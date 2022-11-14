Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open Ahead of China Data: Markets Wrap

Brett Miller
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised for a mixed open on Tuesday after US equities ended a choppy session lower and before a slew of Chinese economic data.

Australian shares fell while futures indicated gains for Hong Kong and little change in Japan. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose in Asia after both indexes fell around 1% Monday, snapping a two-day rally on Wall Street.

The dollar and Treasury yields climbed, with the 10-year rate at 3.85% after Federal Reserve speakers highlighted resolve to be persistent until inflation heads back down to levels consistent with the 2% target. Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard briefly buoyed sentiment after she said it would be appropriate “soon” to slow the pace of interest-rate hikes.

China will continue to loom large for sentiment in Asia, with key indicators due including retail sales and industrial production, as well as the medium-term lending facility rate.

Chinese stocks listed in the US extended their rally to a third day after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping called for reduced tensions between the world’s two biggest economies during a meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has now risen more than 20% from a low on Oct. 31, meeting the common definition of a technical bull market. The easing of some virus controls and sweeping measures to support the property market have given traders confidence that Beijing is finally taking concrete steps to tackle the two biggest sore points for the economy and markets.

Despite these positive signs in Asia and indications of moderating inflation in the US, higher borrowing costs are a headwind for the global economy.

The cumulative impact of prior interest-rate hikes will continue to weigh on growth and corporate profits, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, who recommends that investors take a defensive position.

Read More: Wall Street Managers Are Pushing Back on Easing Inflation Hopes

Read More: From Bad to Worse? Next Year’s Economic Risks Are Already Here

Key events this week:

  • Fed’s John Williams moderates panel, Monday

  • China retail sales, industrial production, Tuesday

  • Former US President Donald Trump plans to make an announcement, Tuesday

  • US empire manufacturing, PPI, Tuesday

  • US business inventories, cross-border investment, retail sales, industrial production, Wednesday

  • Fed’s John Williams, Lael Brainard and SEC Chair Gary Gensler speak, Wednesday

  • ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

  • Eurozone CPI, Thursday

  • US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed’s Neel Kashkari, Loretta Mester speak, Thursday

  • US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

  • Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0317

  • The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 140.12 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.0400 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 1.7% to $16,664.26

  • Ether rose 1% to $1,238.57

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.85%

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.75%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $85.36 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Isabelle Lee.

