday after health officials there found almost half of the passengers on two flights to Milan tested positive. The US and Italy on Wednesday joined an increasing number of nations requiring Covid tests for travelers from China.

Read more: Yardeni Says Stock Bulls Have ‘Narrow Path’ to Victory in 2023

More market commentary

  • Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded The Sevens Report newsletter:

    • “Markets enter 2023 at important transition points. One path is paved with continued disinflation, resilient earnings, moderating growth, a balanced labor market, and higher stock and bond prices. The other path is paved with sticky inflation, slowing growth, a continued tight labor market and lower stock and bond prices. Data points at the start of the year will offer important clues as to which path the markets are taking.”

  • Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank:

    • “Going into the new year, I think investors are going to be focusing on the same things we were focusing on this year and that’s where the central banks are going to take interest rates, and are the inflation numbers going to force them to continue to be very aggressive with the rate hikes or will we see the cooling off that is expected and therefore will we see the markets rebound because the Fed takes a less aggressive stance. Another focus going into the New Year is China, China with the reopening.”

  • Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd.:

    • “Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes, and expecting recessions around the globe. And then there’s China and its u-turn on Covid prevention. It’s been quite the shift from fighting every case to living with the virus and that creates enormous uncertainty for the start of the year.”

Elsewhere in markets, oil rose in early Friday trading after a three-day run of declines on worries about a rise in crude stockpiles and concerns that rising Covid-19 infections in China would slow demand in one of the world’s top oil importers.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 8:21 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.7%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.5%

  • Topix Index futures rose 1.1%

  • Hang Seng futures rose 1.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0658

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 133.06 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9745 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $16,619.46

  • Ether rose 0.5% to $1,201.13

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.81%

  • Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.46%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.01%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

