Stocks Decline Ahead of Key Central Bank Meetings: Markets Wrap

Stocks Decline Ahead of Key Central Bank Meetings: Markets Wrap
Brett Miller
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia and US and European equity futures fell Tuesday as investors positioned for interest-rate hikes this week from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Equities benchmarks for Hong Kong, mainland China and Japan dropped. That extended a torrid session on Wall Street that dragged the Nasdaq 100 to its worst day since Dec. 22 as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. weighed on the market.

Samsung Electronics Co. fell as much 3% in Seoul, weighing on South Korea’s Kospi gauge, after profit slumped on poor demand for semiconductors and weakness in smartphones and memory chips.

A measure of dollar strength slipped marginally after the greenback climbed versus all its Group-of-10 counterparts on Monday. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was also little changed around 3.54%.

Shares in Adani Enterprises Ltd. opened higher as the company’s $2.5 billion follow-on share sale enters its final day, nearly a week after US short-seller Hindenburg Research leveled fraud accusations against the broader Adani group. Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. has agreed to invest about $400 million in the share sale, providing a positive contrast to the onslaught that’s wiped almost $70 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani’s business empire. Adani bonds rebounded from record lows.

Traders in Asia were also focused on economic data from China, where January purchasing managers’ surveys beat expectations, reflecting a recovery in demand that should support the nation’s asset prices.

Hanging over everything is Wednesday’s Fed decision, with the US central bank widely expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point. Investors will be watching for the tone officials set for future meetings after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s consistent efforts to push back against traders anticipating rate cuts later this year.

The rally in stocks this month suggests the market has so far brushed off Powell’s warning of “higher-for-longer” interest rates.

Those adding to the rally will be disappointed if they’re in direct defiance of the Fed, a team of Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson said in a note. Citi Global Wealth’s Kristen Bitterly echoed this, saying that January’s rally was technical as it was largely driven by 2022’s “laggards and losers.”

“Even after they’ve stopped on the rate hikes, there is still the quantitative tightening that still poses a threat for a lot of risk assets,” Mary Nicola, a global multi-asset portfolio manager for PineBridge Investments, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio.

Elsewhere in markets, oil steadied after slipping to a three-week low on Monday. Traders are waiting for more clues on Chinese demand, the Fed decision and the latest guidance from OPEC+.

Also on the agenda for the week are policy meetings in Europe and the UK on Thursday, and the US jobs report on Friday. A less tight labor market is a key goal for the Fed.

Key events this week:

  • China industrial profits, PMIs, Tuesday

  • Eurozone GDP, Tuesday

  • US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

  • Earnings Tuesday include: UBS, Unicredit, Snap and Advanced Micro Devices

  • Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

  • US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

  • FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, Wednesday

  • Earnings Wednesday include: Meta Platforms and Peloton Interactive

  • Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday

  • UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

  • US factory orders, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, Thursday

  • Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander

  • Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

  • US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 12:56 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1%

  • Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%

  • The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0847

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 130.19 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7586 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $22,847.75

  • Ether rose 0.8% to $1,570.01

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.53%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.53%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $77.62 a barrel

  • Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,921.21 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Isabelle Lee, Rheaa Rao, Rob Verdonck and Richard Henderson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Recovery, Cooling Inventories and Store Strength Likely to Define Earnings Results

    Here are three themes that will likely surface when retailers report earnings this quarter.

  • OPEC+ Treads Wary Path Through China Rebound, Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is treading a cautious path on oil policy as it awaits clarity on China’s economic reopening and new sanctions on Moscow.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineIndustry figures from Gold

  • Stocks reverse gains ahead of Fed meeting

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman breaks down how stocks are moving ahead of the Fed’s FOMC meeting, plus the best performers year-to-date.

  • Emerging markets growth slowdown bottomed out in 2022, but risks remain - IMF

    The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022, on the back of China reopening, a resilient India and unexpected growth in Russia. For 2024, the projection is for a 4.2% expansion.

  • Stock market ‘in dangerous territory here,’ economist says

    MKM Partners Chief Economist & Macro Strategist Michael Darda joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market uncertainty, a recession, the expectations for the FOMC meeting, investor sentiment, and the outlook for the economy.

  • China’s Economic Activity Rebounds Sharply After Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s manufacturing and services expanded for the first time in four months in January as the reopening from Covid Zero continued and the Lunar New Year holiday spurred travel and spending.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe

  • Apple and Amazon Earnings, a Fed Decision, Jobs Data, and More to Watch This Week

    Earnings releases will include AMD, Exxon Mobil, GM, Pfizer, Meta Platforms, Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Starbucks. Plus, the FOMC is expected to raise interest rates.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy T-Bills Yourself and Not Through Your Bank

    Treasury bills, or T-bills, are a popular investment option for both individuals and corporations. Banks often also sell T-bills to their customers, but there are several advantages to buying them directly from the U.S. Treasury yourself. Let's learn more about T-bills and how they work.

  • Goldman Sachs analysts rate Macy’s as ‘one of the best positioned retail stocks’

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a new Goldman note on Macy's stock.

  • The World’s Next Big Inflation Surprise Is Looming In China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening is set to provide a welcome boost to global growth, offsetting weakness in Europe and a looming recession in the US. But unlike in 2009, when China’s four-trillion-yuan stimulus helped kickstart a recovery from the Lehman slump, in 2023 there’s a catch — a boost to inflation at exactly the moment the Federal Reserve and other central banks race to bring it back under control.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpT

  • India's Adani hits back at Hindenburg, insists made full disclosure

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Adani Group issued a detailed riposte on Sunday to a Hindenburg Research report that sparked a $48 billion rout in its stocks, saying it complies with all local laws and had made the necessary regulatory disclosures. The conglomerate led by Asia's richest man, the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, said last week's Hindenburg report was intended to enable the U.S.-based short seller to book gains, without citing evidence. Adani Group's response comes as its flagship company, Adani Enterprises, pushes ahead with a $2.5 billion share sale.

  • Why Caterpillar (CAT) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Caterpillar (CAT) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Apple, Amazon earnings, jobs data and Fed decision top week ahead

    The Fed's February meeting as well as earnings from automakers, oil companies and tech companies, including the biggie, Apple, will steer financial markets this week.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Says US Will Not Be Sending F-16 Warplanes

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said the US would not provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but that he would visit Poland at some point.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too Deep in UkraineBrazilian President Luiz Ina

  • Nasdaq 100 Suffers Its Biggest Drop in a Month: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks declined on Monday as investors turned cautious going into an eventful week that includes the Federal Reserve’s rate decision and a slew of big-tech earnings. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Losing Out to Amateur Buyers in the Housing SlumpTrump Sues Journalist Bob Woodward for Releasing Interview RecordingsAdani Rout Hits $68 Billion as Fight With Hindenburg IntensifiesEven on $100,000-Plus, More Americans Are Living Paycheck to PaycheckThe West Is Getting In Too

  • Could Big Tech layoffs grow? Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google may give hints in biggest week of holiday earnings.

    Quarterly earnings from 2022's top five market-value losers will continue what will the earnings season's most hectic week.

  • Dow Jones Closes At Session Lows; Warren Buffet's Berkshire Near Buy Point; Pfizer, Caterpillar Report Earnings Tuesday

    Dow Jones fell in late trading ahead of the Fed meeting. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is near a buy point. AMD, GM on deck

  • IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast on China reopening, strength in U.S., Europe

    The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to "surprisingly resilient" demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China's economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions. The IMF said global growth would still fall to 2.9% in 2023 from 3.4% in 2022, but its latest World Economic Outlook forecasts mark an improvement over an October prediction of 2.7% growth this year with warnings that the world could easily tip into recession. For 2024, the IMF said global growth would accelerate slightly to 3.1%, but this is a tenth of a percentage point below the October forecast as the full impact of steeper central bank interest rate hikes slows demand.

  • Fed meeting, jobs data, Apple earnings: What to know this week

    Wall Street will be buzzing in the week ahead, as earnings from Big Tech, the Federal Reserve’s first meeting of the year, and the monthly jobs report for January set up the busiest week of the new year.

  • Financials lead Indian shares lower; Adani stocks, econ survey in focus

    The Nifty 50 index was down 0.45% at 17,569.40 as of 9:48 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.46% to 59,229.62. The index fell 0.4%, continuing its drop in the wake of the short-seller report on Adani Group stocks. While most of the Adani Group stocks resumed their slide, once again the flagship Adani Enterprises rose 1.73% on the last day of its crucial $2.5 billion follow-on share offering.