Stocks in Asia Mixed as Inflation Fight Endures: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia opened mixed as investors focused on the outlook for inflation and interest rates ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy decision later Tuesday.
Shares ticked higher in Japan, but down in South Korea and Australia. US equity futures rose after the S&P 500 closed at its lowest level in more than a month on Monday. The benchmark was dragged down by declines in big-tech firms including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.
Investors, still on edge after recent hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve and other central banks, will be looking closely at the Bank of Japan. While economists are unanimous in forecasting no change from the BOJ Tuesday, market speculation is growing of a future pivot away from ultra-lose policy, which would further support the yen.
The dollar was little changed and the yen weakened slightly.
Treasuries steadied after benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose the most since October on Monday. Yields climbed in Australia and New Zealand. Japan’s 10-year government bond yield was unchanged at 0.25% — the top of the BOJ’s target trading band.
In China, reports of growing disruptions from Covid outbreaks sent stocks to slide, with a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies down 0.6% on Monday.
Still, pledges of growth support from Beijing authorities buoyed metals traders, with iron ore and copper among the key industrial materials to climb Monday. Oil tipped higher as investors weighed a pledge from China to revive consumption against broader low-risk sentiment, with West Texas Intermediate above $75 a barrel.
Global sentiment remained sour after former New York Fed President and Bloomberg Opinion columnist William Dudley told Bloomberg Television on Monday that optimistic markets could only make the central bank tighten even more.
A handful of major US companies with poor results last quarter — including FedEx Corp. and Nike Inc. — will be reporting earnings in coming days. Investors will be closely watching what executives at these companies say about the outlook for their respective industries amid a tough macro backdrop.
“Those who were in the camp of a year-end rally are now second-guessing their investment thesis,” wrote JC O’Hara, chief market technician at MKM Partners. “The markets may have placed a little too much faith in Santa Claus and the rally he typically brings.”
Key events this week:
China loan prime rates, Tuesday
Bank of Japan interest rate decision, Tuesday
US housing starts, Tuesday
EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday
US existing home sales, US Conference Board consumer confidence, Wednesday
US GDP, initial jobless claims, US Conf. Board leading index, Thursday
US consumer income, new home sales, US durable goods, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets as of 7:30 a.m. Tokyo time:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 closed down 0.9%
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 closed down 1.4%
Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%
South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.5%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.7%
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng futures fell 0.8%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro was was little changed at $1.0608
The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 137.10 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9888 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 1% to $16,425.11
Ether fell 0.9% to $1,165.26
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.59%
Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.25%
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 3.62%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $75.67 a barrel
Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Rheaa Rao.
