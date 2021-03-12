Asia Stocks Set to Gain on U.S. Aid-Driven Surge: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set to advance Friday, after stronger risk appetite swept their U.S. peers to an all-time high on the passage of Washington’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
Australian shares rose, as did futures in the U.S., Japan and Hong Kong. American tech shares led broad-based gains that pushed the S&P 500 to a historic close on Thursday, and the Nasdaq 100 Index rebounded more than 2% from losses that had pulled it 11% below its February record. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its equity-market debut.
Key bond sales went smoothly, easing concerns about another possible spike in yields. The 10-year Treasury benchmark pared an increase after an auction of 30-year notes. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale. The dollar edged higher.
“The administration has slipped a little bit of extra fuel to the equity markets with their bill. It’s going to be rocket fuel,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “We’re headed to new highs because of all that stimulus money that’s being put out there and it’s more broad-based than the first couple of stimulus programs.”
Risk assets have found fresh momentum with vaccinations rolling out around the world and the U.S. poised for economic growth not seen since the 1980s. Concern that an overheating economy could deliver excessive inflation eased after the latest tame consumer prices reading, turning attention to Friday’s producer prices and inflation expectations figures.
The European Central Bank contributed to the sentiment boost with a pledge to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep rising yields from derailing the region’s economic recovery. German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index gained.
The risk-on mood also benefited oil, which traded around $66 a barrel, and Bitcoin climbed within reach of a fresh all-time high.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 8:45 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index gained 1%.Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%, after the index rebounded more than 2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.6%Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures gained 0.6% earlier
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index sank 0.5%.The euro was steady around $1.1984.The British pound held around $1.3990.The Japanese yen was up 0.1% at 108.57 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up 2bps at 1.54%.The 30-year yield rose six basis points to 2.29%.Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.33%.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.1% to $65.91 a barrel.Gold was little changed around $1,721 an ounce.
