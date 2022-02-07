Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open Amid U.S. Tech Drop: Markets Wrap

Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Open Amid U.S. Tech Drop: Markets Wrap
Andreea Papuc
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks look set for a mixed open Tuesday after another late dip in U.S. shares as investors weigh the potential impact of tightening monetary policy on the economic outlook.

Australian shares edged higher, while futures for Japan were little changed, those for Hong Kong rose and U.S. contracts climbed. Wall Street shares reversed gains in the last hour of trading, dragged down by technology stocks such as Meta Platforms Inc. Volumes on U.S. exchanges were among the lowest of the year. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index declined Monday as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares traded in the U.S. tumbled.

Longer maturity Treasuries fell, extending a global bond selloff on the prospect of interest-rate hikes to fight inflation. The dollar slipped against key peers. Japan bonds will be in focus as government bond yields are edging toward the upper limit of the central bank’s tolerance level, setting the stage for it to intervene with purchases.

Oil’s scorching rally took a breather. In cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin held gains and was trading around $44,000.

Investors are awaiting data Thursday expected to show stubbornly high U.S. inflation, which could inject further volatility into financial markets bracing for an aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening cycle.

“Markets will get used to the tightening regime at some point,” Chris Iggo, chief investment officer, core investments at AXA Investment Managers, wrote in a note. “The growth and earnings forecast revisions in the next few months will be key.”

Global stocks are down about 5% so far this year, while sovereign debt has retreated from Europe and the U.S. to Australia. The focus is also on whether other assets begin to suffer.

Investors are grappling with the likely broader impact of Fed policy, “particularly within credit markets,” Kristen Bitterly, head of North America investments at Citi Global Wealth, said on Bloomberg Television.

“That is what most investors are looking at right now in terms of what can actually interject volatility into the broader market,” she said.

For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog.

Here are some events to watch this week:

  • Earnings: AstraZeneca, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, SoftBank Group, Toyota Motor, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney

  • Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks Wednesday

  • U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

  • U.S. consumer price index, initial jobless claims Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were flat as of 8:13 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 lost 0.8%

  • Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%

  • Hang Seng Index futures rose 0.5%

Currencies

  • The Japanese yen was at 115.09 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was at 6.3619 per dollar

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

  • The euro was little changed at $1.1435

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 1.92%

  • Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose five basis points to 2.04%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $91.50 a barrel

  • Gold was at $1,820.91 an ounce

