Asia Stocks Set for Muted Start After U.S. Gains: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks looked set for a muted start amid a warning from the Federal Reserve on stretched valuations and gains in U.S. shares on positive economic data. The dollar retreated.

Futures pointed to modest gains in Japan and Australia, though Hong Kong contracts slipped. S&P 500 futures opened in the green after rallies in U.S. benchmarks overnight, which included a fresh record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. China’s shares traded in New York briefly extended losses after Bloomberg News reported the Biden administration is likely to preserve limits on U.S. investments in certain Chinese companies.

Treasuries held steady, with the 10-year yield hovering at 1.57%, well below recent highs.

A rising appetite for risk across a variety of asset markets is stretching valuations and creating vulnerabilities in the U.S. financial system, the Fed said in its semi-annual financial stability report. Meanwhile, applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance fell to a fresh pandemic low, and separate data highlighted a rebound in productivity. Traders now turn to Friday’s payrolls numbers.

“With jobless claims hitting a pandemic-era low, anticipation for the full jobs picture tomorrow mounts,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “Today’s read is another proof point that we’re one step closer to full economic recovery. As we see some serious momentum building on the jobs front, all eyes will be on how this plays into action taken by the Fed.”

While strengthening growth in the world’s largest economy is supporting markets, investors are concerned that a faster-than-expected rebound on unprecedented government and central bank stimulus could drive excessive inflation. The Federal Reserve remains committed to near-zero interest rates to bring about a full recovery, though an announcement of a pullback in its heavy monthly bond purchases seems increasingly likely in the second half of this year.

Story continues

Elsewhere, spot iron ore broke $200 a ton for the first time, while copper approached a record high. Oil climbed.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed at 8:05 a.m. in Tokyo, after the index rose 0.8%Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.1%. The index gained 0.8%.Nikkei 225 futures edged up 0.1%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures slipped 0.4% earlier

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was steadyThe euro traded at $1.2063The British pound was $1.3894The Japanese yen was 109.05 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude traded just below $65 a barrelGold futures traded at $1,815 an ounce

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.