Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open Ahead of China Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a mixed open on Tuesday after US equities ended a choppy session lower and before a slew of Chinese economic data.

Australian shares fell while futures indicated gains for Hong Kong and little change in Japan. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in Asia after both indexes fell around 1% Monday, snapping a two-day rally on Wall Street.

The dollar and Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate at 3.85% after Federal Reserve speakers highlighted resolve to be persistent until inflation heads back down to levels consistent with the 2% target. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard briefly buoyed sentiment after she said it would be appropriate “soon” to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

China will continue to loom large for sentiment in Asia, with key indicators due including retail sales and industrial production, as well as the medium-term lending facility rate.

Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has now risen more than 20% from a low on Oct. 31, meeting the common definition of a technical bull market. The easing of some virus controls and sweeping measures to support the property market have given traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the economy and markets.

Despite these positive signs in Asia and indications of moderating inflation in the US, higher borrowing costs are a headwind for the global economy.

The cumulative impact of prior interest-rate hikes will continue to weigh on growth and corporate profits, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who recommends that investors take a defensive position.

Key events this week:

Fed’s John Williams moderates panel, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%

Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0317

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 140.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0400 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $16,664.26

Ether rose 1% to $1,238.57

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.85%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.75%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $85.36 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

