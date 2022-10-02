Asia Stocks Set for Cautious Open After Sept. Rout: Markets Wrap

Matthew Burgess
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set for a tepid start after suffering their worst monthly performance in almost 14 years in September as markets were pummeled by the resolve of global central banks to keep raising interest rates until inflation is under control.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Australian equities rose while Japanese futures contracts slipped. Asian trading may be muted by a holiday in Sydney and Korea on Monday and the week-long closure of Chinese markets for Golden Week. US stock futures were mixed after last week’s rout.

The week’s cautious start comes after US stocks posted their third straight quarter of losses for the first time since 2009. Risk assets have been in a tailspin since the Federal Reserve delivered a third jumbo hike last month and officials repeatedly warned of more pain to come.

UK markets added to the stress after the government unveiled sweeping tax cuts that threatened to exacerbate inflationary pressures, and the Bank of England attempted to manage the mayhem that ensued. While Prime Minister Liz Truss put the blame for the controversial decision to remove the highest rate of UK income tax on Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, the government intends to follow through with the plan despite the market chaos.

“Last week’s developments reinforced our expectation that we will see further tightening in financial conditions, but also illustrated the short-term two-way volatility, which will likely accompany it,” Citigroup Inc. Global Head of Currency Analysis Ebrahim Rahbari wrote in a note to clients. With the three main forces at play -- rising real rates, volatility and the US dollar -- “we therefore remain very bearish regarding the outlook for global risk assets,” he wrote.

Read More: UK Pension Strategy That Gilt Market Relied On Becomes Big Risk

Investors are now awaiting jobs data this week for further clues about the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory. Upcoming inflation and GDP readings will also provide details on whether price pressures are easing meaningfully. Rate decisions in Australia and New Zealand are also expected, with the antipodean markets considered bellwethers for developed market peers.

Geopolitical tensions also continue to simmer as Russian forces faced a new operational defeat -- this time in a strategic eastern Ukrainian town -- to cast further doubt on the “forever” annexation of four occupied regions by President Vladimir Putin that he vowed was irreversible. President Joe Biden declared that a massive leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline system in the Baltic Sea was an intentional act.

Commodity-linked currencies climbed as oil surged back above $82 per barrel after delegates said OPEC+ was considering cutting output by more than 1 million barrels a day when the group meets this week to stem a slide in prices.

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone manufacturing PMIs, Monday

  • US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Monday

  • Fed’s Raphael Bostic, John Williams speak at events, Monday

  • Euro-area and EU finance ministers meet, Monday

  • Eurozone PPI, Tuesday

  • US factory orders, durable goods, Tuesday

  • Fed’s John Williams, Lorie Logan, Loretta Mester, Mary Daly speak at events, Tuesday

  • Eurozone services PMIs, Wednesday

  • OPEC+ meeting begins, Wednesday

  • Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday

  • Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

  • US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed’s Charles Evans, Lisa Cook, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

  • US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

  • BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

  • Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Key market moves:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were flat as of 8:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The underlying gauge fell 1.5% on Friday.

  • Nasdaq futures fell 0.2%

  • Nikkei futures fell 0.3%

  • S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

  • Australian dollar rose 0.4%

  • Canadian dollar rose 0.3%

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell below $19,000

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 3.83% on Friday

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.2% to $82 a barrel

  • Gold futures edged higher

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    Rescuers search for survivors amid the ruins left in Hurricane Ian's fearsome path of destruction as the death toll continues to rise. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Bolsonaro, Lula neck-and-neck in polarized Brazil election

    Brazil's top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.

  • Rio Tinto seeks to oust chairman of Australian uranium unit

    Following the announcement about a hike in the scheduled costs and overruns in February, one of the world's top iron ore producers sought to work with ERA's Independent Board Committee (IBC) to find a funding solution to meet its rehabilitation obligations, Rio said in a statement. Energy resources of Australia said in February that the estimated total cost of completing the Ranger Project Area rehabilitation was $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion, up from $973 million which was finalised in 2019. "There remains a strong difference of opinion between Rio Tinto and the IBC on the terms of rehabilitation funding," said Rio Tinto executive Australia Kellie Parker.

  • Kemp slams ‘woke cancel culture’ on potential Atlanta Braves name change

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Sunday did not express support for the possibility of the Atlanta Braves changing their name after the team visited the White House in honor of its 2021 World Series win. “The Braves respect and honor Native Americans. We’ve had meetings in the governor’s office about that,” Kemp told “Fox…

  • Britain to acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure

    Britain will acquire two specialist ships to protect underwater infrastructure such as cables and pipelines, defence minister Ben Wallace said on Sunday, following leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia to Europe. European countries say the Nord Stream pipelines were damaged by "sabotage" but have stopped short of blaming Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin has blamed Western countries.

  • Navigating the Healthcare Market

    Readers weigh in on Barron’s healthcare roundtable, advice for the Federal Reserve, bad news for investors, junk closed-end funds, revenge of the boomers, Generac, and Ford Motor

  • RBA Set for One Last Outsized Hike Before Lowe Slows Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank is trying to tame inflation without choking off economic growth, bringing economists and traders together in expecting just one more outsized interest-rate increase at Tuesday’s policy meeting.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic Snarls

  • DeSantis’s migrant flights could cost him Latino support at home

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) policy of shipping migrants from the border to left-leaning jurisdictions has been a winner in the GOP — but it could cost him at home with key Latino constituencies. The push by GOP governors to transport migrants from border states comes amid a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and…

  • Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking

    Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the Nord Stream 1 pipelines.

  • 9 NATO Countries Throw Support Behind Ukraine Membership

    Ukraine applied for fast-track membership into the military alliance just days earlier after Russia annexed four of its regions in violation of international law.

  • Stocks Poised to Open Higher; Oil Jumps

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics will report the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday, and the September jobs report and unemployment rate on Friday.

  • A short step from queen’s funeral to Boebert

    It's easy to forget that a more genteel version of Boebert’s philosophy was precisely that of Elizabeth’s recent ancestors.

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • These 9 Funds Offer High Yields for Cheap

    Closed-end funds offer hefty yields and trade at discounts from the value of their underlying assets. But leverage poses a danger.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Sees Russia Pullout From Lyman as Encouraging

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse CEO Seeks to Calm Markets as Default Swaps ClimbGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleGet Ready for Another Bear-Market Rally, Strategist Emanuel SaysTesla Deliveries Miss Estimates, Slowed by Logistic SnarlsOPEC+ to Consider Output Cut of More Than 1 Million BarrelsUkrainian forces on Saturday entered a strategic eastern town after encircling Russian troops, challenging President Vladimir Putin’s claim to have annexed the

  • Horror pic ‘Smile’ happy at No. 1; ‘Bros’ starts in 4th

    Moviegoing audiences chose the horror movie over the romantic comedy to kick off the month of October. Paramount’s “ Smile ” topped the North American charts with $22 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, leaving Billy Eichner's rom-com “Bros” in the dust. Horror movie audiences are generally front-loaded, dropping off steeply after the first weekend, while something like “Bros,” which got great reviews and an A CinemaScore, suggesting strong word-of-mouth potential, is a movie that could continue finding audiences through the fall.

  • Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests

    If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.

  • ‘Stocks Are Looking Increasingly Cheap,’ Says J.P. Morgan; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The stock market is often a game in reverse psychology. That is, when the mood gets too euphoric, it’s often a sign it is time to sell. Likewise, when sentiment hits the skids, that could be the ultimate signal the time is right to load up the truck. And on that subject, J.P. Morgan’s Marko Kolanovic thinks we are at – or at least near – the bottom. The firm’s global market strategist believes the Fed’s hawkish stance has left stocks “very oversold,” and while inflation remains persistently high

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock That Could Double Your Money by 2026

    Reinvesting all the dividend payouts you receive from this stock could double your initial investment in four short years.

  • Former federal prosecutor scoffs at Trump's lawyer reportedly trying to keep him from attacking DOJ in Mar-a-Lago probe: 'Bless you, good luck'

    "Donald Trump has one mode, it is all offense all the time," Barbara McQuade told MSNBC on Saturday.