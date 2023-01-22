Asia Stocks Sentiment Buoyed by Tech, Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were poised to advance and major currencies edged higher versus the dollar early Monday amid positive sentiment for riskier assets after a rebound on Wall Street and expectations for less aggressive monetary tightening.

Equities climbed in Australia and futures pointed to gains in Japan. Trading is likely to be thinner than usual with major centers including Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Seoul closed for Lunar New Year celebrations. Many regional markets will remain closed until midweek and mainland China trading won’t resume until Jan. 30.

The S&P 500 Index rose for the first time in four days on Friday, with all 11 sectors gaining. While the broad benchmark remained down on the week, the biggest one-day gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 since November pushed it into the green for the period. Google parent Alphabet Inc. climbed after revealing a plan to cut 12,000 jobs. Netflix Inc. surged after reporting stronger-than-expected subscriber numbers.

Bond yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand on Monday, tracking moves in US Treasuries. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield is due to open later well below the central bank’s 0.5% ceiling after ending last week 10 basis points below that level.

New Zealand’s shares benchmark inched lower and the nation’s currency rose after the Labour Party endorsed a replacement for Jacinda Ardern as prime minister. The new leader, Chris Hipkins, is expected to prioritize the economy as a recession looms after a series of sharp interest rate hikes.

Traders globally weighing risk sentiment have been taking many of their cues from US central bankers. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that policy looked pretty close to sufficiently restrictive and he backed moderation in the size of rate increases. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker repeated his view for more incremental steps in rate hikes and Kansas City Fed chief Esther George said the economy can avoid a sharp downturn.

Yet as optimism rises, US financial conditions have become less restrictive, raising another potential challenge to efforts to tame inflation that may give policy makers reason to rethink their views.

Elsewhere, oil fell slightly after rallying to the highest since mid-November Friday, when it capped its second straight week of gains on optimism over increased demand from China.

Key events this week:

Earnings for the week include: Abbott Laboratories, American Airlines, American Express, AT&T, Blackstone, Boeing, Colgate-Palmolive, Freeport-McMoRan, General Electric, Intel, International Business Machines, Johnson & Johnson, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Mastercard, Nokia, SAP, Southwest Airlines, Texas Instruments, Verizon Communications, Visa

Euro area consumer confidence, Monday

US Conference Board leading index, Monday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Monday

PMIs for US, euro area, UK, Japan, Tuesday

Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Tuesday

US MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

US fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, good trade balance, durable goods, wholesale inventories, retail inventories, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

US personal income/spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Here are some of the main market moves:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% of 8:18 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday.

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2.9% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0865

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 129.45 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6980

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 3.48% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.45%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $81.35 a barrel

