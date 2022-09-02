Asia Stock Gauge Dips as Dollar Hovers Near Record: Markets Wrap

Asia Stock Gauge Dips as Dollar Hovers Near Record: Markets Wrap
Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Friday and a dollar gauge hovered near a record high ahead of key US jobs data that could stir expectations for another sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hike.

A drop in Japan sapped the region-wide equity index, while US futures wavered after Wall Street snapped a four-day losing streak to eke out modest gains.

The jobs update Friday is expected to show healthy payrolls growth and follows a stronger-than-expected US manufacturing report. Traders increasingly anticipate another large 75 basis points Fed rate rise to cool inflation.

The two-year Treasury yield was at the highest since 2007 against that backdrop, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index inched back from the unprecedented level hit Thursday. The yen and the euro strengthened.

Global bonds as a whole slumped into their first bear market in a generation: the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Total Return Index of government and investment-grade corporate bonds is down more than 20% from a 2021 peak.

Oil bounced above $87 a barrel, undoing some of the losses sparked by China’s move to lock down the metropolis of Chengdu to curb Covid. The latter step amplified worries about the commodity demand outlook.

A gauge of world shares is set for its worst week since June, roiled by ebbing bets on tempered Fed tightening after US central bank officials made it clear they see the need for restrictive monetary settings for some time.

“We don’t have a lot of reasons to be bullish in this type of environment for the next couple of weeks and months,” Meera Pandit, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television. “Yet when we think about the longer term perspective and the longer term investor, these are the types of level that can be fruitful in the long run.”

US data showed manufacturing growth steadied in August and that a measure of materials costs fell for a fifth month in a sign of easing inflation pressures.

The payrolls report later Friday is projected to show a 298,000 gain and solid wage growth. Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said there’s still some work to do to contain price pressures.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

  • ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

  • US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

  • UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Will Chinese sovereign bonds outperform Treasuries? China is the theme of this week’s MLIV Pulse survey. Click here to participate anonymously.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 10:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were steady. The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

  • Japan’s Topix index dropped 0.6%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro was at $0.9955, up 0.1%

  • The Japanese yen was at 140.04 per dollar, up 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.9140 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 3.26%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 3.68%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $87.73 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,697.58 an ounce

