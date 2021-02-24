Asia Stocks Set to Gain on Powell; Treasuries Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to rise after U.S. equities reversed losses on encouraging vaccine news and soothing comments on inflation from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Treasury yields jumped.

Australian stocks gained at the open Thursday. Futures pointed higher in Japan and Hong Kong. S&P 500 futures were little changed after energy and industrial stocks led gains in the S&P 500 Index, offsetting weakness in tech shares. Banks advanced, sending an industry gauge to its highest since 2007, and small caps rallied more than 2% after U.S. regulators said Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective.

Government bonds extended losses, with the Australian 10-year yield surging to its highest since March. The U.S. benchmark rose as much as 10 basis points before easing to 1.38%. The dollar weakened against its major peers. Crude oil remains close to a one-year peak as traders see supply tightening with demand returning. Copper touched the highest since 2011.

Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s commitment to easy policy in his second day of Congressional testimony, pushing back on inflation concerns and saying the U.S. still has a long way to recover. Equity investors are weighing the risks that could attend a post-pandemic surge in economic activity, mindful that higher inflation and interest rates could dent the appeal of stocks even as corporate earnings benefit.

Investors are weighing “what’s likely to happen to inflation once demand normalizes, and not just normalizes but comes back with a vengeance. The combination of pent-up demand, with the stimulus checks on top of that, could lift inflation,” said Michael Pond, head of global inflation market strategy at Barclays in New York.

Elsewhere, Bitcoin climbed back toward $50,000 after a plunge earlier this week.

Some key events to watch this week:

Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:36 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.1%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 1.3%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.9%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.9% earlier.

Currencies

The yen traded at 105.92 per dollar.The offshore yuan was at 6.4474 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%.The euro was at $1.2168.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up three basis points at 1.38%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose seven basis points to 1.68%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $63.41 a barrel.Gold was little changed at $1,803.92 an ounce.

