Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Rise; Crude Tops $100: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday, while Treasuries dipped, as investors calibrated economic risks from inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japanese, South Korean and Australian equities climbed, as did S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts. U.S. shares erased a rally to close down Tuesday.

The U.S. session was shaped by the latest inflation print, which came in at 8.5% for the headline number -- the highest in four decades -- but showed some moderation in the core gauge that excludes volatile food and energy prices.

Treasuries trimmed an advance that was sparked by the core reading. While the latter prompted traders to pare back expectations on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, cost pressures remain a big risk. A dollar gauge extended its longest winning streak since 2020.

The push higher in crude underlined inflation concerns. West Texas Intermediate topped $100 a barrel after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine and China partially eased Covid-related curbs.

Investors are bracing for the latest earnings season as they evaluate the threat from inflation, amid concerns that rising commodity costs and more circumspect consumers will end up squeezing company profits.

“We’re hopeful that this is where it’s going to peak,” Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to U.S. inflation. But she added that markets continue to face a wall of worry from rising rates to the impact of China’s Covid lockdowns.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank will move “expeditiously” to raise interest rates to a level that neither stimulates nor slows the economy this year. She said a decision on paring the Fed balance sheet could come as soon as May, with reductions starting in June.

Story continues

On the geopolitical front, Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again called for further European Union sanctions on Russia to include oil as well as all banks.

Events to watch this week:

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

Japan’s Topix index increased 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index index rose 0.3%

South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 125.54 per dollar, down 0.1%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3809 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was at $1.0817

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.74%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 3.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $101.35 a barrel

Gold was at $1,963.80 an ounce, down 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.