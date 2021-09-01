Stocks Steady as Traders Mull Recovery, Stimulus: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were steady Wednesday as traders evaluated the resilience of the global recovery to the delta virus strain and the outlook for central bank stimulus support.

Shares made gains in Japan, fluctuated in South Korea and fell in Australia. U.S. equities edged back from all-time highs amid some mixed data, including a drop in consumer confidence to a six-month low and a record jump in home prices. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed.

Hawkish comments from some European Central Bank officials highlighted the prospect of a tapering in the monetary-policy largesse that has helped financial markets. Treasury yields advanced following losses in European sovereign debt. Australian government bond yields rose. The dollar was steady.

In China, President Xi Jinping chaired a meeting that backed a range of steps, particularly fighting monopolies, a push that has hurt the nation’s technology stocks. Meanwhile, China Evergrande Group warned it could default on borrowings, rattling bond investors in the world’s most indebted developer.

Global stocks continue to hover around record levels, illustrating faith in the durability of the recovery from the pandemic. But one question is whether the pace of that rebound is peaking due to the prospect of less expansive monetary policy and the spread of the delta virus strain. For instance, institutional managers are bidding up protective options and signs of restraint are emerging in the speculative fringes of financial markets.

“Markets are taking a little bit of a breather,” said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Wealth, adding they “are now trying to grapple with: well, what’s next?”

Elsewhere, oil was steady ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that could result in a rise in output.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

OPEC+ meeting on output WednesdayEuro zone manufacturing PMI WednesdayU.S. jobs report Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1%Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.8%South Korea’s Kospi was flatAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9%Hang Seng futures declined 0.2% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was at $1.1810The Japanese yen was at 110.11 per dollarThe offshore yuan was at 6.4538 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.32%Australia’s 10-year yield jumped eight basis points to 1.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $68.55 a barrelGold was at $1,814.49 an ounce

