Asia Stocks Set for Cautious Open on Growth Worry: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stock markets look poised for a guarded open Tuesday as traders weigh mounting signs of an economic slowdown amid elevated food and fuel costs, tightening monetary settings and China’s Covid lockdowns.

Futures were steady for Japan and pointed to modest gains for Australia and Hong Kong. US contracts fluctuated after a slide in major technology firms like Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. left Wall Street in the red.

Key commodity costs continue to climb: oil has jumped to about $114 a barrel and an index of agricultural prices is at a record high.

Treasury yields mostly retreated and a dollar gauge held a drop. Cryptocurrencies weathered the latest turbulence in the stablecoin sector, leaving Bitcoin hovering around $30,000.

US data showed New York state manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in May for the second time in three months. That followed Chinese figures revealing a collapse in economic activity due to Covid-linked curbs.

The economic reports have fanned concerns of a downturn in the global economy alongside persistent price pressures that are forcing the Federal Reserve and a slew of other central banks to tighten monetary policy.

“With inflation showing little sign of letting up, the Fed is under pressure to accelerate the pace of tightening,” Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in a note. Taken together with the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine and China’s Covid struggles, this backdrop “suggests global growth may be decelerating more quickly than forecast.”

New York Fed President John Williams downplayed deteriorating liquidity conditions in financial markets, saying it was to be expected given rising volatility as investors grapple with uncertainty over global events and shifting U.S. monetary policy.

In China, traders are monitoring virus trends in Shanghai. The city is on the brink of three days of zero community transmission, which officials have said is necessary to start easing a six-week lockdown.

Elsewhere, Twitter Inc. shares fell Monday after Elon Musk stoked speculation that he could seek to renegotiate his takeover, saying a viable deal at a lower price wouldn’t be “out of the question.”

