Asian Stocks Extend Losses as Oil, Gold Decline: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell for a fourth day after a selloff in US markets deepened Friday. Gold and crude oil both declined, while the yen briefly weakened past 150 to the dollar.

Oil slipped toward $87 a barrel, while gold dropped below $1,970 an ounce as Israel held off on its ground offensive into Gaza amid efforts to secure the release of more hostages. US futures contracts advanced in Asia after the S&P 500 slid more than 1% Friday. Treasuries fell, paring Friday’s rally.

Markets are starting to wind back some of last week’s haven bid after Hamas released two US hostages and aid started to trickle through Egypt’s border with Gaza at the weekend. Still, Israel has stepped up air raids on Gaza in preparation for the “next phase” of its conflict with Hamas, while also warning that Hezbollah risks dragging Lebanon into a wider regional war.

It’s “a carbon copy of last Monday’s session as we see a partial unwind of the safe-haven flows put on ahead of the weekend,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Australia in Sydney.

The yen briefly weakened beyond 150 per dollar early Monday, a closely watched level for possible intervention by Japanese authorities to support the currency. Bank of Japan officials are pondering whether to tweak their yield-curve control setting at a policy meeting next week, the Nikkei newspaper reported Sunday, without saying where it obtained the information.

“Markets are again on high alert for a possible BOJ intervention,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists including Joseph Capurso wrote in a note to clients. The yen is likely to remain under pressure this week “as the rise in the 10-year Japanese government bond yield, amid growing speculation of BOJ policy tightening, will do little to reduce Japan’s wide bond yield gap with the US,” they said.

Global markets have been whipped around in recent weeks by climbing Treasury yields and growing concern about interest rates staying elevated for longer. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said the US central bank is close to wrapping up its tightening campaign if the economy evolves as expected.

The S&P 500 on Friday slid below its 200-day moving average — seen by some as a bearish signal — and the Cboe Volatility Index, known as the VIX or Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” jumped to its highest since March.

The nearest futures contracts tied to the VIX closed Thursday in a pattern known as backwardation. That’s a sign of mounting distress, as traders anticipate more volatility in the near-term than further out in the future.

This week, traders will be parsing for clues on the outlook for global interest rates with inflation readings in Australia and Japan as well as economic activity data in the US and Europe. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is due to give remarks and the European Central Bank will deliver a policy decision later in the week.

Key events this week:

Singapore CPI, Monday

Taiwan jobless rate, industrial production, Monday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Monday

EU foreign ministers meet in Luxembourg, Monday

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers policy speech at Diet session, Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Michele Bullock speaks in Sydney, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, jobless claims, unemployment, Tuesday

US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

UN Security Council is expected to open debate on the Middle East, Tuesday

Microsoft, Alphabet earnings, Tuesday

Australia 3Q CPI, Wednesday

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee delivers his second policy address, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Germany IFO business climate, Wednesday

IBM, Meta earnings, Wednesday

South Korea GDP, Thursday

Turkey rate decision, Thursday

European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday

EU leaders summit in Brussels, Thursday-Friday

Chile rate decision, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, GDP, US durable goods, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Intel, Amazon earnings, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

China industrial profits, Friday

Singapore home prices, Friday

Spain GDP, Friday

US personal spending and income, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Exxon Mobil earnings, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:03 a.m. Tokyo time. S&P 500 Index fell 1.3% on Friday

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0583

The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.87 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3268 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6315

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.6% to $30,341

Ether rose 2.2% to $1,677.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.96%

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.835%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.78%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $87.35 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,968.30 an ounce

