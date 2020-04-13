Asia Stocks Set for Mixed Start Ahead of Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a mixed start to Tuesday ahead of one of the most uncertain earnings seasons on record as the coronavirus pandemic rattles the global economy. U.S. equities retreated.

Futures in Japan pointed to a modest rise, while stock markets in Hong Kong and Australia reopen after holidays. The S&P 500 Index closed lower though the Nasdaq managed to gain. U.S. futures were little changed in Asia trading. Oil fluctuated as investors weighed whether an unprecedented deal by the world’s biggest producers to cut output could stabilize the market. Treasuries and the dollar retreated.

As earnings season kicks off this week, traders are looking for a sense of how bad the hit to global profits could be as the coronavirus pandemic upends the global economy. With the outbreak sowing chaos across the world, investors have been lost in a fog when it comes to corporate earnings.

“Companies, analysts, traders, investors and strategists to some extent are ‘flying into earnings season without instruments’,” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote to clients. “The unprecedented nature of the economic shutdown, social distancing and sheltering in place ordered by officials provides an overhang of uncertainty.”

In focus this week:

U.S. banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, led by JPMorgan, Citigroup, Bank of America, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.Bank Indonesia rate decision and briefing TuesdaySouth Korea holds parliamentary elections and the Bank of Canada has a rate decision WednesdayAlso Wednesday, U.S. retail sales are poised to fall in March by the most ever seenChina releases GDP, industrial production and retail sales and jobless figures Friday

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:19 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 declined 1% Monday.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.2%.The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0910.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.7% to 107.75 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed five basis points to 0.77%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.7% to $22.80 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,716 an ounce.

