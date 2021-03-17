Asia Stocks Set to Gain on Dovish Fed; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Set to Gain on Dovish Fed; Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks looked poised to climb Thursday after U.S. equities and bonds rallied on the Federal Reserve’s projections for rates to remain near-zero through 2023.

U.S. equity futures edged up, following a fresh record close for the S&P 500 Index as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s tolerant stance on inflation and the recent rise in bond yields. Consumer discretionary and industrial sectors led the benchmark index’s gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high. Futures climbed in Japan and Hong Kong, and were little changed in Australia.

Yields on shorter-dated Treasuries eased as the central bank pushed back on the market’s more aggressive rate-hike projections. The 10- and 30-year benchmarks also subsided from intraday peaks that marked their highest levels in over a year. The dollar weakened versus most major peers.

Markets were braced for a more hawkish tone from the Fed, given the substantial improvement in the economic outlook since its last set of projections in December. Heightened concerns about inflation risks had driven bond yields sharply higher and spurred a rotation from growth stocks to value shares. While the central bank raised its economic outlook, the renewed emphasis on continued policy support has reassured investors.

“The Fed was optimistic on the economic outlook and dovish on policy -- risky asset nirvana,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale.

Read: Fed Keeps Zero-Rate Outlook, Sees Inflation Bump Short-Lived

Elsewhere, WTI oil was steady after U.S. crude stockpiles topped half a billion barrels and the International Energy Agency said global supplies are plentiful. Bitcoin climbed past $58,000.

These are some key events this week:

Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1% as of 7:03 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures fell 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen traded at 108.83 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4857 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.5%.The euro was at $1.1983.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained 2 basis points to 1.64%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added three basis points to 1.75%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $64.64 a barrel.Gold rose 0.2% to $1,748.86 an ounce.

(The 10-year yield was corrected in an earlier version of this story.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

