U.S. Futures Dip, Stocks Mixed; Yields Up on Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed open Thursday after U.S. shares dipped and Treasury yields rose in the wake of Federal Reserve minutes that flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases.

Futures were steady in Japan and Australia but lower in Hong Kong. U.S. contracts slipped in early Asian trading, after the S&P 500 fell a third day. The Nasdaq 100 notched a small advance, boosted by late-day gains in tech stocks including Facebook Inc.

The minutes indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 1.67% and a gauge of the dollar rose. Commodity prices slid amid mounting concern about inflation and potential curbs on monetary stimulus.

A bout of volatility swept over cryptocurrencies, with Bitcoin posting a same-day plunge and rally of about 30%. The largest token and other virtual currencies like Ether are nursing losses from a recent selloff. Cryptocurrency-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc. slid.

Stocks have lost steam in recent sessions on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. Speculative ardor is also waning, underlined most recently by the gyrations in digital tokens. While U.S. policy makers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period, any hints of a timeline for paring back exceptional stimulus could exacerbate such trends.

“There might be a few participants who are getting a little eager to start the discussion, which might be more than the markets were expecting,” said Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research, referring to the Fed minutes. “For anyone waiting for the taper, this could be a hint it’s coming sooner rather than later.”

Oil slumped to the lowest in three weeks with traders also concerned about growing supply from the U.S. and Iran.

Here are some key events this week:

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 8:07 a.m. in Tokyo. The index retreated 0.3%Nasdaq 100 contracts shed 0.3%. The gauge rose 0.2%Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.1%S&P/ASX 200 futures climbed 0.1%Hang Seng futures retreated 0.1% earlier

Currencies

The Japanese yen was at 109.22 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.4400 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steady after gaining 0.5%The euro was at $1.2175The British pound was at $1.4112

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.67%Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose two basis points to 1.79%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate was steady at $63.37 a barrel after falling 3.3%Gold was at $1,868.60 an ounce

