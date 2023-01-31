Stocks Decline Ahead of Key Central Bank Meetings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in Asia and US and European equity futures fell Tuesday as investors positioned for interest-rate hikes this week from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

Equities benchmarks for Hong Kong, mainland China and Japan dropped. That extended a torrid session on Wall Street that dragged the Nasdaq 100 to its worst day since Dec. 22 as Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. weighed on the market.

Samsung Electronics Co. fell as much 3% in Seoul, weighing on South Korea’s Kospi gauge, after profit slumped on poor demand for semiconductors and weakness in smartphones and memory chips.

A measure of dollar strength slipped marginally after the greenback climbed versus all its Group-of-10 counterparts on Monday. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was also little changed around 3.54%.

Shares in Adani Enterprises Ltd. opened higher as the company’s $2.5 billion follow-on share sale enters its final day, nearly a week after US short-seller Hindenburg Research leveled fraud accusations against the broader Adani group. Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. has agreed to invest about $400 million in the share sale, providing a positive contrast to the onslaught that’s wiped almost $70 billion from the market value of Gautam Adani’s business empire. Adani bonds rebounded from record lows.

Traders in Asia were also focused on economic data from China, where January purchasing managers’ surveys beat expectations, reflecting a recovery in demand that should support the nation’s asset prices.

Hanging over everything is Wednesday’s Fed decision, with the US central bank widely expected to raise rates by a quarter percentage point. Investors will be watching for the tone officials set for future meetings after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s consistent efforts to push back against traders anticipating rate cuts later this year.

The rally in stocks this month suggests the market has so far brushed off Powell’s warning of “higher-for-longer” interest rates.

Those adding to the rally will be disappointed if they’re in direct defiance of the Fed, a team of Morgan Stanley strategists led by Mike Wilson said in a note. Citi Global Wealth’s Kristen Bitterly echoed this, saying that January’s rally was technical as it was largely driven by 2022’s “laggards and losers.”

“Even after they’ve stopped on the rate hikes, there is still the quantitative tightening that still poses a threat for a lot of risk assets,” Mary Nicola, a global multi-asset portfolio manager for PineBridge Investments, said in an interview with Bloomberg Radio.

Elsewhere in markets, oil steadied after slipping to a three-week low on Monday. Traders are waiting for more clues on Chinese demand, the Fed decision and the latest guidance from OPEC+.

Also on the agenda for the week are policy meetings in Europe and the UK on Thursday, and the US jobs report on Friday. A less tight labor market is a key goal for the Fed.

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, PMIs, Tuesday

Eurozone GDP, Tuesday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Earnings Tuesday include: UBS, Unicredit, Snap and Advanced Micro Devices

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Wednesday

US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

FOMC rate decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell press conference, Wednesday

Earnings Wednesday include: Meta Platforms and Peloton Interactive

Eurozone ECB rate decision, President Christine Lagarde press conference, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US factory orders, initial jobless claims, US durable goods, Thursday

Earnings Thursday include: Alphabet, Apple, Amazon, Qualcomm and Deutsche Bank and Santander

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Friday

US unemployment, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 12:56 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 1.3%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.1%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.2%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0847

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 130.19 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7586 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $22,847.75

Ether rose 0.8% to $1,570.01

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.53%

Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.53%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $77.62 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,921.21 an ounce

