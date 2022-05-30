Stocks Seen Steady Amid Inflation Woes; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap

Stocks Seen Steady Amid Inflation Woes; Oil Jumps: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to open steady Tuesday as investors remain cautious about whether central banks can raise interest rates to rein in inflation without derailing growth. Oil gained after the European Union backed a push to ban some Russian oil.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures inched lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts climbed after European equities rose. US markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Crude oil advanced to around $117 a barrel after EU leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Higher energy and food costs are keeping upward pressure on prices globally and squeezing consumers. European bonds tumbled after German inflation hit a record, adding to pressure on central bank policy makers to tame rising prices. The dollar slipped for a third day.

In China, purchasing managers indexes for May are likely to show service and manufacturing activity continuing to shrink amid Covid lockdowns, despite progress in containing the virus and resumed production at some Shanghai plants, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Global stocks are on track to end the month with modest gains amid skepticism about whether the market is near a trough and as volatility stays elevated. Fears that central bank rate hikes will induce a recession, stubbornly high inflation and uncertainty around how China will boost its flailing economy are keeping investors watchful.

“The mood is temporarily better in markets,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, said in a note. “I think the worst is over for bond markets but picking the bottom in equities is trickier. Iggo said another 10%-15% drop in equity markets couldn’t be ruled out.

German inflation hit another all-time high, adding urgency to the European Central Bank’s exit from crisis-era stimulus after numbers from Spain also topped economists’ estimates. The reports came 10 days before a crucial ECB meeting where officials are set to announce the conclusion of large-scale asset purchases and confirm plans to raise interest rates in July for the first time in more than a decade.

In the US, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he wants to keep raising interest rates in half-percentage point steps until inflation is easing back toward the central bank’s goal.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will hold a rare Oval office meeting on Tuesday with Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid the highest inflation in decades and ahead of US payroll numbers later this week.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin was back above $30,000 as investors and strategists said the digital currency is showing signs of bottoming out.

China in Danger of Exporting Fresh Inflation Turmoil: MLIV Pulse

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • China PMI Tuesday

  • Euro zone CPI Tuesday

  • The Federal Reserve is set to start shrinking its $8.9 trillion balance sheet Wednesday

  • The Fed releases its Beige Book report on regional economic conditions Wednesday

  • New York Fed President John Williams, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak at separate events Wednesday

  • OPEC+ virtual meeting Wednesday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester discusses the economic outlook Thursday

  • US May employment report Friday

  • The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization releases its monthly food price index at a time of maximum concern about global supplies on Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.5%

  • Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

  • The Japanese yen was at 127.59 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.6715 per dollar

  • The euro was at $1.0779

Bonds

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 1.06%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $117.17 a barrel

  • Gold futures were at $1,855.24 an ounce

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia's Ozon says it fails to redeem some bonds, risking default

    Nasdaq-listed Ozon, trading in whose shares has been suspended since Feb. 28, said it is restricted from sending cash from its Russian subsidiaries to its Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings Plc, which is the issuer of the bonds. Ozon had warned of bond payment issues in early March and has since entered into discussions with an ad hoc group of holders of its $750 million, 1.875% unsecured convertible bonds. Ozon, which has not been targeted by Western sanctions, has said Russian capital controls and the ever-changing regulatory backdrop were restricting it from diverting funds from its Russian subsidiaries, creating the risk that it would have insufficient liquidity at the required time.

  • Rogers agrees with Canada's competition bureau to put Shaw merger on hold

    TORONTO (Reuters) -Rogers Communications Inc on Monday said it will not proceed to close its proposed C$20 billion ($15.8 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc until it reaches an deal with the competition bureau or the competition tribunal gives its verdict. Rogers also signaled that it is open for a settlement with the bureau but said it does not agree with the bureau's conclusions for rejecting the deal and will contest the ruling. "Today's agreement with the Commissioner allows the parties to focus on addressing the Commissioner’s concerns with the Transaction in order to reach a settlement," said Rogers spokesperson in a statement.

  • Europe's dash for gas puts Australia's LNG import plans at risk

    Europe's race to replace Russian gas supply has threatened Australia's plans for five gas import terminals as they compete for key infrastructure, raising the risk of a supply shortfall in Australia's populous southeast in the next two years. France, Germany and the Netherlands among others will need to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) to replace pipelined gas from Russia, which has been hit by sanctions during the Ukraine conflict. European users are grabbing floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) needed to convert LNG to gas, leaving little left for Australian import projects that aim to fill an expected gas supply gap from 2024.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Backs Partial Oil Ban as Biden Shrugs Rockets

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • EU Leaders Back Push to Ban Some Russian Oil Over Putin’s War

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders agreed to pursue a partial ban on Russian oil, paving the way for a sixth package of sanctions to punish Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, for the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases Covid CurbsBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for F

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Lumber Prices Slump With Rising Interest Rates

    Prices have fallen more than 50% since March, when the Fed began raising borrowing costs to slow inflation.

  • American Airlines exec says Northeast Alliance performing better than expected

    American's chief commercial officer talked about what's driving the success of the Northeast Alliance and even offered a quick take on what JetBlue's attempt at a hostile takeover of Spirit could mean for the partnership.

  • What Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets wrong about ESG, according to Dave Nadig

    Tesla has been a trailblazer in driving electric vehicle adoption, but its environmental record may not be enough to bolster its holistic ESG score, according to Dave Nadig.

  • Supply chains: 'This pandemic is not over,' Citi exec explains

    The shock of the war in Ukraine and China's zero-COVID policy continues to signal that the pandemic supply chain woes are far from being done.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • These Stocks Could Pipe a Massive Amount of Passive Income Into Your Portfolio

    There are many ways to start generating some passive income. Investing in dividend stocks is one tried-and-true method. Pipeline stocks are some of the best because they offer high dividend yields and steady growth.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 60% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

    This fast-growing semiconductor company can keep growing at a terrific pace thanks to its massive end market.

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Norwegian Air orders 50 Boeing MAX aircraft, resolving dispute

    OSLO (Reuters) -Norwegian Air has agreed to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and secured options for a further 30 of the planes at an undisclosed price, ending a contract dispute between the two firms, the budget carrier said on Monday. The deal is a boost for Boeing, anchoring long-standing customer Norwegian to the U.S. plane maker after the Oslo-based airline earlier this year said it would consider switching to rival Airbus. For Norwegian the deal marks a return to aircraft ownership after it was forced to resort to leasing deals during bankruptcy proceedings that rescued the company last year.

  • Warren Buffett bought nearly $5 billion worth of HP shares ⁠— here's why you might want to ride his coattails

    When Buffett buys, the market listens.

  • Why You Should Buy Now and Hold This #1 (Strong Buy) Transportation Stock

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.