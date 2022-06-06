Asia Stocks See Cautious Open Amid Treasury Slide: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks See Cautious Open Amid Treasury Slide: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Tuesday after a jump in Treasury yields capped gains on Wall Street. The yen tumbled.

Futures rose in Japan as its currency plunged to a 20-year low on a widening interest-rate gap. Contracts were little changed in Australia, where the central bank is set to implement back-to-back rate increases for the first time in 12 years. Hong Kong contracts slipped. US-listed China stocks surged Monday to the highest since early April on mounting speculation a crackdown on the technology industry may be easing.

US futures were steady in early Asia trading after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 ended slightly higher.

Treasuries slumped, sending five- and 10-year yields over 3% for the first time since mid-May ahead of a slew of new debt supply before crucial inflation data at the end of the week. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped more than 10 basis points as yields across the curve advanced at least seven basis points. The dollar gained.

Read more: JPMorgan’s Kolanovic Sees Buying Opportunity in Chinese Stocks

Equities have struggled to mount a sustainable rebound amid fears rising borrowing costs will hurt growth and corporate earnings. The US jobs report on Friday validated the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening path, while surging yields are a potential headwind for sentiment.

“Inflation concerns are not going anywhere fast,” Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index, said in a note. “Rising crude oil prices and a strong labor report have lifted bets that the Fed may need to act aggressively to rein in inflation.”

The European Central Bank is set to announce an end to bond purchases this week and formally begin the countdown to an increase in borrowing costs in July, joining global peers tightening monetary policy in the face of hot inflation.

Elsewhere, the pound held gains after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson survived a leadership vote. Bitcoin rose back above the $31,000 mark.

Twitter Inc. fell after Elon Musk said he believes the company is breaching their merger agreement.

Tech stocks and crypto are vulnerable in the era of quantitative tightening, our latest MLIV Pulse survey shows. Read more here.

Key events to watch this week:

  • Reserve Bank of Australia policy decision Tuesday

  • World Bank’s “Global Economic Prospects” report Tuesday

  • Reserve Bank of India rate decision Wednesday

  • OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday

  • European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

  • China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

  • US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

  • China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.1%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

  • The Japanese yen was at 131.88 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6553 per dollar

  • The euro was at $1.0693

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 11 basis points to 3.04%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $118.89 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,841.16 an ounce

