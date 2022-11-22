Asia Stocks Mixed as Traders Mull China Covid Path: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed in Asia amid fragile sentiment as investors weighed the impact of Covid infections in China and parsed comments from Federal Reserve officials on interest rate hikes.

Stocks climbed in Japan and Australia while equities in Hong Kong and mainland China fluctuated as daily virus infections climbed to near the highest on record.

US futures made small gains after technology stocks, which are typically more sensitive to interest rates, had dragged the S&P 500 lower Monday.

Fed officials have broadly maintained their steadfast stance to fight against inflation. Yet San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly also said that officials need to be mindful of the lags in the transmission of policy changes while her Cleveland counterpart Loretta Mester said she’s open to slowing the tempo of rate hikes.

“In a year like this, it is so difficult and often a fool’s errand to read too much into any one speech from one Federal Reserve official,” Sarah Ponczek, financial adviser at UBS Private Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “The reality is that we do expect that the Federal Reserve is still likely going to raise interest rates again in December.”

The dollar fell after advancing Monday amid appetite for haven assets. Government bond-yield curves flattened in Australia and New Zealand with gains in short-maturity rates, following similar moves in the US Monday. Treasury yields declined Tuesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategist Marko Kolanovic, who until recently had been one of the most vocal bulls on Wall Street, said risky assets may languish until the Fed reverses course on its hawkish campaign to raise interest rates. A near-term pivot is likely not in the cards and JPMorgan expects assets to still be “rangebound with a more pronounced downside risk.”

Oil steadied around $80 per barrel following a volatile session Monday after Saudi Arabia denied a report that it is discussing an oil-production increase for the OPEC+ meeting next month. Gold rose.

Key events this week:

US Richmond Fed manufacturing index, Tuesday

OECD releases Economic Outlook, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester and James Bullard speak, Tuesday

S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday

ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 10:27 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Monday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

Japan’s Topix index rose 1.1%

South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.2%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0267

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 141.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.1607 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.2% to $15,825.9

Ether rose 0.8% to $1,102.74

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.82%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.60%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $80.39 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,744.08 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.

