Asia Stocks to Edge Higher; Dollar Retreats: Markets Wrap

Emily Barrett and Andreea Papuc
(Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks looked poised to edge higher following gains in U.S. equities as the rotation into value shares resumed following a tame inflation report. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar weakened.

Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australian shares ticked up. U.S. contracts gained after the S&P 500 rose for a second day, led by financial and materials shares. Tech stocks gave back some of their recovery rally. Ten-year Treasury yields fell back toward 1.50%, as bonds shrugged off a tepid government auction. The dollar weakened versus most major peers, sending the euro and pound higher. Crude topped $64 a barrel in New York, while gold edged higher. Bitcoin briefly topped $57,000 before pulling back.

Lower-than-expected consumer price inflation data eased concerns about the U.S. economy overheating, even as President Joe Biden signs the administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The trend of rising bond yields has stalled, though cyclical shares continue to benefit from optimism toward an economic rebound and investors remain cautious on high-priced growth stocks.

“We’ve already seen a substantial correction in many different areas of the Nasdaq,” David Bailin, Citi Private Bank chief investment officer, said on Bloomberg TV. “That volatility can happen again as we rotate from the stay-at- home to the leave-home basket. Many portfolios have become far too dominated by the success that tech has had over the last 15 months.”

Here are some key events to watch:

The U.S. government auctions 30-year Treasuries Thursday.The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 8:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.4%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.3%.Hang Seng Index futures were flat.

Currencies

The yen was at 108.46 per dollar.The offshore yuan traded at 6.4983 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro was at $1.1927.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped to 1.52%.The yield on 10-year Australian bonds fell 3 basis points to 1.68%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.5% to $64.77 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.9% to $68.15 a barrel.Gold was at $1,726.90 an ounce.

