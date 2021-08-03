Stocks Slide as Growth Concerns Bolster Treasuries: Markets Wrap

Stocks Slide as Growth Concerns Bolster Treasuries: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday and Treasury yields held a retreat amid concerns the economic recovery from the pandemic is losing momentum.

Equities slipped in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where stocks remain under a cloud due to Beijing’s clampdown on a range of private industries. Tencent Holdings Ltd., one of the Chinese technology giants caught up in the upheaval, slumped as much as 9.3%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated.

The spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and signs of robust but softer U.S. manufacturing growth contributed to an overnight S&P 500 dip. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained below 1.20% after falling as low as 1.15%. The real yield on 10-year Treasuries -- which strips out the expected impact of inflation -- was close to a record low.

Oil held a plunge as the virus and indications of a slower Chinese economic rebound dented the outlook for consumption. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.

The months-long advance in Treasuries for some commentators points to worries that a weaker period lies ahead for the economic reopening from the health crisis. Traders are awaiting key U.S. jobs data this week to gauge the recovery and monitoring the impact of price pressures sparked by pandemic-related disruption and bottlenecks.

“I don’t think the market is concerned about delta as much as it’s concerned about how it impacts inflation,” Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “The longer we have delta spread globally, the longer the supply chain disruptions will continue.”

On the policy front, the tapering debate continues. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he could back a tapering announcement by September, if the next two monthly U.S. employment reports show continued gains.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings are due this week from Alibaba, BP, Toyota, Uber, Roku, Moderna, KKRReserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayBank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying target unchanged ThursdayReserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing FridayThe U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

For more market analysis read our MLIV blog.

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.1% as of 10:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2%Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedJapan’s Topix index fell 0.8%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3%South Korea’s Kospi index was flatHong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1%China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.5%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.25 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4655 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flatThe euro was little changed at $1.1874

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held around 1.18% after sliding five basis pointsAustralia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $71.44 a barrel after dropping 3.6%Gold was at $1,812.44 an ounce, down 0.2%

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dollar on back foot vs safe-haven peers as Delta virus spreads

    The dollar was on the back foot against the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday after soft U.S. manufacturing data and rising concerns about the coronavirus Delta variant prompted traders to wind back bets on a strong economic recovery. The dollar traded at 109.34 yen, near its July 19 low of 109.07, which was its lowest level since late May. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar traded at 0.9054 franc, having hit a 1-1/2-month low of 0.9038 in the previous session. The U.S. yield dropped on Monday shortly after an Institute for Supply Management (ISM) report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month.

  • In Tech We Trust? Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Square Among Most Trusted Tech Stocks On Leaderboard

    While tech stocks Microsoft, Google, PayPal and SQ stock are among the most trusted technology companies, which are near a buy zone?

  • TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, virus resurgence

    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 5.5 basis points at 1.1839% in afternoon trading, extending a pattern of declines playing out since the spring. The yield touched 1.151%, the lowest since July 20, shortly after an Institute for Supply Management report showed July U.S. manufacturing growth slowed for the second straight month. The ISM report reinforced the idea that growth might have peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, driving investors into safe havens.

  • 5 Best Inverse/Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

    The U.S. economy is witnessing a rise in the number of new Delta variant cases. This fear weighed on the broader market last week.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Before Q2 Earnings

    Three growth-focused stocks--Roku, Etsy, Yeti--that might be worth buying ahead of their financial releases later this week...

  • The Stock Market Is Entering the Most Dangerous Stretch of the Year

    The August-October period is the only three-month period that averages a monthly loss. Maybe Robinhood’s IPO timing wasn’t so bad, after all.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Fizzles On Economy Fears, But Tesla, Square Lead New Buys; SolarEdge Shines Late

    The market rally ended mixed as economic fears hit oil prices and Treasury yields but Tesla and Square flashed buy signals. SolarEdge flared late.

  • Exclusive: Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan for Asian coal-fired closures - sources

    Financial firms including British insurer Prudential, lenders Citi and HSBC and BlackRock Real Assets are devising plans to speed the closure of Asia's coal-fired power plants in order to lower the biggest source of carbon emissions, five people with knowledge of the initiative said. The novel proposal, which includes the Asian Development Bank (ADB), offers a potentially workable model and early talks with Asian governments and multilateral banks are promising, the sources told Reuters.

  • CORRECTED-US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges down on virus woes, slowing economy

    The S&P 500 Index closed slightly lower on Monday after erasing early gains as worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing U.S. economy overshadowed optimism around more fiscal stimulus and a strong second-quarter earnings season. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on CNBC late in the session that the Fed could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports each show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects. He also suggested the Fed could announce in September it would start to reduce its monthly bond purchases, which could lift yields again - not the best news for the stock market.

  • Translate Bio Stock Soars on Reports Sanofi Makes Takeover Bid

    Shares of Translate, which uses the same technology that Moderna used in its Covid vaccines, were up more than 80%.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Every investor wants an ‘in,’ some hint that will tell exactly what a stock is going to do, and when. The kind of signal that will cut through the market’s noise, and makes sense of the deluge of raw data that every company generates. Multiply that data by 10,000 publicly traded stocks, and you’ll have some idea of just how daunting the markets can be. It’s tempting to follow an expert: a Wall Street analyst, or a trading guru. They all have important contributions to make. But here, we’ll take

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are supposed to...grow. It's right there in the name. The problem is that growth can come in fits and starts. And sometimes, it comes with downturns in share prices. Those downturns can provide opportunities for investors who have a long-term perspective.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • These 2 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    For that, you're smart to lean on an unconventional type of friend -- a high-quality dividend ETF. First up is an ETF that holds Dividend Aristocrats: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NYSEMKT: NOBL). A Dividend Aristocrat is a company that has increased its dividend annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • 4 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Dividend stocks can play an important role in almost any investment portfolio, but not all dividend stocks are equal. In today's market, some stocks pay much higher dividend yields than others. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world's largest energy stocks, with diversified operations ranging from exploration and production to the refining and sale of petroleum.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the "G" in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) -- rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.

  • How GE Boosted Its Share Price by 700%

    General Electric's 1-for-8 reverse stock split is effective. Its shares open for trading Monday north of $100.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

    How do you define a stock market opportunity? Is it a windfall, a piece of luck, or the result of careful planning, a strategy to make the most of any opening? The savvy investor seeks out the latter, looking for stocks that offer inducements to entry, be it a high upside or a depressed share price or a recent positive analyst review – or better yet, a combination of all three. So there’s a profile. We’ve used the TipRanks database to look up three stocks that fit it – stocks with Strong Buy con

  • If You Invested $1000 in Advanced Micro Devices 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.