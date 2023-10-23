Asian Stocks Extend Losses as Oil, Gold Decline: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell for a fourth day after a selloff in US markets deepened Friday. Gold and crude oil both declined, while the yen briefly weakened past 150 to the dollar.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Israel Latest: Oil Declines as Hostage Talks Delay Gaza Invasion
US Push for Release of Hostages Delays Israeli Ground War, But Won’t Stop It
Car Owners Fall Behind on Payments at Highest Rate on Record
Saudi Arabia Mulls Buying Dassault Combat Jets, Tribune Says
Oil slipped toward $87 a barrel, while gold dropped below $1,970 an ounce as Israel held off on its ground offensive into Gaza amid efforts to secure the release of more hostages. US futures contracts advanced in Asia after the S&P 500 slid more than 1% Friday. Treasuries fell, paring Friday’s rally.
Markets are starting to wind back some of last week’s haven bid after Hamas released two US hostages and aid started to trickle through Egypt’s border with Gaza at the weekend. Still, Israel has stepped up air raids on Gaza in preparation for the “next phase” of its conflict with Hamas, while also warning that Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war.
It’s “a carbon copy of last Monday’s session as we see a partial unwind of the safe-haven flows put on ahead of the weekend,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia in Sydney.
The yen briefly weakened beyond 150 per dollar early Monday, a closely watched level for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. Bank of Japan officials are pondering whether to tweak their yield-curve control setting at a policy meeting next week, the Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday, without saying where it obtained the information.
“Markets are again on high alert for a possible BOJ intervention,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. The yen is likely to remain under pressure this week “as the rise in the 10-year Japanese government bond yield, amid growing speculation of BOJ policy tightening, will do little to reduce Japan’s wide bond yield gap with the US,” they said.
Read more: Israel’s Support for Hostage Talks May Delay Invasion of Gaza
Global markets have been whipped around in recent weeks by climbing Treasury yields and growing concern about interest rates staying elevated for longer. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank is close to wrapping up its tightening campaign if the economy evolves as expected.
The S&P 500 on Friday slid below its 200-day moving average — seen by some as a bearish signal — and the Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX or Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” jumped to its highest since March.
The nearest futures contracts tied to the VIX closed Thursday in a pattern known as backwardation. That’s a sign of mounting distress, as traders anticipate more volatility in the near-term than further out in the future.
Read more: VIX Is in Backwardation. Here’s Why and What It Means: QuickTake
This week, traders will be parsing for clues on the outlook for global interest rates with inflation readings in Australia and Japan as well as economic activity data in the US and Europe. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give remarks and the European Central Bank will deliver a policy decision later in the week.
Key events this week:
Singapore CPI, Monday
Taiwan jobless rate, industrial production, Monday
Eurozone consumer confidence, Monday
EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg, Monday
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers policy speech at Diet session, Monday
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks in Sydney, Tuesday
Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday
US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
UN Security Council is expected to open debate on the Middle East, Tuesday
Microsoft, Alphabet earnings, Tuesday
Australia 3Q CPI, Wednesday
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee delivers his second policy address, Wednesday
Canada rate decision, Wednesday
Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday
IBM, Meta earnings, Wednesday
South Korea GDP, Thursday
Turkey rate decision, Thursday
European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday
EU leaders summit in Brussels, Thursday-Friday
Chile rate decision, Thursday
US wholesale inventories, GDP, US durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday
Intel, Amazon earnings, Thursday
Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday
China industrial profits, Friday
Singapore home prices, Friday
Spain GDP, Friday
US personal spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Exxon Mobil earnings, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:03 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 Index fell 1.3% on Friday
Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%
Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0583
The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.87 per dollar
The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3268 per dollar
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6315
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $30,341
Ether rose 2.2% to $1,677.45
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.96%
Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.835%
Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.78%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $87.35 a barrel
Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,968.30 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Lululemon’s Founder Is Racing to Cure the Rare Disease Destroying His Muscles
Inflation Raging at 130% Is Pushing Argentina Down a Radical Path
The Ozempic Effect Is Coming for Everything From Kidney to Heart Disease Treatments
The Price of Money Is Going Up, and It’s Not Because of the Fed
UBS Looks Beyond Credit Suisse to Bank Even More Billionaires
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.