Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Rise; Crude Tops $100: Markets Wrap

Stocks, U.S. Equity Futures Rise; Crude Tops $100: Markets Wrap
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday, while Treasuries dipped, as investors calibrated economic risks from inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Japanese, South Korean and Australian equities climbed, as did S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts. U.S. shares erased a rally to close down Tuesday.

The U.S. session was shaped by the latest inflation print, which came in at 8.5% for the headline number -- the highest in four decades -- but showed some moderation in the core gauge that excludes volatile food and energy prices.

Treasuries trimmed an advance that was sparked by the core reading. While the latter prompted traders to pare back expectations on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, cost pressures remain a big risk. A dollar gauge extended its longest winning streak since 2020.

The push higher in crude underlined inflation concerns. West Texas Intermediate topped $100 a barrel after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue the invasion of Ukraine and China partially eased Covid-related curbs.

Investors are bracing for the latest earnings season as they evaluate the threat from inflation, amid concerns that rising commodity costs and more circumspect consumers will end up squeezing company profits.

“We’re hopeful that this is where it’s going to peak,” Ann Miletti, head of active equity at Allspring Global Investments, said on Bloomberg Television, referring to U.S. inflation. But she added that markets continue to face a wall of worry from rising rates to the impact of China’s Covid lockdowns.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank will move “expeditiously” to raise interest rates to a level that neither stimulates nor slows the economy this year. She said a decision on paring the Fed balance sheet could come as soon as May, with reductions starting in June.

On the geopolitical front, Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy again called for further European Union sanctions on Russia to include oil as well as all banks.

Events to watch this week:

  • Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

  • EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate decision, Wednesday

  • China trade, medium-term lending facilities, Wednesday

  • ECB rate decision, Thursday

  • Bank of Korea policy decision, Thursday

  • U.S. retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Thursday

  • Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker due to speak Thursday

  • U.S. stock and bond markets are among those closed for Good Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:25 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

  • Japan’s Topix index increased 0.5%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index index rose 0.3%

  • South Korea’s Kospi index climbed 0.3%

  • Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 125.54 per dollar, down 0.1%

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3809 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

  • The euro was at $1.0817

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 2.74%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 3.05%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $101.35 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,963.80 an ounce, down 0.2%

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Finish Lower in Run-Up to Bank Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed down as a surge in oil above $100 a barrel reignited inflation worries, while big banks dropped ahead of the start of the financial earnings season on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russi

  • U.S. stocks end lower in choppy session after data shows inflation running hottest since 1981

    A bounce by U.S. stocks loses steam in afternoon trade as investors question whether the sharpest rise in the consumer price index in more than 40 years marks peak inflation.

  • Three value stocks that can provide safety as interest rates rise

    Stocks have been on a rocky road this year, as investors have tried to anticipate every possible move by the Federal Reserve to combat inflation. One example is the First Eagle Global Fund (SGIIX) which takes a value approach across several asset classes. First Eagle Investment Management is based in New York and has about $110 billion in assets under management.

  • Joke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on Robinhood

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. included four new cryptocurrencies on its platform, including the Shiba Inu coin, in a win for proponents who had long argued in favor of the joke token becoming available for trading. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Upda

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/12: Devon Energy, Robinhood, Twilio

    Hope is not an investing strategy, even when it's all you have, Jim Cramer reminded his Mad Money viewers Tuesday, after the latest Consumer Price Index reading roiled the markets into another day of declines. Cramer said positivity and optimism are good things to have, but when it comes to investing, you simply cannot hang your hat on hope alone. Not only that, Cramer found little hope for the future.

  • Ark's Wood remains bullish on Tesla as U.S. recession fears rise

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest remained bullish on top holding Tesla Inc on Tuesday despite growing fears of a U.S. recession and shutdowns of the car maker's Shanghai factory due to spiking coronavirus cases. "What we said during COVID about innovation solving problems will move into overdrive," she told a webinar, with Tesla poised to "deliver truly exponential growth for many, many years" as it expands its autonomous driving programs. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund in 2020, said that she expects "truly disruptive innovation" will come back into favor as investors turn to technology to solve economic problems.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

    Guyana is quickly becoming one of ExxonMobil’s most profitable investments, so much so that it is betting another $10 billion on the up-and-coming oil producer

  • Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen Face a Puzzling Headache

    The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

  • Oil Traders Selling Pricey Russian Crude Chafe Indian Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian refiners that are among the few remaining eager buyers of Russian oil are baffled as to why they’re paying nearly full cost for cargoes that are being offered at record discounts in Europe. Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S.

  • Bank of America Downgrades UPS and Eight Other Transport Stocks

    Fundamentals in the transportation market are deteriorating, pushing down the sector's stocks in recent days.

  • Ukraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on Fighting

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine are stalled and vowed to continue his “military operation” there even as he called the conflict “a tragedy.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian E

  • Capital Group Pulls Back From European Banks With Block Trades

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s biggest mutual funds is getting more bearish on European banks.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarNYC Subway Shooter at Large as Police Shift Focus From TerrorU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine Update: Macron Says Putin Is Paranoid, Bent on FightingUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsCapital Group’s behemoth EuroPacific Growth fund appears to be the driving for

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Pentagon leaders to meet Wednesday with top defense contractors about Ukraine

    Top U.S. defense officials will meet with the chief executives of the eight largest U.S. defense contractors to discuss industry’s capacity to meet Ukraine’s weapons needs if the war with Russia continues for years.

  • Nvidia Stock Loses a Wall Street Supporter

    The markets are in such chaos that the unthinkable has happened in 2022: Shares of king Nvidia (NVDA) are down. And down by a significant amount – 27%, as it happens. The stock has been a perennial winner over the past few years, pushed ahead by multiple tailwinds – from data center and gaming to automotive, AI and crypto. But it appears some of those tailwinds are now waning. In fact, Baird’s Tristan Gerra thinks things are about to get hairier still. “We believe order cancellations recently st

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally On Inflation Report Fizzles As Fed Sends This Hawkish Signal; What To Do Now

    Tuesday's stock market rally following the CPI inflation report fizzled as a top Fed official called for aggressive action.

  • Retail expert: ‘The mall is not dead’ despite increase in online shopping

    Natalie Kotlyar, BDO National Managing Partner, Industry Groups & Retail & Consumer Products National Industry Leader, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about misconceptions on the state of mall retail, trends in online and in-person shopping, and the commercial real estate industry in relation to mall and warehouse spaces.

  • Suddenly everyone is obsessed about a recession

    And here comes a sharp economic growth slowdown, pros are beginning to predict. Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 11, 2022.