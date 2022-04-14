Asia Stocks Set to Drop on Renewed Inflation Fears: Markets Wrap

Sunil Jagtiani
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set to drop Friday after concern about quickening inflation and monetary tightening again hurt Treasuries and U.S. shares.

Equity futures fell in Japan, one of the few markets open in the region along with China and South Korea amid Easter holidays. The technology sector led a Wall Street retreat Thursday that also saw Chinese shares traded in the U.S. sink.

Treasury yields jumped after a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. import prices and comments from Federal Reserve official John Williams, who said half-percentage point interest-rate hikes are a “reasonable option.” A dollar gauge rallied. Treasury markets are shut for Good Friday.

In contrast to the U.S. and many others, China appears set to loosen policy to help an economy hit by Covid lockdowns. The central bank is forecast to cut a key policy rate Friday and may inject more cash into the financial system.

Oil’s biggest weekly rally this month underlined the price pressures facing the global economy. Crude was bolstered by a report that the European Union is moving toward adopting a phased ban on imports from Russian due to the war in Ukraine.

The climb in bond yields put both gold and Bitcoin on the back foot. The world’s largest cryptocurrency slipped below $40,000.

The gyrations in bond markets remain center stage for investors, reflecting the ebb and flow of concerns over when inflation will peak and the potential economic damage from tighter monetary policy across much of the world.

“We don’t think there’s going to be a recession,” Julian Emanuel, chief equity strategist at Evercore ISI, said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “We don’t think the Fed is going to break the glass. But the problem is investors aren’t in that mindset quite yet.”

In Europe, policy makers are forming a consensus around raising rates in the third quarter to tackle record inflation, according to people familiar with the matter. The European Central Bank’s first hike in borrowing costs in more than a decade is expected to be by 25 basis points.

Musk, Twitter

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc. closed lower, whipsawed by billionaire Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social-media giant. The firm is said to be considering adopting a measure that would protect it from hostile acquisition bids.

Traders at Wall Street’s biggest investment banks had a better-than-expected quarter as the war in Ukraine compounded volatility. But questions are emerging about future earnings growth as fears of recession creep in.

“No one ever suggested that when the Fed begins raising rates that the market sells off dramatically,” Quincy Krosby, chief equity strategist at Lpl Financial LLC, said on Bloomberg Television. “It doesn’t. The market can do very well. This time around you’ve got quantitative tightening with it, the complete opposite of the flood of liquidity. It makes a big difference.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 1.2%

  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.3%

  • Nikkei 225 futures declined 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%

  • The euro was at $1.0825

  • The yen traded at 125.96 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3895 per dollar

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped 13 basis points to 2.83%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.6% to $106.95 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,973.78 an ounce

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

