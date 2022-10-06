Asia Stocks Set to Fall as Traders Await Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia are poised to open lower following declines in the US ahead of a pivotal monthly payrolls report.

Equity futures for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong all declined. Stocks in the US fell for a second day, with the S&P 500 sinking 1% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down 0.8%, both ending near session lows.

The latest economic data Thursday did little to bolster sentiment. While weekly initial jobless claims rose by more than forecast last week, they remained at a historically low level. The monthly jobs report is forecast to show employers added another 250,000 payrolls in September. That would be the fewest jobs added in a month since a decline in late 2020, but it’s still a robust advance, indicative of a strong labor market. The unemployment rate is seen holding near a five-decade low of 3.7%, and average hourly earnings are set for another solid advance.

The drumbeat of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials kept stocks on the back foot for much of the US session, thwarting brief attempts to rebound. Treasury yields were higher across the board and the dollar gained.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said the benchmark rate will probably be at 4.5% to 4.75% by next spring as officials fret over high core inflation. Rates markets currently price a peak around 4.6% in the first half. Minneapolis Fed’s Neel Kashkari said the central bank is “quite a ways away” from pausing its campaign of rate increases, while Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester noted the US is in an unacceptably high inflation environment.

Elsewhere, Canada’s two-year yields hit the highest level since 2007 after the nation’s central bank Governor Tiff Macklem said he remained firmly on a rate-hiking path amid worries about elevated domestic price pressures and inflation expectations becoming entrenched. The pound continued its rocky trajectory, tumbling back below $1.12, while UK gilt yields surged as traders braced for an end of the central bank’s market backstop.

Shares in Twitter Inc. fell for a second day as Elon Musk asked a Delaware judge to pause further action in the lawsuit against him, saying the social media company “will not take yes for an answer” after he revived his $44 billion bid. Talks between the two sides have been stuck after Musk said that his offer is now contingent on receiving $13 billion in debt financing, Bloomberg reported.

In late US trading, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. dropped after preliminary third-quarter results fell short of analysts’ projections, renewing concerns about a sputtering market for personal-computer chips.

Oil topped $88 a barrel in New York and Brent traded up near $95, extending gains a day after the OPEC+ alliance announced its biggest production cut since 2020. Oil prices could easily surge back above $100 a barrel next year as already-tight supplies could be further challenged by an increase in Chinese consumption, according to Global X Management.

Bitcoin, the largest digital coin by market value, hovered around $20,000.

Key events this week:

US unemployment, wholesale inventories, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden speaks at event, Friday

Fed’s John Williams speaks at event, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures dropped 0.7% as of 6:26 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.1%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.5%

The S&P 500 fell 1%

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%

Currencies

The euro was unchanged at $0.9791

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0800 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $19,957.89

Ether fell 0.4% to $1,357.87

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.82%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.25%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 3.78%

Commodities

Spot gold was little changed

