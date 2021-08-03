Stocks Slide as Growth Concerns Bolster Treasuries: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Tuesday and Treasury yields held a retreat amid concerns the economic recovery from the pandemic is losing momentum.

Equities slipped in Japan, Hong Kong and China, where stocks remain under a cloud due to Beijing’s clampdown on a range of private industries. Tencent Holdings Ltd., one of the Chinese technology giants caught up in the upheaval, slumped as much as 9.3%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated.

The spread of the delta Covid-19 variant and signs of robust but softer U.S. manufacturing growth contributed to an overnight S&P 500 dip. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield remained below 1.20% after falling as low as 1.15%. The real yield on 10-year Treasuries -- which strips out the expected impact of inflation -- was close to a record low.

Oil held a plunge as the virus and indications of a slower Chinese economic rebound dented the outlook for consumption. A gauge of the dollar was little changed.

The months-long advance in Treasuries for some commentators points to worries that a weaker period lies ahead for the economic reopening from the health crisis. Traders are awaiting key U.S. jobs data this week to gauge the recovery and monitoring the impact of price pressures sparked by pandemic-related disruption and bottlenecks.

“I don’t think the market is concerned about delta as much as it’s concerned about how it impacts inflation,” Shana Sissel, Spotlight Asset Group chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg Television. “The longer we have delta spread globally, the longer the supply chain disruptions will continue.”

On the policy front, the tapering debate continues. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said he could back a tapering announcement by September, if the next two monthly U.S. employment reports show continued gains.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

Earnings are due this week from Alibaba, BP, Toyota, Uber, Roku, Moderna, KKRReserve Bank of Australia policy decision TuesdayBank of England is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate and its bond-buying target unchanged ThursdayReserve Bank of India monetary policy decision, briefing FridayThe U.S. jobs report is expected to show another robust month of hiring Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 contracts rose 0.1% as of 10:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2%Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 was little changedJapan’s Topix index fell 0.8%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3%South Korea’s Kospi index was flatHong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1%China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.5%

Currencies

The Japanese yen traded at 109.25 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4655 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flatThe euro was little changed at $1.1874

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries held around 1.18% after sliding five basis pointsAustralia’s 10-year bond yield fell three basis points to 1.15%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $71.44 a barrel after dropping 3.6%Gold was at $1,812.44 an ounce, down 0.2%

