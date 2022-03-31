U.S. Futures Rise as Oil Drops on Reserves Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures rose and oil dropped sharply on signs that the Biden administration is considering a massive release of crude from U.S. reserves to combat inflation. Asia stocks were mixed.

Japan’s equities pared a slide as the yen pulled back after two days of gains. Australia and South Korea advanced. Earlier, the S&P 500 closed lower for the first time in five days and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped following stalled talks between Russia and Ukraine that sent crude above $107 a barrel.

The report that Washington is preparing a plan to release roughly a million barrels of oil a day helped reverse the rebound in crude. The news comes ahead of an OPEC+ supply meeting later Thursday, where the cartel is expected to stick with its strategy of a modest output boost in May.

Treasuries rallied across the curve as dip-buyers stepped in, and a portion of the curve has pulled out of a brief inversion that raised concerns about an impending recession. The dollar held a retreat.

Chinese stocks will be closely monitored after the Securities and Exchange Commission’s chief tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings. The nation’s stocks trading in the U.S. fell for the first day in three. Meanwhile, China’s central bank vowed to boost confidence and provide more effective support to the economy.

Global stocks are on track for their worst quarter in two years as the war in Ukraine puts upward pressure on commodity prices, forcing central banks to become more aggressive in removing pandemic stimulus to quell inflation. Markets now see a strong chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by a half point at the May meeting as U.S. inflation runs at multi-decade highs.

“I don’t think it’s quite the bear market, but I would say, what is the upside of equities from here -- I don’t think it’s that much,” Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, said on Bloomberg TV. “But the downside risks are so great. Not only is, of course, the geopolitical crisis going on. But then you have the Fed hikes.”

Kansas City Fed President Esther George, who has been among the more hawkish Fed officials during her tenure, said she favors a “steady, deliberate” series of rate hikes. Fed Richmond Bank President Thomas Barkin said he’s open to raising rates by a half point at the next meeting, depending on how strong the U.S. economy is then.

Russia said talks with Ukraine yielded no breakthroughs and that it was regrouping forces in a push to complete the takeover of the eastern Donbas region. Germany said Russia has backed off its demand that natural gas purchases be made in rubles, with a payment mechanism being worked out.

In Europe, short-dated notes led a selloff as traders bet higher-than-expected inflation will force policy makers to end their era of negative rates.

Some key events to watch this week:

China manufacturing, non-manufacturing PMIs, Thursday

OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting to discuss production targets, Thursday

New York Fed President John Williams to speak, Thursday

U.S. jobs report, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.6%

Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

Topix index fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%

Kospi index rose 0.6%

Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 122.17 per dollar, down 0.3%

The offshore yuan was at 6.3575 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady

The euro traded at $1.1171

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was at 2.33%

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was at 2.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4% to $103.43 a barrel

Gold was at $1,931.39 an ounce

