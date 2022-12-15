Asia Stocks Set to Open Lower on Hawkish Policy: Markets Wrap

Rob Verdonck
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are poised to drop Friday after hawkish signals from central banks sparked a rout in US and European equities and a rally in the dollar.

Australian shares fell while futures for Japan and Hong Kong declined. The S&P 500 closed at its lowest level in more than a month and the dollar climbed the most since September as investors sought haven assets after warnings by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank of more pain to come.

Oil held most of Thursday’s drop as renewed fears of a global slowdown offset hopes that China’s easing of Covid-19 restrictions would help boost demand. Weak US economic data Thursday and the strengthening greenback also weighed on other commodities, with copper falling further from a six-month high reached Tuesday.

The risk-off mood comes as central banks this week eased back from the larger hikes seen for much of this year but revised up their expectations for how high rates may need to go. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and ECB President Christine Lagarde hammered home their resolve to remain persistent as they battle inflation, which didn’t sit well with investors hoping for a dovish shift in tone.

Read: Torched Stock Traders Discover Some News Is Too Bad to Celebrate

Traders are also digesting poor US retail sales and manufacturing, even as the labor market stays strong. Softening in the labor market remains a big target for the Fed.

“We just this week started to see a little bit of crumbling of this resilience that everyone thought was there,” Stephen Bird, the chief executive officer of Abrdn Plc said on Bloomberg Television. “The Fed is going to have to create demand destruction” to achieve its inflation target.

Asian investors will also weigh positive news that many companies listed in China and Hong Kong no longer face an acute threat of being booted off American stock exchanges. Weakening sentiment though is the US government blacklisting Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. and dozens of other Chinese tech companies.

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%

  • Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 fell 3.4%

  • Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%

  • Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

  • The S&P ASX Index fell 1.1%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1% on Thursday

  • The euro was little changed at $1.0629

  • The Japanese yen was unchanged at 137.78 per dollar

  • The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9914 per dollar

  • The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6701

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $17,352.42

  • Ether was little changed at $1,263.26

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.45% Thursday

  • Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.44%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $76.26 a barrel

  • Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

--With assistance from Vildana Hajric.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

