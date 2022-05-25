US Futures Wobble Before Fed Minutes; Dollar Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity-index futures erased gains as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting to gauge the pace of monetary tightening. The dollar rebounded from a two-day drop.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes dropped 0.1% each after overnight losses in New York equities, when Snap Inc.’s profit warning pummeled companies that rely on digital advertising. Treasuries advanced, with the 10-year yield shedding 2 basis points. The euro slid as comments by European Central Bank officials indicated policy normalization will be gradual.

Investors are worried that growth will slow dramatically amid tighter monetary conditions, with the war in Ukraine and China’s lockdowns further worsening the outlook. Traders are cutting Fed rate-hike amid signs of softer US growth. Fed Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, a dovish policymaker, urged his colleagues to proceed with care.

“Our central scenario remains that a recession can be avoided and that geopolitical risks will moderate over the course of the year, allowing equities to move higher,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But recent market falls have underlined the importance of being selective and considering strategies that mitigate volatility.”

Cisco Systems Inc. fell 1.5% in premarket New York trading as the company and Tel Aviv University’s business arm, Ramot, filed competing lawsuits in a dispute that’s run for eight years. Nordstorm Inc. rose 11% after it raised its revenue forecast for the year.

US stocks had fallen Tuesday after social media company Snap cut its forecast for 2022 amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, but finished off their lows as buying accelerated into the close.

Meanwhile, the ruble rallied despite nascent. signals from the Bank of Russia it wants a weaker currency. Policymakers moved up the date of their next interest-rate meeting by more than two weeks after government officials suggested further monetary easing may be needed to help stem the ruble’s surge against the dollar. The government will get pushed closer to a potential default after the US Treasury Department said it will let a key sanctions waiver benefiting American investors expire.

In China, the country’s strict Covid policy is outweighing broad measures to support growth and keeping investors wary. Its commitment to Covid Zero means it’s all but certain to miss its economic growth target by a large margin for the first time ever. The nation’s central bank and banking regulator urged lenders to boost loans in the latest effort to shore up the battered economy.

The euro fell 0.6% to $ 1.0667. The ECB is in the midst of a debate over how aggressive it should act to rein in inflation. New Zealand raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a second straight meeting and forecast more aggressive hikes to come.

Read: Rupture in the Stock-Bond Bolt Shows Recession Angst Rising Fast

Has enough bad news been priced into China equities, which could set up an outperformance against global peers for the rest of 2022? China is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

FOMC minutes Wednesday

ECB publishes its Financial Stability Review Wednesday

Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims Thursday

US core PCE price index; personal income and spending; wholesale inventories; University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 10:31 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.1%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0667

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 126.96 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 6.6843 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2505

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 2.73%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.94%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 1.88%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.4% to $115.16 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,859.16 an ounce

