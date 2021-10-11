Asia Stocks Set to Dip Amid Inflation, China Risks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to slip Tuesday on concerns about elevated inflation stoked by energy costs and the possibility of a widening Chinese crackdown on private industry. The dollar climbed.

Futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong dipped after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell for a second day as the prospect of a slowing recovery from the pandemic shadowed trading. A report suggesting China is widening scrutiny of private industry by examining ties to state banks also soured the mood.

Oil extended gains amid a power crisis from Europe to Asia. The energy crunch is squeezing supplies of aluminum, whose price hit a 13-year high. Other industrial metals rallied, flagging inflationary pressures in the global economy.

Treasury futures dropped Monday during a U.S. holiday, pointing to higher yields when the cash market reopens. Aside from inflation, investors also face a looming reduction in Federal Reserve bond purchases.

Global markets are struggling to shake off worries that inflation spurred by an energy crunch and pandemic-related supply-chain snarls will sap company profits and economic expansion. Financial firms this week will kick off the third-quarter earnings season, heralding a key test of investor confidence.

“The needles on the indicators of investment sentiment are all pointing down,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer for core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “The macro backdrop is just not as clean as it was in the first half of the year.”

The debt crisis at China Evergrande Group continues to simmer. Some holders of two Evergrande U.S. dollar bonds with coupons due Monday said they had yet to receive payment, the latest sign of the property developer’s woes.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed above $57,000 for the first time since May.

Here are a few events to watch this week:

Bank of Korea policy decision and briefing Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on inflation Tuesday

U.S. FOMC minutes and CPI Wednesday

China PPI, CPI Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, PPI Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.7%

The Nasdaq 100 lost 0.7%

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.4%

Hang Seng Index futures dropped 0.9%

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 113.31 per dollar

The offshore yuan was at 6.4588 per dollar

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro was at $1.1554

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $80.52 a barrel

Gold was at $1,754.12 an ounce

