Asia Stocks Steady, Futures Rise; Bonds Hold Gain: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Steady, Futures Rise; Bonds Hold Gain: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks opened largely steady Wednesday after softer economic data weighed on U.S. equities. Treasuries maintained a rally as Federal Reserve officials again predicted transitory price pressures.

Shares fluctuated in Japan, Australia and South Korea. The spotlight will be on China, where stocks Tuesday surged the most since July. U.S. equity contracts rose and Nasdaq 100 futures outperformed, after the S&P 500 slipped and the tech-heavy gauge made a small gain. Reports showed U.S. new home sales slid and consumer confidence fell slightly amid concerns over inflation and jobs.

Treasury yields are well below this year’s peaks, with more Fed officials joining a chorus downplaying price pressures. A dollar gauge touched the lowest level since early January. Oil was steady, gold erased 2021 losses and Bitcoin held below $40,000 in the wake of last week’s crypto rout.

Signs of easing economic momentum and quickening inflation are giving investors pause for thought as they consider the outlook for the exceptional stimulus buoying markets. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said price pressures would largely be transitory. He added officials may be ready to begin discussing how to taper asset purchases “in upcoming meetings,” echoing recent minutes.

“What we keep hearing from the Fed is that they’re going to take a very different approach to inflation this time around,” Kristina Hooper, Invesco chief global market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “The Fed is likely to let the punchbowl stay out a lot longer. The big fear about inflation is that the Fed would act.”

Here are some events this week:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision Wednesday, Bank of Korea rate decision Thursday.CEOs of the largest U.S. banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers in the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees Wednesday.U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 9:33 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge fell 0.2%.Nasdaq 100 contracts climbed 0.4%. The index added 0.1%.Japan’s Topix index was flatAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.1%South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were little changed

Currencies

The yen was at 108.78 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4071 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro was at $1.2251

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.56%Australia’s 10-year yield slid four basis points to 1.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude eased back 0.1% to $65.98 a barrelGold was at $1,898.63 an ounce after rising 1%

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Must-Buy Blue-Chip Stocks in a Capricious Market

    We have narrowed down our search to five blue-chip stocks that have strong growth potential for 2021. These are AAPL, WMT, HD, CAT and DOW.

  • Oil Little Changed as Investors Weigh Iran Talks, Demand Bump

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil inched up with the prospect of a continued recovery in demand offsetting some concerns around higher Iranian supplies if sanctions on the country’s exports are loosened.West Texas Intermediate closed higher after switching between gains and losses in about a $1-a-barrel trading range on Tuesday. Expectations for a pick-up in demand as the U.S. summer driving season begins this month as well as signs of improving mobility in Europe are keeping prices supported. Meanwhile, talks between Iran and other nations continued in Vienna to resolve outstanding issues on a nuclear accord, which may pave the way for the removal of sanctions on crude flows from the Persian Gulf nation.“The market will likely remain choppy” with the potential supply increase being weighed against projected demand this summer, said Tom Finlon, of Brownsville GTR LLC, a trading and logistics firm based in Houston. “Diplomats have to speak in optimistic terms, but there are still some significant hurdles to climb.”Futures in New York moved back toward their settlement price after drifting lower late afternoon. The American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 439,000-barrel decline in U.S. crude inventories, as well as a drop in both gasoline and distillate stockpiles last week.Crude futures have risen for a third straight session, holding close to $66 a barrel in New York. But the prospect of a further ramp-up of Iranian production has kept rallies limited. A tens-of-millions-of-barrels stash of oil floating on tankers is at stake in the event a deal is reached. Iran may be holding as much as 69 million barrels at sea, according to estimates from E.A. Gibson Shipbrokers Ltd., though it is hard to be sure exactly how big the floating stockpile really is.In the U.S., virus cases are falling and the upcoming Memorial Day break, a three-day weekend for many, marks the unofficial start of the nation’s summer driving season. Meanwhile, a sample of 15 European cities was the most congested since March 2020 last week, according to data from TomTom Plc.“We’re going to need some sort of bullish inventory report or further validation of Europe’s recovery to really move to the next level,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management. In the meantime, the market “is in a consolidation phase, waiting for the demand story to unfold” while the prospect of more Iranian barrels is adding to price pressure.Among the most prominent moves in oil markets over the past few days, U.S. crude’s discount to global benchmark Brent has narrowed sharply. WTI’s discount to Brent shrunk this week to the closest the two grades have been since November, before slightly easing on Tuesday. At the same time, WTI’s backwardation -- when near-term contracts are pricier than those further out -- has firmed in recent days, indicating tight supplies at a time when U.S. fuel demand is expected to rise.“Generally speaking, when that gets inside $3 a barrel, it starts to affect U.S. export capability,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities.In physical markets, WTI’s prompt cash roll traded at 20 cents a barrel on Tuesday, its strongest level since May 2020, reflecting that inventories are tight just as oil refiners are ramping up output. The spread, which enables market participants to roll long positions into the next month, trades in the three-day period after the expiration of the front-month futures contract.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Russia Penalizes Google RUB 6M For Non-Compliance On Deleting Illegal Content

    A Russian court has penalized Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google 6 million roubles ($81,810) for failing to delete content deemed as illegal by Moscow, Reuters reports based on TASS news agency. The Russian communication watchdog also threatened to slow down Google’s traffic following failure to delete illegal content. Earlier this year, Russia slowed down Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) internet speed for failing to remove content deemed illegal by the country after repeated warnings. Russia partially paused the retaliatory slowdown recently following the removal of content by Twitter. The government issued similar warnings to Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube. Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.20% at $2,411.43 on the last check Tuesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGermany's Federal Cartel Initiates Antitrust Probe Against GoogleFlorida Introduces Law to Prohibit Twitter, Facebook from Banning Political Candidates: WSJ© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey explains bullish financial targets for new media company

    Yahoo Finance Live catches up with AT&T CEO John Stankey to discuss his company's major deal with Discovery.

  • China Targets ‘Speculators and Hoarders’ to Stop Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- China stepped up its fight against soaring commodities prices, summoning top executives to a meeting that threatened severe punishment for violations ranging from excessive speculation to spreading fake news.The government will show “zero tolerance” for monopoly behavior and hoarding, the National Development and Reform Commission said after leaders of top metals producers were called to a meeting in Beijing with multiple government departments on Sunday. The push to rein in surging metals prices rippled across markets -- with steel dropping as much as 6% and iron ore tumbling by close to the daily limit -- before prices steadied.The warning from the NDRC comes as a broad surge in commodities prices fuels fears that faster inflation could dent economic growth in China and beyond. Investors have been piling into industrial metals on bets that the world will rebound strongly from the pandemic, but concerns about the knock-on impact on demand are rising as manufacturers are forced to raise the cost of finished goods.“It might not be great for the speculative community, but it’s good news for the world in general,” Amelia Xiao Fu, head of global commodities strategy at BOCI Global Commodities Ltd. said by phone from London. “I think prices could become calmer, and the room for excessive rallies may be limited.”There’s been a steady drumbeat of government warnings about the consequences of commodity prices that are near the highest level in almost a decade. But aside from changes to trading rules at futures exchanges, there hasn’t been a lot of action. Beijing is likely to face a “potential exhaustion of policy options” to restrain the rally, Citigroup Inc. said in a note.In targeting commodity prices, authorities are fighting trends over which they have only partial control as the world economy reboots with supply chains stretched. The government is also tackling the consequences of its own efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which have contributed to price gains.“With policy risk shifting toward government intervention, prices will surely be affected by market sentiment,” said Li Ye, an analyst at Shenyin Wanguo Futures Co. in Shanghai. “The rapid surge in commodity prices has badly affected manufacturers and market orders, leading to losses and defaults.”The NDRC’s statement is the toughest comment yet from the government, which started warning about higher raw-materials prices in April. The officials from the iron ore, steel, copper and aluminum firms that met with five state agencies in Beijing on Sunday were told excessive speculation and rising international prices were to blame for recent advances.Key enterprises should “actively fulfill their social responsibilities” and take the lead in maintaining market order, the NDRC said in a statement. “Do not collude with each other to manipulate the prices, fabricate and disseminate price increase information, and do not hoard and drive up prices.”There’s been an unusual amount of attention from policy makers on commodities in recent weeks. China’s factory-gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, sparking concerns that costlier raw materials could hamper the economic recovery or feed into higher consumer prices.The deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China pledged a “basically stable” yuan in a statement on Sunday, right after another central bank official said the currency should appreciate to offset the rising cost of commodity imports. The comments from the official were later deleted.The drive to tackle rising materials prices comes after China’s V-shaped demand rebound last year helped ignite a global commodities rally. Stimulus support for metal-intensive sectors is showing signs of cresting, however, and authorities are now starting to worry about imported inflation.That Beijing is also dealing with a problem partly of its own making is most evident in steel, where prices spiked to records after the government set targets on output curbs and ordered production to fall this year. Instead, output surged to record levels in April.“Another week, another Chinese government announcement trying to soothe the self-inflicted wounds caused by regular statements on steel capacity reforms, which fueled steel prices and margins,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.Chinese steel rebar futures closed 2.7% lower. Hot-rolled coil and iron ore also fell, with iron ore losing more than 7% at one point before paring declines.Base metals were mixed. Lead, tin and zinc slipped on the London Metal Exchange, while copper, which lost as much as 0.9% earlier, rose 0.8% to $9,962 a ton at 3:51 p.m. in London. Prices slid 3.5% last week, the most since September.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Jumping 6% Higher

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) were jumping 6% higher in midday trading Tuesday after Citi analyst Jason Bazinet raised his price target on the movie theater chain to $3.70 per share while also maintaining his sell rating on the stock. Investors continue to ignore what the monied class says about AMC primarily because it is mostly just bearish predictions of a collapse. Just as shopping malls are in rough shape, but are still hugely benefiting from so-called "revenge shopping," or consumers going out and shopping just because they can now, theaters could very well see a boom of sorts just because film lovers have been kept out of theaters for so long.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for June 2021

    These are the healthcare stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for June 2021.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Spencer Knight steadied the Panthers early in Game 5. And then the floodgates opened

    The Florida Panthers needed every bit of Spencer Knight’s marvelous playoff debut Monday simply to stay in the series.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Driver arrested after vehicle strikes two protesters in Elizabeth City, NC cops say

    Possible hate crime charges are being investigated after the white driver struck the two pedestrians, who are Black, police say.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends comparing mask mandate to Holocaust as Republican colleagues turn on her

    The American Jewish Congress has asked Ms Greene to ‘immediately retract and apologise’

  • White House calls for 'immediate' investigation into forced diversion of Ryanair flight carrying Belarusian dissident

    Press Secretary Jen Psaki added that President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and spoke with NATO allies.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on Holocaust comparisons and says grocery store's 'vaccination logos' are 'just like' how 'Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star'

    Greene lashed out at critics, saying she was referring to "only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years."

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Campaign to remove Confederate Mount Rushmore in Georgia fails but flags will be moved

    Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park will keep carvings of Confederate leaders

  • Wayne Gretzky leaving Oilers reportedly to join TNT as hockey analyst

    Wayne Gretzky announces he is stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers to pursue an analyst job for TNT's hockey coverage.

  • Male basketball coach suspended for body shaming WNBA player in courtside tirade

    ‘Don’t ever try to disrespect me or another woman in the league,” said Lag Vegas Aces player of embattled coach

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange